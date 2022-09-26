IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

IBPS RRB 2022 Mains successfully held on 24th September 2022 for recruitment of 4000+ vacancies of Group B Office Assistants (Clerk) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Cut Off 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS RRB Mains 2022 today on 24th September 2022 for the recruitment of 4567 posts of Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. Earlier, IBPS successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment of 8285 posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training

9th July 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

18th July 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)

16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I

22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022

Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)

7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022

Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I

20th & 21st August 2022

Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk)

8th September 2022

Prelims Result Officer Scale-I

14th September to 20th September 2022

Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III

6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022

Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III

24th September 2022

Main Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)

12th September 2022 to 24th September 2022

Main Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)

24th September 2022

Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October 2022

Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))

January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that this is a competitive examination, mere passing is not adequate. You have to obtain a high rank in the order of merit to get eligibility for future selection process. The online Mains examination will comprise test which will include objective type multiple choice questions as mentioned below.

NOTE: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

Main Examination

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

*as per state

40

50

Composite time of 45 minutes

2

Computer Knowledge

*as per state

40

20

3

General Awareness

*as per state

40

40

4a

English Language

English

40

40

4b

Hindi Language

Hindi

40

40

5

Numerical Ability

*as per state

40

50
 

Total

  

200

200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off 2022

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks

Candidates reported the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 was Moderate. They were able to make 125-135 good attempts.

RRB Clerk Mains Cut Off 2022 (Expected)

State/UT

General

Andhra Pradesh

76-81

Arunachal Pradesh

52-57

Assam

71-76

Bihar

72-77

Chhattisgarh

75-80

Gujarat

72-77

Haryana

78-83

Himachal Pradesh

71-76 

Jammu & Kashmir

69-84 

Jharkhand

72-77

Karnataka

72-77

Kerala

75-80 

Madhya Pradesh

68-73

Maharashtra

74-79

Manipur

62-67

Meghalaya

56-61

Mizoram

53-58

Odisha

67-82 

Puducherry

68-73

Punjab

72-77

Rajasthan

71-76

Tamil Nadu

74-79

Telangana

78-83

Tripura

66-71

Uttar Pradesh

75-80

Uttarakhand

73-78

West Bengal

75-80

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Cut Off (Previous Years)

RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2021

RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2021- Minimum Marks

State/UT

SC

ST

OBC

 EWS

General

Andhra Pradesh

53.03

47.85

61.85

60.35

62.97

Arunachal Pradesh

NA

42.91

NA

NA

50.50

Assam

51.88

47.44

54.75

55.78

60.97

Bihar

43.97

41.53

57.88

60.69

62.32

Chhattisgarh

48.25

39.91

NA

53.47

60.22

Gujarat

57.13

42.72

58.50

59.53

63

Haryana

50.85

NA

58.03

61.94

65.94

Himachal Pradesh

51.44

50.03

54.50

58.69

66.32

Jammu & Kashmir

49.47

38.38

48.35

54

61.35

Jharkhand

44.94

44.16

58.50

60.53

64.88

Karnataka

51.25

44.32

57.28

57.16

60.85

Kerala

52.32

41.44

60.72

53.82

64.50

Madhya Pradesh

50

43.32

59.13

61.10

63.22

Maharashtra

57.78

41.44

59.75

58.69

62.72

Manipur

NA

55.03

59.60

NA

59.60

Meghalaya

NA

47.66

40.91

NA

49.57

Mizoram

NA

48.22

40.60

NA

49.85

Nagaland

NA

51.22

NA

NA

NA

Odisha

51.19

44.47

63.32

60.75

64.72

Puducherry

51.41

NA

58.25

NA

53.19

Punjab

51.16

NA

59.85

64.72

67.03

Rajasthan

49.97

47.69

60.69

60.60

64.35

Tamil Nadu

54.88

46.91

65.03

54.82

66.10

Telangana

52.19

51.22

60.28

57.78

62.22

Tripura

53.44

35.25

NA

51.10

58.50

Uttar Pradesh

50.72

42.13

56.25

60.10

64.72

Uttarakhand

49.72

53.22

55.94

62.50

67.60

West Bengal

55.13

49.57

55

56.91

64.28

 

RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut Off 2021- Maximum Marks

State/UT

SC

ST

OBC

 EWS

General

Andhra Pradesh

63.19

62.72

69.16

66.13

79.69

Arunachal Pradesh

NA

42.91

NA

NA

55.57

Assam

60.50

58.22

60.35

60.97

73.57

Bihar

64.16

57.16

70.03

65.10

75.85

Chhattisgarh

60.03

46.91

NA

59

78.60

Gujarat

60.60

52.85

62.69

61.38

74.28

Haryana

77.97

NA 

65. 50

65.82

80.35 

Himachal Pradesh

66.07

59.44

64.35 

69.47 

74.63 

Jammu & Kashmir

60.91

54.72

60.94 

65.07 

71.19 

Jharkhand

57.78

50.94

62.41

62.57

74.25

Karnataka

59.88 

59.85 

62.07 

60.97

74.35

Kerala

67.50 

49.03 

67.03 

71.85

78 

Madhya Pradesh

62

63.16 

64.60 

65.66 

70.19 

Maharashtra

62 

55.50

67.25 

64.44 

76.32

Manipur

NA 

55.03

63.19 

NA

64.03 

Meghalaya

NA 

52.50 

40.91 

NA

58.57

Mizoram

NA

56.94

40.60 

NA 

56.50

Nagaland

NA 

51.82

NA 

NA 

NA 

Odisha

69.28

60.16

64.57 

64.38

69.85 

Puducherry

63

NA

62.57 

NA 

70.91

Punjab

63.91 

NA 

67 

66.94 

75.91

Rajasthan

69.16 

68.03 

66.25 

63.75 

73.53

Tamil Nadu

65.63 

49.66 

71.85 

63.88 

76.25

Telangana

61.35 

60.75

67.97

62.28 

80.88

Tripura

57.35

56

NA 

54.32 

68.53

Uttar Pradesh

69.97 

54.44

68.16 

64.66

77.47

Uttarakhand

53.97

53.22 

63.41

73.85

75.72 

West Bengal

64.07

56.63

67.91

64.60

77.25

RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2020

RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2020- Minimum Marks

State/UT

SC

ST

OBC

 EWS

General

Andhra Pradesh

52.41

46.47

60.22

60.91

64.16

Arunachal Pradesh

NA

37.38

NA

NA

48.10

Assam

49.38

43.88

47.63

53.03

59.60

Bihar

46.19

45.66

57.03

58.94

61.60

Chhattisgarh

52.88

NA

NA

55.22

57.85

Gujarat

40.75

36.13

46.32

40.75

56.32

Haryana

48.50

NA

57.63

60.88

63.78

Himachal Pradesh

48.50

47.32

53.66

58.41

63.72

Jammu & Kashmir

49.32

41.57

50.72

54.91

62.97

Jharkhand

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Karnataka

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Kerala

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Madhya Pradesh

48.25

39.66

54.82

55.63

60.94

Maharashtra

56.07

40.53

56.10

53.85

60.50

Manipur

NA

47.88

55.75

NA

56.44

Meghalaya

NA

38.22

49.85

NA

56.44

Mizoram

NA

40.44

NA

NA

42.22

Nagaland

NA

47.47

NA

NA

56.97

Odisha

45.47

41.88

61.78

58.07

63.10

Puducherry

57.38

NA

59.97

NA

61.91

Punjab

49.47

NA

58.66

56.94

63.10

Rajasthan

43.82

31.38

55.82

50.60

60.25

Tamil Nadu

52.35

48.16

64.78

52.75

66.38

Telangana

51.47

51.85

60.60

60.03

62.13

Tripura

47.32

39.66

NA

51.10

56.57

Uttar Pradesh

42.44

37.63

52

55.78

59.82

Uttarakhand

51.97

NA

63.38

NA

70.19

West Bengal

48.69

36.03

48.10

53.97

59.97

 

RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2020- Maximum Marks

State/UT

SC

ST

OBC

 EWS

General

Andhra Pradesh

63.22

53.53

64.38

64.16

78.44

Arunachal Pradesh

NA

44.03

NA

NA

59.91

Assam

63.13

50.69

57.91

59.50

69.72

Bihar

58.22

54.94

64.13

63.63

79.69

Chhattisgarh

53.97

NA

NA

57.57

74.16

Gujarat

62.72

52.10

64.19

57.13

82.44

Haryana

69.19

NA

72.35

63.32

74

Himachal Pradesh

62

52.13

62.28

77.72

81.19

Jammu & Kashmir

63.38

50.25

63.72

62.75

73.91

Jharkhand

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Karnataka

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Kerala

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Madhya Pradesh

61.16

55

66.28

61.16

75.69

Maharashtra

72

54.03

72

60.28

73.50

Manipur

NA

48.47

62.28

NA

65.63

Meghalaya

NA

48.66

53.66

NA

63.63

Mizoram

NA

44.63

NA

NA

53.22

Nagaland

NA

55.35

NA

NA

56.97

Odisha

54.75

55.16

62.82

59.41

72.47

Puducherry

57.38

NA

60.13

NA

66.22

Punjab

63.78

NA

65.97

62.47

74.32

Rajasthan

65.60

68.66

62.44

60.78

79.60

Tamil Nadu

64.91

55.19

75.47

61.72

74.97

Telangana

70.85

64.25

75.78

64.78

70.94

Tripura

52.75

53.41

NA

53.41

66.16

Uttar Pradesh

60.66

53.28

64.25

61.75

76.07

Uttarakhand

52.19

NA

63.38

NA

73.53

West Bengal

65.63

48.16

65.97

64.63

77.32

What Next After IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022?

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose), the provisional allotment will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the Online Main Examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

Depending on the vacancies as per the business needs of the Regional Rural Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Regional Rural Banks keeping in view the merit cum preference (state wise for Office Assistant (Multipurpose)).

Also Read: IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Exam Analysis (24th September All Shifts): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

FAQ

Q1 Where can I find detailed IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Cut Off 2022 Expected & Previous Years’?

Read Our Article IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks On Jagran Josh.

Q2 What was the difficulty level of IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022?

Candidates reported the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 was Moderate.

Q3 When will IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2022 be released?

October/November 2022.

Q4 How many vacancies are there in IBPS RRB Clerk 2022?

There Are 4567 Vacancies For IBPS RRB Clerk 2022.

Q5 What is the salary of IBPS RRB Clerk?

IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Salary: Rs 15000 - Rs 19000 + Allowances.

Take Free Online IBPS - RRB Exams 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
