IBPS PO Eligibility 2025: Age Limit and Educational Qualification

IBPS PO Eligibility 2025 is released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection in its official notification. Graduates falling within the age bracket of 20 to 30 years are eligible to apply for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test. Check out the detailed IBPS PO eligibility criteria including age limit, qualification and age relaxation here.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 16, 2025, 17:39 IST
Check all IBPS PO 2025 eligibility criteria here.

IBPS PO Eligibility 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the official IBPS PO 2025 notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers. Candidates who aspire to become Probationary Officers must ensure they satisfy the eligibility criteria before filling out the application form outlined by the officials.
As per the schedule, those who have completed their graduation (such as BA, BCom, BSc, B.Tech, or similar) from a university recognised and fall within the age bracket of 20 to 30 years are eligible to apply. Failing to meet any of the criteria will lead to the cancellation of candidature at any stage of the recruitment process. In this article, we've mentioned everything about IBPS PO eligibility, including age limit, qualifications, and more.

IBPS PO Eligibility

Aspirants applying for the IBPS PO 2025 exam are advised to understand the eligibility criteria and relaxations provided by the officials. This is crucial because the exam conducting authority will disqualify the ineligible candidates in the document verification round. Take a look at the overview in the table below:

IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria Highlights

Organization

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name

Probationary Officer

Vacancy

5208

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, Interview

IBPS PO Age Limit

20 years to 30 years

IBPS PO Qualification

Bachelor’s degree

IBPS Official Website

ibps.in

IBPS PO Age Limit

IBPS Probationary Officer Age Limit is one of the important aspects of the recruitment drive. Candidates exceeding the age limit will not be allowed to participate in the IBPS PO selection process. They must be at least 20 years old and not older than 30 years. It implies candidates who are born not earlier than July 2, 1995, and not later than July 1, 2005, are eligible to apply for the exam.

IBPS PO Apply Online Direct Link

IBPS PO Eligibility 2025: Age Relaxation

Aspirants belonging to the reserved categories are eligible for age relaxation. Refer to the table below to know age relaxation applicable to each category.

Sr. No.

Category

Age Relaxation

1

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe

5 years

2

Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer)

3 years

3

Persons With Benchmark Disabilities (as defined under “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016”)

10 years

4

Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned Officers, including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs) / Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered at least 5 years of military service and have been released on completion of assignment (not due to misconduct or inefficiency), or physical disability attributable to military service

5 years

IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria 2025: Qualifications

The requisite educational qualification for IBPS PO Bank exam is a graduation passing certificate from a recognised university or institution. They must have done their graduation in BA, BCom, BSc, B.Tech, or similar. It is important to note that aspirants must have their marksheet and passing certificate on the day of registration.

IBPS PO Percentage Calculation

The exam conducting authority will use a simple formula to calculate the percentage by taking your total marks across all subjects and semesters, dividing that by the maximum possible marks, and then multiplying by 100. This calculation includes every subject, even if your university only uses honours marks for grading. All percentages in decimals will be rounded off, for example, 49.99% will be below 50%, and 54.99% will be below 55%.
Calculating Percentage: (Total Marks ÷ Total Maximum Marks) x 100

