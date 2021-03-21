KSCCF Recruitment 2021, Apply 45 Peon, Typist & Other Posts @recruitapp.in/ksccf2021, Check Application Process, Age Limit & Details Here

KSCCF Recruitment 2021:Karnataka State Cooperative Consumers Federation Limited (KSCCF) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Accountant, First Division Assistant, Sales Assistant, Typist, Peon & Junior Pharmacist against 45 vacancies. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience in the relevant subject can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 5 April 2021

KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Accountant - 5 Posts

First Division Assistant - 10 Posts

Sales Assistant - 10 Posts

Typist - 8 Posts

Peon - 10 Posts

Junior Pharmacist - 2 Posts

KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicants should possess SSLC/ PUC/ Degree/ Diploma from a recognized board or institute. The candidates can check the details through the official notification pdf for more details.

KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years

KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

Download KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for KSCCF Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 5 April 2021. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Salary

Accountant - Rs.19000-34500/-

First Division Assistant - Rs.13600-26000/-

Sales Assistant, Typist - Rs.12500-24000/-

Peon - Rs.10400-16400/-

Junior Pharmacist - Rs.14550-26700/-

Latest Government Jobs:

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2021, 196 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Engineer Post, Apply Online @ uprvunl.org

UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2021 & IFS Notification: 822 Vacancies to be filled through IAS & IFS Prelims Exam 2021, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here