IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2020 Released, Check IBPS PO Interview Call Letter Download Direct Link Here

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released PO Interview Call Letter on its official website. Candidates who have successfully qualified in the IBPS PO Mains 2020 can download their admit cards through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The candidates can download IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2020 from 14 January 2020 to 6 February 2020. Candidates can directly download their admit card by following the instructions given below.

Go to the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2020 Flashing on the homepage.

Candidates are required to enter the required credentials and click on the submit button.

The IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2020 and save for future reference.



Direct Link to Download IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2020



The interview round for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee will be held in January/February 2020 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates can directly download IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.

This exam is being conducted to recruit 4336 vacancies in the various departments of the organization. For which, IBPS PO Mains 2020 was held on 30 November 2019 and IBPS PO Prelims 2020 on 12, 13 and 19 October 2019.



