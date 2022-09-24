IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Exam Analysis (24th September Shift 1): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS RRB 2022 Mains being held today on 24th September 2022 for recruitment of 4000+ vacancies of Group B Office Assistants (Clerk) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Exam Analysis Good Attempts and Difficulty Level
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Exam Analysis Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS RRB Mains 2022 today on 24th September 2022 for the recruitment of 4567 posts of Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. Earlier, IBPS successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment of 8285 posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training

9th July 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

18th July 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)

16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I

22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022

Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)

7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022

Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I

20th & 21st August 2022

Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk)

8th September 2022

Prelims Result Officer Scale-I

14th September to 20th September 2022

Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III

6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022

Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III

24th September 2022

Main Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)

12th September 2022 to 24th September 2022

Main Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)

24th September 2022

Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October 2022

Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))

January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB 2022 Related Links
IBPS RRB 2022 List of 43 Participating Regional Rural Banks & State-wise Vacancy Details
IBPS RRB 2022 Vacancy Increased: Check Post-wise Revised Details Here
IBPS RRB 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process
IBPS RRB 2022 Job Profile, Salary, Allowances, Promotions, Career Growth

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that this is a competitive examination, mere passing is not adequate. You have to obtain a high rank in the order of merit to get eligibility for future selection process. The online Mains examination will comprise test which will include objective type multiple choice questions as mentioned below.

NOTE: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

Main Examination

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

*as per state

40

50

Composite time of 45 minutes

2

Computer Knowledge

*as per state

40

20

3

General Awareness

*as per state

40

40

4a

English Language

English

40

40

4b

Hindi Language

Hindi

40

40

5

Numerical Ability

*as per state

40

50
 

Total

  

200

200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

IBPS RRB 2022 Related Links
IBPS RRB 2022 List of 43 Participating Regional Rural Banks & State-wise Vacancy Details
IBPS RRB 2022 Vacancy Increased: Check Post-wise Revised Details Here
IBPS RRB 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process
IBPS RRB 2022 Job Profile, Salary, Allowances, Promotions, Career Growth

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (24th September 2022 Shift 1): Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Exam Review

IBPR RRB Clerk Review:

On 24th September 2022 (Shift 1), candidates reported the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 was Moderate. They were able to make 125-135 good attempts (Shift-1).

Sections

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

English Language

25-28

Easy

Reasoning

30-35

Easy

Quantitative Aptitude

15-20

Moderate

Computer Knowledge

25-28

Easy-Moderate

General Awareness

15-20

Moderate

Total

125-135

Moderate

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (24th September 2022): Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked

Reasoning

Topics

No. of Questions 

Level of Questions

Puzzles

25

Easy-Moderate

Syllogism (5 conclusion/3 statement)

03

Easy-Moderate

Direction & Distance

05

Easy

Inequality(fillers & reverse)

03

Easy

Meaningful word

01

Easy

Blood Relation

01

Easy

Topics Asked:

  • Number Based puzzle
  • Circle-Based sitting arrangement puzzle
  • Linear sitting arrangement puzzle
  • Day-Based Puzzle (Monday to Saturday & Colours)
  • Designation-Based Puzzle (City & 10 Persons)

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics

No. of Questions 

Level of Questions

Data Interpretation

15

Moderate

Arithmetic

10

Moderate

Missing Number Series

05

Easy to Moderate

Quadratic Equation

05

Moderate

Q1 & Q2

05

Easy to Moderate

Topics Asked:

  • Tabular Data Interpretation (percentage-based and ratio)
  • Pie Chart + Line Graph Data Interpretation
  • Caselet DI

English

Topics

No. of Questions 

Level of Questions

Reading Comprehension (Mustard, oil, pickle)

08

Easy-Moderate

Double fillers

06-07

Easy

Error Detection

07

Easy

Phrase Verb

06-07

Easy-Moderate

Mis Spelt

05

Easy

Para Jumble

07

Easy-Moderate

Topics Asked:

Reading Comprehension (Out of 8 questions, 3 vocab questions, 1 fill in the blanks)

Computer Knowledge

Topics Asked:

  1. Window 7 launch
  2. MAC Address
  3. Shortcut Key
  4. MS Office
  5. Operating System
  6. Common Pointing Device
  7. Binary to Decimal

General Awareness

Topics Asked:

  • Chief Economic Advisor
  • IGSRY
  • Scheduled Commercial Banks
  • Deen Dayal Yojana
  • Scheme for Girl Child
  • Vigilance Awareness week
  • Asia Cup
  • NATO members
  • Gandhi Setu related
  • TSX full form
  • India Invites Ukraine
  • Senior Citizen Scheme
  • Dhanu festival
  • Volcano related
  • Foreign Secretary
  • ABHA App
  • NFHS
  • What is the maximum age for giving free primary education under Article 45 of India Constitution?
  • Apple Company founder
  • AAI Program – AVSAR
  • Unity Day
  • Former Vice President – M V Naidu
  • PMEGP in which ministry
  • Royal Award in architecture – Balkrishna Joshi
  • KYC related question
  • Which country was not included in QUAD?
  • Meaning of Money Laundering
  • Delhi Leuitenant Governor
  • Nano Urea Plant
  • President of Pakistan
  • Chief of Army Staff
  • Which team did India defeated in Thomas Cup?
  • IGSRY related
  • WHO Head

IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 Office Assistant (Clerk)

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find detailed IBPS RRB Clerk Main Exam Analysis 2022?

Read our article IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Exam Analysis (24th September All Shifts): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level on Jagran Josh

Q2. What is the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date 2022?

24th September 2022

Q3. How many vacancies are there in IBPS RRB Clerk 2022?

There are 4567 vacancies for IBPS RRB Clerk 2022.

Q4. What is the salary of IBPS RRB Clerk?

IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Salary: Rs 15000 - Rs 19000 + Allowances.

Q4. What is the salary of IBPS RRB Clerk?

IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Salary: Rs 15000 - Rs 19000 + Allowances.

Take Free Online IBPS - RRB Exams 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play