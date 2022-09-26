IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

IBPS RRB 2022 Mains successfully held on 24th September 2022 for recruitment of 4000+ vacancies of Group B Office Assistants (Clerk) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Cut Off 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS RRB Mains 2022 today on 24th September 2022 for the recruitment of 4567 posts of Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. Earlier, IBPS successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment of 8285 posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk) 16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I 22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I 20th & 21st August 2022 Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk) 8th September 2022 Prelims Result Officer Scale-I 14th September to 20th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III 6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III 24th September 2022 Main Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk) 12th September 2022 to 24th September 2022 Main Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that this is a competitive examination, mere passing is not adequate. You have to obtain a high rank in the order of merit to get eligibility for future selection process. The online Mains examination will comprise test which will include objective type multiple choice questions as mentioned below.

NOTE: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

Main Examination

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge *as per state 40 20 3 General Awareness *as per state 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Numerical Ability *as per state 40 50 Total 200 200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off 2022

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks

Candidates reported the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 was Moderate. They were able to make 125-135 good attempts.

RRB Clerk Mains Cut Off 2022 (Expected) State/UT General Andhra Pradesh 76-81 Arunachal Pradesh 52-57 Assam 71-76 Bihar 72-77 Chhattisgarh 75-80 Gujarat 72-77 Haryana 78-83 Himachal Pradesh 71-76 Jammu & Kashmir 69-84 Jharkhand 72-77 Karnataka 72-77 Kerala 75-80 Madhya Pradesh 68-73 Maharashtra 74-79 Manipur 62-67 Meghalaya 56-61 Mizoram 53-58 Odisha 67-82 Puducherry 68-73 Punjab 72-77 Rajasthan 71-76 Tamil Nadu 74-79 Telangana 78-83 Tripura 66-71 Uttar Pradesh 75-80 Uttarakhand 73-78 West Bengal 75-80

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Cut Off (Previous Years)

RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2021

RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2021- Minimum Marks State/UT SC ST OBC EWS General Andhra Pradesh 53.03 47.85 61.85 60.35 62.97 Arunachal Pradesh NA 42.91 NA NA 50.50 Assam 51.88 47.44 54.75 55.78 60.97 Bihar 43.97 41.53 57.88 60.69 62.32 Chhattisgarh 48.25 39.91 NA 53.47 60.22 Gujarat 57.13 42.72 58.50 59.53 63 Haryana 50.85 NA 58.03 61.94 65.94 Himachal Pradesh 51.44 50.03 54.50 58.69 66.32 Jammu & Kashmir 49.47 38.38 48.35 54 61.35 Jharkhand 44.94 44.16 58.50 60.53 64.88 Karnataka 51.25 44.32 57.28 57.16 60.85 Kerala 52.32 41.44 60.72 53.82 64.50 Madhya Pradesh 50 43.32 59.13 61.10 63.22 Maharashtra 57.78 41.44 59.75 58.69 62.72 Manipur NA 55.03 59.60 NA 59.60 Meghalaya NA 47.66 40.91 NA 49.57 Mizoram NA 48.22 40.60 NA 49.85 Nagaland NA 51.22 NA NA NA Odisha 51.19 44.47 63.32 60.75 64.72 Puducherry 51.41 NA 58.25 NA 53.19 Punjab 51.16 NA 59.85 64.72 67.03 Rajasthan 49.97 47.69 60.69 60.60 64.35 Tamil Nadu 54.88 46.91 65.03 54.82 66.10 Telangana 52.19 51.22 60.28 57.78 62.22 Tripura 53.44 35.25 NA 51.10 58.50 Uttar Pradesh 50.72 42.13 56.25 60.10 64.72 Uttarakhand 49.72 53.22 55.94 62.50 67.60 West Bengal 55.13 49.57 55 56.91 64.28

RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut Off 2021- Maximum Marks State/UT SC ST OBC EWS General Andhra Pradesh 63.19 62.72 69.16 66.13 79.69 Arunachal Pradesh NA 42.91 NA NA 55.57 Assam 60.50 58.22 60.35 60.97 73.57 Bihar 64.16 57.16 70.03 65.10 75.85 Chhattisgarh 60.03 46.91 NA 59 78.60 Gujarat 60.60 52.85 62.69 61.38 74.28 Haryana 77.97 NA 65. 50 65.82 80.35 Himachal Pradesh 66.07 59.44 64.35 69.47 74.63 Jammu & Kashmir 60.91 54.72 60.94 65.07 71.19 Jharkhand 57.78 50.94 62.41 62.57 74.25 Karnataka 59.88 59.85 62.07 60.97 74.35 Kerala 67.50 49.03 67.03 71.85 78 Madhya Pradesh 62 63.16 64.60 65.66 70.19 Maharashtra 62 55.50 67.25 64.44 76.32 Manipur NA 55.03 63.19 NA 64.03 Meghalaya NA 52.50 40.91 NA 58.57 Mizoram NA 56.94 40.60 NA 56.50 Nagaland NA 51.82 NA NA NA Odisha 69.28 60.16 64.57 64.38 69.85 Puducherry 63 NA 62.57 NA 70.91 Punjab 63.91 NA 67 66.94 75.91 Rajasthan 69.16 68.03 66.25 63.75 73.53 Tamil Nadu 65.63 49.66 71.85 63.88 76.25 Telangana 61.35 60.75 67.97 62.28 80.88 Tripura 57.35 56 NA 54.32 68.53 Uttar Pradesh 69.97 54.44 68.16 64.66 77.47 Uttarakhand 53.97 53.22 63.41 73.85 75.72 West Bengal 64.07 56.63 67.91 64.60 77.25

RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2020

RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2020- Minimum Marks State/UT SC ST OBC EWS General Andhra Pradesh 52.41 46.47 60.22 60.91 64.16 Arunachal Pradesh NA 37.38 NA NA 48.10 Assam 49.38 43.88 47.63 53.03 59.60 Bihar 46.19 45.66 57.03 58.94 61.60 Chhattisgarh 52.88 NA NA 55.22 57.85 Gujarat 40.75 36.13 46.32 40.75 56.32 Haryana 48.50 NA 57.63 60.88 63.78 Himachal Pradesh 48.50 47.32 53.66 58.41 63.72 Jammu & Kashmir 49.32 41.57 50.72 54.91 62.97 Jharkhand NA NA NA NA NA Karnataka NA NA NA NA NA Kerala NA NA NA NA NA Madhya Pradesh 48.25 39.66 54.82 55.63 60.94 Maharashtra 56.07 40.53 56.10 53.85 60.50 Manipur NA 47.88 55.75 NA 56.44 Meghalaya NA 38.22 49.85 NA 56.44 Mizoram NA 40.44 NA NA 42.22 Nagaland NA 47.47 NA NA 56.97 Odisha 45.47 41.88 61.78 58.07 63.10 Puducherry 57.38 NA 59.97 NA 61.91 Punjab 49.47 NA 58.66 56.94 63.10 Rajasthan 43.82 31.38 55.82 50.60 60.25 Tamil Nadu 52.35 48.16 64.78 52.75 66.38 Telangana 51.47 51.85 60.60 60.03 62.13 Tripura 47.32 39.66 NA 51.10 56.57 Uttar Pradesh 42.44 37.63 52 55.78 59.82 Uttarakhand 51.97 NA 63.38 NA 70.19 West Bengal 48.69 36.03 48.10 53.97 59.97

RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2020- Maximum Marks State/UT SC ST OBC EWS General Andhra Pradesh 63.22 53.53 64.38 64.16 78.44 Arunachal Pradesh NA 44.03 NA NA 59.91 Assam 63.13 50.69 57.91 59.50 69.72 Bihar 58.22 54.94 64.13 63.63 79.69 Chhattisgarh 53.97 NA NA 57.57 74.16 Gujarat 62.72 52.10 64.19 57.13 82.44 Haryana 69.19 NA 72.35 63.32 74 Himachal Pradesh 62 52.13 62.28 77.72 81.19 Jammu & Kashmir 63.38 50.25 63.72 62.75 73.91 Jharkhand NA NA NA NA NA Karnataka NA NA NA NA NA Kerala NA NA NA NA NA Madhya Pradesh 61.16 55 66.28 61.16 75.69 Maharashtra 72 54.03 72 60.28 73.50 Manipur NA 48.47 62.28 NA 65.63 Meghalaya NA 48.66 53.66 NA 63.63 Mizoram NA 44.63 NA NA 53.22 Nagaland NA 55.35 NA NA 56.97 Odisha 54.75 55.16 62.82 59.41 72.47 Puducherry 57.38 NA 60.13 NA 66.22 Punjab 63.78 NA 65.97 62.47 74.32 Rajasthan 65.60 68.66 62.44 60.78 79.60 Tamil Nadu 64.91 55.19 75.47 61.72 74.97 Telangana 70.85 64.25 75.78 64.78 70.94 Tripura 52.75 53.41 NA 53.41 66.16 Uttar Pradesh 60.66 53.28 64.25 61.75 76.07 Uttarakhand 52.19 NA 63.38 NA 73.53 West Bengal 65.63 48.16 65.97 64.63 77.32

What Next After IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022?

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose), the provisional allotment will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the Online Main Examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

Depending on the vacancies as per the business needs of the Regional Rural Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Regional Rural Banks keeping in view the merit cum preference (state wise for Office Assistant (Multipurpose)).

