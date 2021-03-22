IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2021 OUT @ibps.in, Check Probationary Officers/Management Trainees CRP-PO/MT-X Scores for Interview

IBPS PO Score Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Probationary Officers/Management Trainees CRP-PO/MT-X Scorecard on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2021 can download the scorecard through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS Probationary Officers/Management Trainees Mains CRP-PO/MT-X Score Card 2021 from 22 March to 30 March 2021. The candidates can access the scorecard link by clicking on the below link.

How to download IBPS IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2021?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2021 flashing on the homepage. Enter Registration Number/Roll Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on the submit button. The IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2021 will be displayed. Download IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2021

IBPS PO Mains 2021 was held on 4 February 2021 and the result for the same was released on 18 February 2021. Now the scorecard for the candidates qualified for the interview round has been uploaded which can be downloaded directly by clicking on the provided link above the article.

All selected candidates are advised to appear for the interview round which is scheduled to be held after 30 March 2021. The candidates are required to obtain a minimum score in the Mains Exam in order to be eligible for an Interview. The final selection of candidates will be done on the basis of mains and interview performance.

