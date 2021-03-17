UPRVUNL Recruitment 2021, 196 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Engineer Post, Apply Online @ uprvunl.org

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at uprvunl.org from 18 March 2021. The last date of the application will be updated soon.

A total of 196 vacancies will be recruited. The candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 18 March 2021

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer -196 Posts

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The applicant should have an Engineering Degree in a relevant discipline. The candidates can check more details about the educational qualification.

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download UPRVUNL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for UPRVUNL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 18 March 2021 through uprvunl.org. The last date of the application will be intimidated to the candidates in due course of the time. The candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference.

