IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Cut Off 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS RRB Mains 2022 today on 24th September 2022 for the recruitment of 4567 posts of Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. Earlier, IBPS successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022
IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment of 8285 posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.
IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS RRB 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
|
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training
|
9th July 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
18th July 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I
|
22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I
|
20th & 21st August 2022
|
Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
8th September 2022
|
Prelims Result Officer Scale-I
|
14th September to 20th September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III
|
6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III
|
24th September 2022
|
Main Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
12th September 2022 to 24th September 2022
|
Main Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
24th September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October 2022
|
Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October/November 2022
|
Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October/November 2022
|
Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))
|
January 2022
*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET
IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022
Candidates should note that this is a competitive examination, mere passing is not adequate. You have to obtain a high rank in the order of merit to get eligibility for future selection process. The online Mains examination will comprise test which will include objective type multiple choice questions as mentioned below.
NOTE: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.
Main Examination
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
*as per state
|
40
|
50
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Computer Knowledge
|
*as per state
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
General Awareness
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
4a
|
English Language
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
4b
|
Hindi Language
|
Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
5
|
Numerical Ability
|
*as per state
|
40
|
50
|
Total
|
200
|
200
NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.
IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off 2022
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks
Candidates reported the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 was Moderate. They were able to make 125-135 good attempts.
|
RRB Clerk Mains Cut Off 2022 (Expected)
|
General
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
76-81
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
52-57
|
Assam
|
71-76
|
Bihar
|
72-77
|
Chhattisgarh
|
75-80
|
Gujarat
|
72-77
|
Haryana
|
78-83
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
71-76
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
69-84
|
Jharkhand
|
72-77
|
Karnataka
|
72-77
|
Kerala
|
75-80
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
68-73
|
Maharashtra
|
74-79
|
Manipur
|
62-67
|
Meghalaya
|
56-61
|
Mizoram
|
53-58
|
Odisha
|
67-82
|
Puducherry
|
68-73
|
Punjab
|
72-77
|
Rajasthan
|
71-76
|
Tamil Nadu
|
74-79
|
Telangana
|
78-83
|
Tripura
|
66-71
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
75-80
|
Uttarakhand
|
73-78
|
West Bengal
|
75-80
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Cut Off (Previous Years)
RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2021
|
RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2021- Minimum Marks
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
General
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
53.03
|
47.85
|
61.85
|
60.35
|
62.97
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
NA
|
42.91
|
NA
|
NA
|
50.50
|
Assam
|
51.88
|
47.44
|
54.75
|
55.78
|
60.97
|
Bihar
|
43.97
|
41.53
|
57.88
|
60.69
|
62.32
|
Chhattisgarh
|
48.25
|
39.91
|
NA
|
53.47
|
60.22
|
Gujarat
|
57.13
|
42.72
|
58.50
|
59.53
|
63
|
Haryana
|
50.85
|
NA
|
58.03
|
61.94
|
65.94
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
51.44
|
50.03
|
54.50
|
58.69
|
66.32
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
49.47
|
38.38
|
48.35
|
54
|
61.35
|
Jharkhand
|
44.94
|
44.16
|
58.50
|
60.53
|
64.88
|
Karnataka
|
51.25
|
44.32
|
57.28
|
57.16
|
60.85
|
Kerala
|
52.32
|
41.44
|
60.72
|
53.82
|
