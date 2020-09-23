IBPS PO 2020 Mock Test Free Series: Prelims Admit Card Download Link Out @ibps.in; PDF Download PO/MT Question Paper & Practice Now

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 on its official website ibps.in. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 can download the admit card now. The IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam will be held on 3, 10 and 11 October 2020 in online computer based mode. The exam will be held in four different shifts, two in morning and two in evening. In the exam, candidates will be asked a total of 100 multiple choice questions from three different sections - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. In order to give candidates a decent idea about what type of questions will be asked from these three sections, IBPS has released a IBPS PO Mock Test in PDF Download format for free. The mock test is available in Hindi as well as in English language. Candidates who would appear for the exam should definitely take the practice of this mock test to crack the examination with high scores.

The IBPS PO Mock Test is shared below in PDF Download link . It questions provided in the mock test are as per the prescribed exam pattern and syllabus of IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam. The difficulty level of these questions is differ from section to section. Candidates who would solve this mock test will get to know the types of questions expected in the exam and their difficulty level. Before solving the IBPS PO Mock Test Free Series, have a look at the important details of the PO/MT Preliminary examination below such as exam dates and exam pattern:

IBPS PO Exam Date 2020 Prelims Exam 3 October 2020 10 October 2020 11 October 2020 Mains Exam 28 November 2020

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

Section Total Questions Marks Time English Language 30 30 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

-The questions will be asked in objective format as Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

-The questions of Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability will be asked in bilingual languages - Hindi and English, only English language section will contain questions only in English language

-Each questions will be of 1 mark

-There is negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer marked in the paper

-Candidates need to obtain cut off marks in Prelims exam to get shortlisted for the IBPS PO Mains 2020 exam

IBPS PO Mock Test 2020: Free PDF Download

IBPS PO Mock Test 2020 is provided below in both languages - Hindi and English. The mock test contains questions from all three sections - English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. The mock test contains sample questions for each section. Though the exam will contain different questions, this mock test will make you familiar with the expected question paper. Have a look at the mock test below:

IBPS PO Mock Test 2020 in English Download Here IBPS PO Mock Test 2020 in Hindi Download Here

Have a look here how this mock test will help you boost your preparation level before the exam:

Make you aware about types of questions asked in exam: By undertaking the practice of the IBPS PO Mock Test, candidates will become more aware about the expected questions in the examination. This will help you get familiar with each section from which questions will be asked and how many questions will be asked in each section - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

Helps you know Important Topics of each Section: The mock test will give you a decent idea about the important topics from which questions will be asked in the prelims exam. These important topics are:

English Language Quantitative Aptitude Reasoning Ability Reading Comprehension Fill in the blanks Vocabulary Sentence Completion Antonym & Synonym Cloze Test Error Detection Para jumbles Phrase Replacement Connectors Data Interpretation - Bar Graph, Tabular, Line Chart & Pie Chart Quadratic Equations Number Series Simplification Approximation Percentages Profit and Loss Average Simple Interest & Compound Interest Speed, Distance and Time Ratio and Proportion Problem on Ages Work, Time and Wages Boats and Stream Pipes and Cisterns Mensuration Probability Permutation and Combination Puzzles - Box-based, Month-Based, Seating Arrangements, Directions, Days-Based, Row-based Blood Relations Syllogism Distance and Direction Alphanumeric Series Order and Ranking Coding-Decoding Figure Series Input-Output Inequalities Verbal Reasoning

Helps candidates in Time Management & Accuracy: If you undertake the IBPS PO Mock Test mentioned above in a time bound manner under strict rules as prescribed by the IBPS, you will be able to gain command over accuracy and time management. These both factors are essential to crack the competitive exam like IBPS PO 2020. Moreover, this will help you prevent committing silly mistakes in the examination, which could otherwise fetch you negative marking and could lessen your score.

Know your Weak & Strong Areas: After successfully attempting the IBPS PO Mock Test, you get to know your weak and strong areas, be it English, Quantitative Aptitude or Reasoning Ability. Once you know your weak areas, you can devote more time on these areas to gain stronghold in such sections.