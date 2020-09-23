Study at Home
IBPS PO 2020 Mock Test Free Series: Prelims Admit Card Download Link Out @ibps.in; PDF Download PO/MT Question Paper & Practice Now

IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 of preliminary exam has been released @ibps.in along with Free PO Mock Test. The IBPS PO Prelims exam will begin from 3 October 2020. PDF Download IBPS PO Mock Test 2020 here for free and practice now to crack the prelims examination.

Sep 23, 2020 18:08 IST
IBPS PO Mock Test 2020
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 on its official website ibps.in. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 can download the admit card now. The IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam will be held on 3, 10 and 11 October 2020 in online computer based mode. The exam will be held in four different shifts, two in morning and two in evening. In the exam, candidates will be asked a total of 100 multiple choice questions from three different sections - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. In order to give candidates a decent idea about what type of questions will be asked from these three sections, IBPS has released a IBPS PO Mock Test in PDF Download format for free. The mock test is available in Hindi as well as in English language. Candidates who would appear for the exam should definitely take the practice of this mock test to crack the examination with high scores.

Download IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 - Direct Link

The IBPS PO Mock Test is shared below in PDF Download link . It questions provided in the mock test are as per the prescribed exam pattern and syllabus of IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam. The difficulty level of these questions is differ from section to section. Candidates who would solve this mock test will get to know the types of questions expected in the exam and their difficulty level. Before solving the IBPS PO Mock Test Free Series, have a look at the important details of the PO/MT Preliminary examination below such as exam dates and exam pattern:

Check IBPS PO 2020 Exam Updates

IBPS PO Exam Date 2020

Prelims Exam

3 October 2020

10 October 2020

11 October 2020

Mains Exam

28 November 2020

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Time

English Language

30

30

20 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 Minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 Minutes

Total

100

100

1 Hour

-The questions will be asked in objective format as Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

-The questions of Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability will be asked in bilingual languages - Hindi and English, only English language section will contain questions only in English language

-Each questions will be of 1 mark

-There is negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer marked in the paper

-Candidates need to obtain cut off marks in Prelims exam to get shortlisted for the IBPS PO Mains 2020 exam

Check IBPS PO Syllabus 2020

IBPS PO Mock Test 2020: Free PDF Download

IBPS PO Mock Test 2020 is provided below in both languages - Hindi and English. The mock test contains questions from all three sections - English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. The mock test contains sample questions for each section. Though the exam will contain different questions, this mock test will make you familiar with the expected question paper. Have a look at the mock test below:

IBPS PO Mock Test 2020 in English

Download Here

IBPS PO Mock Test 2020 in Hindi

Download Here

Have a look here how this mock test will help you boost your preparation level before the exam:

Make you aware about types of questions asked in exam: By undertaking the practice of the IBPS PO Mock Test, candidates will become more aware about the expected questions in the examination. This will help you get familiar with each section from which questions will be asked and how many questions will be asked in each section - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

Helps you know Important Topics of each Section: The mock test will give you a decent idea about the important topics from which questions will be asked in the prelims exam. These important topics are:

English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

Reading Comprehension

Fill in the blanks

Vocabulary

Sentence Completion

Antonym & Synonym

Cloze Test

Error Detection

Para jumbles

Phrase Replacement

Connectors

Data Interpretation - Bar Graph, Tabular, Line Chart & Pie Chart

Quadratic Equations

Number Series

Simplification

Approximation

Percentages

Profit and Loss

Average

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Speed, Distance and Time

Ratio and Proportion

Problem on Ages

Work, Time and Wages

Boats and Stream

Pipes and Cisterns

Mensuration

Probability

Permutation and Combination

Puzzles - Box-based, Month-Based, Seating Arrangements, Directions, Days-Based, Row-based

Blood Relations

Syllogism

Distance and Direction

Alphanumeric Series

Order and Ranking

Coding-Decoding

Figure Series

Input-Output

Inequalities

Verbal Reasoning

Helps candidates in Time Management & Accuracy: If you undertake the IBPS PO Mock Test mentioned above in a time bound manner under strict rules as prescribed by the IBPS, you will be able to gain command over accuracy and time management. These both factors are essential to crack the competitive exam like IBPS PO 2020. Moreover, this will help you prevent committing silly mistakes in the examination, which could otherwise fetch you negative marking and could lessen your score.

Know your Weak & Strong Areas: After successfully attempting the IBPS PO Mock Test, you get to know your weak and strong areas, be it English, Quantitative Aptitude or Reasoning Ability. Once you know your weak areas, you can devote more time on these areas to gain stronghold in such sections.

FAQ

Is there negative marking in the IBPS PO 2020 Exam?

Yes, there is negative of one-fourth marks for each wrong answer in the exam.

Is IBPS PO Mock Test 2020 available for free?

Yes, IBPS PO Mock Test is available for free here.

How to prepare for IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam?

Candidates can prepare for IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam by practicing mock test & important topics.

When will IBPS PO Prelims 2020 Exam be held?

The IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam will be held on 3, 10 & 11 October 2020.
