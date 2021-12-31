IB ACIO Admit Card 2021-22 OUT @mha.gov.in, Check MHA IB ACIO Interview Call Letter Download Link Here

IB ACIO Admit Card 2021-22 has been released on the website of the Intelligence Bureau on mha.gov.in. Admit card download link, exam date and other details here.

IB ACIO Admit Card 2021-22: MHA, Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the interview admit card for recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Bureau Grade II. The candidates who applied for IB ACIO Exam 2021 can download their admit cards through the official website of IB.i.e. mha.gov.in. The facility of downloading IB ACIO Admit Card 2021 is available from today onwards. i.e. 31 December 2021.

The date and time for the interview are available on the admit card. The candidates are advised to Download MHA IB Admit Card/ MHA IB ACIO Interview Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download MHA IB Admit Card?

Visit the official website of IB.i.e. mha.gov.in. Click on the notice that reads ‘ MHA IB ACIO Interview Admit Card 2021 download link’. Enter your user id, password and click on the submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download MHA IB ACIO Interview Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit 2000 vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive i.e. ACIO-II/Exe in IB, (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India. The selection of the above posts will be done on the basis of Tier-I, Tier-II, and Tier-III. IB Tier 1 Online Exam was held from 18, 19, and 20 February 2021, and the result was announced in the month of April 2021 while the tier 2 exam was held on 25 July 2021.

MHA IB ACIO Interview Details

The interview will be of 100 Marks. Candidates appearing in interviews may be subject to the Psychometric/Aptitude Test which will be a part of the interview. The candidates are advised to carry all documents while appearing for the interview. Candidates can directly download MHA IB ACIO Interview Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.