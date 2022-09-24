IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Exam Analysis (24th September Shift 1): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS RRB Mains 2022 today on 24th September 2022 for the recruitment of 4567 posts of Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. Earlier, IBPS successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.
IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS RRB 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
|
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training
|
9th July 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
18th July 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I
|
22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I
|
20th & 21st August 2022
|
Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
8th September 2022
|
Prelims Result Officer Scale-I
|
14th September to 20th September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III
|
6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III
|
24th September 2022
|
Main Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
12th September 2022 to 24th September 2022
|
Main Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
24th September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October 2022
|
Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October/November 2022
|
Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October/November 2022
|
Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))
|
January 2022
*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET
IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022
Candidates should note that this is a competitive examination, mere passing is not adequate. You have to obtain a high rank in the order of merit to get eligibility for future selection process. The online Mains examination will comprise test which will include objective type multiple choice questions as mentioned below.
NOTE: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.
Main Examination
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
*as per state
|
40
|
50
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Computer Knowledge
|
*as per state
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
General Awareness
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
4a
|
English Language
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
4b
|
Hindi Language
|
Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
5
|
Numerical Ability
|
*as per state
|
40
|
50
|
Total
|
200
|
200
NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.
IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (24th September 2022 Shift 1): Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Exam Review
IBPR RRB Clerk Review:
On 24th September 2022 (Shift 1), candidates reported the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 was Moderate. They were able to make 125-135 good attempts (Shift-1).
|
Sections
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
English Language
|
25-28
|
Easy
|
Reasoning
|
30-35
|
Easy
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
15-20
|
Moderate
|
Computer Knowledge
|
25-28
|
Easy-Moderate
|
General Awareness
|
15-20
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
125-135
|
Moderate
IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (24th September 2022): Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked
Reasoning
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Level of Questions
|
Puzzles
|
25
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Syllogism (5 conclusion/3 statement)
|
03
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Direction & Distance
|
05
|
Easy
|
Inequality(fillers & reverse)
|
03
|
Easy
|
Meaningful word
|
01
|
Easy
|
Blood Relation
|
01
|
Easy
Topics Asked:
- Number Based puzzle
- Circle-Based sitting arrangement puzzle
- Linear sitting arrangement puzzle
- Day-Based Puzzle (Monday to Saturday & Colours)
- Designation-Based Puzzle (City & 10 Persons)
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Level of Questions
|
Data Interpretation
|
15
|
Moderate
|
Arithmetic
|
10
|
Moderate
|
Missing Number Series
|
05
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Quadratic Equation
|
05
|
Moderate
|
Q1 & Q2
|
05
|
Easy to Moderate
Topics Asked:
- Tabular Data Interpretation (percentage-based and ratio)
- Pie Chart + Line Graph Data Interpretation
- Caselet DI
English
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Level of Questions
|
Reading Comprehension (Mustard, oil, pickle)
|
08
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Double fillers
|
06-07
|
Easy
|
Error Detection
|
07
|
Easy
|
Phrase Verb
|
06-07
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Mis Spelt
|
05
|
Easy
|
Para Jumble
|
07
|
Easy-Moderate
Topics Asked:
Reading Comprehension (Out of 8 questions, 3 vocab questions, 1 fill in the blanks)
Computer Knowledge
Topics Asked:
- Window 7 launch
- MAC Address
- Shortcut Key
- MS Office
- Operating System
- Common Pointing Device
- Binary to Decimal
General Awareness
Topics Asked:
- Chief Economic Advisor
- IGSRY
- Scheduled Commercial Banks
- Deen Dayal Yojana
- Scheme for Girl Child
- Vigilance Awareness week
- Asia Cup
- NATO members
- Gandhi Setu related
- TSX full form
- India Invites Ukraine
- Senior Citizen Scheme
- Dhanu festival
- Volcano related
- Foreign Secretary
- ABHA App
- NFHS
- What is the maximum age for giving free primary education under Article 45 of India Constitution?
- Apple Company founder
- AAI Program – AVSAR
- Unity Day
- Former Vice President – M V Naidu
- PMEGP in which ministry
- Royal Award in architecture – Balkrishna Joshi
- KYC related question
- Which country was not included in QUAD?
- Meaning of Money Laundering
- Delhi Leuitenant Governor
- Nano Urea Plant
- President of Pakistan
- Chief of Army Staff
- Which team did India defeated in Thomas Cup?
- IGSRY related
- WHO Head