IBPS PO Eligibility 2025: Age Limit and Educational Qualification

IBPS PO Eligibility 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the official IBPS PO 2025 notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers. Candidates who aspire to become Probationary Officers must ensure they satisfy the eligibility criteria before filling out the application form outlined by the officials.

As per the schedule, those who have completed their graduation (such as BA, BCom, BSc, B.Tech, or similar) from a university recognised and fall within the age bracket of 20 to 30 years are eligible to apply. Failing to meet any of the criteria will lead to the cancellation of candidature at any stage of the recruitment process. In this article, we've mentioned everything about IBPS PO eligibility, including age limit, qualifications, and more. IBPS PO Eligibility

Aspirants applying for the IBPS PO 2025 exam are advised to understand the eligibility criteria and relaxations provided by the officials. This is crucial because the exam conducting authority will disqualify the ineligible candidates in the document verification round. Take a look at the overview in the table below: IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria Highlights Organization Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Name Probationary Officer Vacancy 5208 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, Interview IBPS PO Age Limit 20 years to 30 years IBPS PO Qualification Bachelor’s degree IBPS Official Website ibps.in IBPS PO Age Limit IBPS Probationary Officer Age Limit is one of the important aspects of the recruitment drive. Candidates exceeding the age limit will not be allowed to participate in the IBPS PO selection process. They must be at least 20 years old and not older than 30 years. It implies candidates who are born not earlier than July 2, 1995, and not later than July 1, 2005, are eligible to apply for the exam.

IBPS PO Apply Online Direct Link IBPS PO Eligibility 2025: Age Relaxation Aspirants belonging to the reserved categories are eligible for age relaxation. Refer to the table below to know age relaxation applicable to each category. Sr. No. Category Age Relaxation 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years 3 Persons With Benchmark Disabilities (as defined under “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016”) 10 years 4 Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned Officers, including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs) / Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered at least 5 years of military service and have been released on completion of assignment (not due to misconduct or inefficiency), or physical disability attributable to military service 5 years