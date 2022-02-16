IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022 (OUT) @ibps.in, Check Score Card Download Link & Cut Off Marks Here

IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022 has been released on the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.i.e.ibps.in. Check Direct Link Here.

IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022 Download: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the mains exam scorecards of Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XI) on its website. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS PO Mains 2022 Exam can now download score cards from the official website of IBPS. i.e. ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022 will be available from 16 to 24 February 2022. The link to the scorecards can be accessed directly by scrolling down. The IBPS PO Mains 2022 Exam was conducted on 22 January 2022 at various exam centers. The result for the same was announced on 10 February 2022.

This drive is being done to recruit 4135 vacancies of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees. Candidates will be appointed for the said posts on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains, and interviews. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the Online Main examination for CRP- PO/MT-XI have been called for an Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each State/ UT with the help of IBPS. Interviews will be conducted at select centers.

The board has already uploaded the IBPS PO Interview admit cards for the interview round which will be available from 14 February to 3 March 2022. Candidates are required to download their interview call letters from the IBPS website www.ibps.in by using their registration id and password.

How to Download IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022?

1. Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads 'IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022' flashing on the homepage.

3. It will redirect you to the new page.

4. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button.

5. Download IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

IBPS PO Mains Cut Off Marks



Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interview. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online Main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview.