IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2021 Out: Download CRP PO MT X Call Letter @ibps.in till 13 March

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the link of the admit card of interview round for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (CRP PO MT X). All candidates who are qualified in IBPS PO Mains Exam, can download IBPS CRP PO Interview Admit Card from the official website of IBPS ibps.in from 25 February 2021 to 13 March 2021.

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download IBPS Probationary Officer Interview Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card Download Link

How to Download IBOS PO Interview Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the link - ‘Click here to download interview Call Letter for CRP PO/MT-X’ given on the homepage A new page will open where you are required to enter your login details such as ‘Registration Number/Roll Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’ Enter ‘Captch’ and Click on ‘Login’ Button Check IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2020

Candidates can chek their interview date, time and venue on their IBPS PO Interview Call Letter. The candidates can also check the roll numbers of all selected candidates through the PDF link below:

IBPS PO Interview List Download

IBPS PO Prelims Exam was conducted on 3 October, 10 October to 11 October 2020 and on 5 January and 6 January 2021 and the result for the same was declared on 14 January 2020. IBPS PO Mains Exam was held on 04 February 2021. IBPS PO Mains result was declared on 18 February 2021.

Yesterday, IBPS has released the score cards for the mains exam. Candidates can check their scores through the link below:

IBPS PO Mains Score Card