KSCCF Recruitment 2021, Apply 45 Peon, Typist & Other Posts @recruitapp.in/ksccf2021, Check Application Process, Age Limit & Details Here
KSCCF Recruitment 2021:Karnataka State Cooperative Consumers Federation Limited (KSCCF) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Accountant, First Division Assistant, Sales Assistant, Typist, Peon & Junior Pharmacist against 45 vacancies. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience in the relevant subject can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 April 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 5 April 2021
KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Accountant - 5 Posts
- First Division Assistant - 10 Posts
- Sales Assistant - 10 Posts
- Typist - 8 Posts
- Peon - 10 Posts
- Junior Pharmacist - 2 Posts
KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Applicants should possess SSLC/ PUC/ Degree/ Diploma from a recognized board or institute. The candidates can check the details through the official notification pdf for more details.
KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years
KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.
Download KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link
How to apply for KSCCF Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 5 April 2021. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Accountant - Rs.19000-34500/-
- First Division Assistant - Rs.13600-26000/-
- Sales Assistant, Typist - Rs.12500-24000/-
- Peon - Rs.10400-16400/-
- Junior Pharmacist - Rs.14550-26700/-
