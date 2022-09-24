IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Exam Analysis (24th September Shift 1): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS RRB 2022 Mains being held today on 24th September 2022 for recruitment of 4000+ vacancies of Group B Office Assistants (Clerk) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS RRB Mains 2022 today on 24th September 2022 for the recruitment of 4567 posts of Group "B"- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. Earlier, IBPS successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment of 8285 posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk) 16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I 22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I 20th & 21st August 2022 Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk) 8th September 2022 Prelims Result Officer Scale-I 14th September to 20th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III 6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III 24th September 2022 Main Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk) 12th September 2022 to 24th September 2022 Main Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that this is a competitive examination, mere passing is not adequate. You have to obtain a high rank in the order of merit to get eligibility for future selection process. The online Mains examination will comprise test which will include objective type multiple choice questions as mentioned below.

NOTE: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

Main Examination

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge *as per state 40 20 3 General Awareness *as per state 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Numerical Ability *as per state 40 50 Total 200 200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (24th September 2022 Shift 1): Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Exam Review

IBPR RRB Clerk Review:

On 24th September 2022 (Shift 1), candidates reported the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 was Moderate. They were able to make 125-135 good attempts (Shift-1).

Sections Good Attempts Difficulty Level English Language 25-28 Easy Reasoning 30-35 Easy Quantitative Aptitude 15-20 Moderate Computer Knowledge 25-28 Easy-Moderate General Awareness 15-20 Moderate Total 125-135 Moderate

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (24th September 2022): Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked

Reasoning

Topics No. of Questions Level of Questions Puzzles 25 Easy-Moderate Syllogism (5 conclusion/3 statement) 03 Easy-Moderate Direction & Distance 05 Easy Inequality(fillers & reverse) 03 Easy Meaningful word 01 Easy Blood Relation 01 Easy

Topics Asked:

Number Based puzzle

Circle-Based sitting arrangement puzzle

Linear sitting arrangement puzzle

Day-Based Puzzle (Monday to Saturday & Colours)

Designation-Based Puzzle (City & 10 Persons)

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics No. of Questions Level of Questions Data Interpretation 15 Moderate Arithmetic 10 Moderate Missing Number Series 05 Easy to Moderate Quadratic Equation 05 Moderate Q1 & Q2 05 Easy to Moderate

Topics Asked:

Tabular Data Interpretation (percentage-based and ratio)

Pie Chart + Line Graph Data Interpretation

Caselet DI

English

Topics No. of Questions Level of Questions Reading Comprehension (Mustard, oil, pickle) 08 Easy-Moderate Double fillers 06-07 Easy Error Detection 07 Easy Phrase Verb 06-07 Easy-Moderate Mis Spelt 05 Easy Para Jumble 07 Easy-Moderate

Topics Asked:

Reading Comprehension (Out of 8 questions, 3 vocab questions, 1 fill in the blanks)

Computer Knowledge

Topics Asked:

Window 7 launch MAC Address Shortcut Key MS Office Operating System Common Pointing Device Binary to Decimal

General Awareness

Topics Asked:

Chief Economic Advisor

IGSRY

Scheduled Commercial Banks

Deen Dayal Yojana

Scheme for Girl Child

Vigilance Awareness week

Asia Cup

NATO members

Gandhi Setu related

TSX full form

India Invites Ukraine

Senior Citizen Scheme

Dhanu festival

Volcano related

Foreign Secretary

ABHA App

NFHS

What is the maximum age for giving free primary education under Article 45 of India Constitution?

Apple Company founder

AAI Program – AVSAR

Unity Day

Former Vice President – M V Naidu

PMEGP in which ministry

Royal Award in architecture – Balkrishna Joshi

KYC related question

Which country was not included in QUAD?

Meaning of Money Laundering

Delhi Leuitenant Governor

Nano Urea Plant

President of Pakistan

Chief of Army Staff

Which team did India defeated in Thomas Cup?

IGSRY related

WHO Head