64.50
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
50
|
43.32
|
59.13
|
61.10
|
63.22
|
Maharashtra
|
57.78
|
41.44
|
59.75
|
58.69
|
62.72
|
Manipur
|
NA
|
55.03
|
59.60
|
NA
|
59.60
|
Meghalaya
|
NA
|
47.66
|
40.91
|
NA
|
49.57
|
Mizoram
|
NA
|
48.22
|
40.60
|
NA
|
49.85
|
Nagaland
|
NA
|
51.22
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Odisha
|
51.19
|
44.47
|
63.32
|
60.75
|
64.72
|
Puducherry
|
51.41
|
NA
|
58.25
|
NA
|
53.19
|
Punjab
|
51.16
|
NA
|
59.85
|
64.72
|
67.03
|
Rajasthan
|
49.97
|
47.69
|
60.69
|
60.60
|
64.35
|
Tamil Nadu
|
54.88
|
46.91
|
65.03
|
54.82
|
66.10
|
Telangana
|
52.19
|
51.22
|
60.28
|
57.78
|
62.22
|
Tripura
|
53.44
|
35.25
|
NA
|
51.10
|
58.50
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
50.72
|
42.13
|
56.25
|
60.10
|
64.72
|
Uttarakhand
|
49.72
|
53.22
|
55.94
|
62.50
|
67.60
|
West Bengal
|
55.13
|
49.57
|
55
|
56.91
|
64.28
|
RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut Off 2021- Maximum Marks
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
General
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
63.19
|
62.72
|
69.16
|
66.13
|
79.69
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
NA
|
42.91
|
NA
|
NA
|
55.57
|
Assam
|
60.50
|
58.22
|
60.35
|
60.97
|
73.57
|
Bihar
|
64.16
|
57.16
|
70.03
|
65.10
|
75.85
|
Chhattisgarh
|
60.03
|
46.91
|
NA
|
59
|
78.60
|
Gujarat
|
60.60
|
52.85
|
62.69
|
61.38
|
74.28
|
Haryana
|
77.97
|
NA
|
65. 50
|
65.82
|
80.35
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
66.07
|
59.44
|
64.35
|
69.47
|
74.63
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
60.91
|
54.72
|
60.94
|
65.07
|
71.19
|
Jharkhand
|
57.78
|
50.94
|
62.41
|
62.57
|
74.25
|
Karnataka
|
59.88
|
59.85
|
62.07
|
60.97
|
74.35
|
Kerala
|
67.50
|
49.03
|
67.03
|
71.85
|
78
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
62
|
63.16
|
64.60
|
65.66
|
70.19
|
Maharashtra
|
62
|
55.50
|
67.25
|
64.44
|
76.32
|
Manipur
|
NA
|
55.03
|
63.19
|
NA
|
64.03
|
Meghalaya
|
NA
|
52.50
|
40.91
|
NA
|
58.57
|
Mizoram
|
NA
|
56.94
|
40.60
|
NA
|
56.50
|
Nagaland
|
NA
|
51.82
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Odisha
|
69.28
|
60.16
|
64.57
|
64.38
|
69.85
|
Puducherry
|
63
|
NA
|
62.57
|
NA
|
70.91
|
Punjab
|
63.91
|
NA
|
67
|
66.94
|
75.91
|
Rajasthan
|
69.16
|
68.03
|
66.25
|
63.75
|
73.53
|
Tamil Nadu
|
65.63
|
49.66
|
71.85
|
63.88
|
76.25
|
Telangana
|
61.35
|
60.75
|
67.97
|
62.28
|
80.88
|
Tripura
|
57.35
|
56
|
NA
|
54.32
|
68.53
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
69.97
|
54.44
|
68.16
|
64.66
|
77.47
|
Uttarakhand
|
53.97
|
53.22
|
63.41
|
73.85
|
75.72
|
West Bengal
|
64.07
|
56.63
|
67.91
|
64.60
|
77.25
RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2020
|
RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2020- Minimum Marks
|
State/UT
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
General
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
52.41
|
46.47
|
60.22
|
60.91
|
64.16
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
NA
|
37.38
|
NA
|
NA
|
48.10
|
Assam
|
49.38
|
43.88
|
47.63
|
53.03
|
59.60
|
Bihar
|
46.19
|
45.66
|
57.03
|
58.94
|
61.60
|
Chhattisgarh
|
52.88
|
NA
|
NA
|
55.22
|
57.85
|
Gujarat
|
40.75
|
36.13
|
46.32
|
40.75
|
56.32
|
Haryana
|
48.50
|
NA
|
57.63
|
60.88
|
63.78
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
48.50
|
47.32
|
53.66
|
58.41
|
63.72
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
49.32
|
41.57
|
50.72
|
54.91
|
62.97
|
Jharkhand
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Karnataka
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Kerala
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
48.25
|
39.66
|
54.82
|
55.63
|
60.94
|
Maharashtra
|
56.07
|
40.53
|
56.10
|
53.85
|
60.50
|
Manipur
|
NA
|
47.88
|
55.75
|
NA
|
56.44
|
Meghalaya
|
NA
|
38.22
|
49.85
|
NA
|
56.44
|
Mizoram
|
NA
|
40.44
|
NA
|
NA
|
42.22
|
Nagaland
|
NA
|
47.47
|
NA
|
NA
|
56.97
|
Odisha
|
45.47
|
41.88
|
61.78
|
58.07
|
63.10
|
Puducherry
|
57.38
|
NA
|
59.97
|
NA
|
61.91
|
Punjab
|
49.47
|
NA
|
58.66
|
56.94
|
63.10
|
Rajasthan
|
43.82
|
31.38
|
55.82
|
50.60
|
60.25
|
Tamil Nadu
|
52.35
|
48.16
|
64.78
|
52.75
|
66.38
|
Telangana
|
51.47
|
51.85
|
60.60
|
60.03
|
62.13
|
Tripura
|
47.32
|
39.66
|
NA
|
51.10
|
56.57
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
42.44
|
37.63
|
52
|
55.78
|
59.82
|
Uttarakhand
|
51.97
|
NA
|
63.38
|
NA
|
70.19
|
West Bengal
|
48.69
|
36.03
|
48.10
|
53.97
|
59.97
|
RRB Clerk Mains/Final Cut-Off 2020- Maximum Marks
|
State/UT
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
General
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
63.22
|
53.53
|
64.38
|
64.16
|
78.44
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
NA
|
44.03
|
NA
|
NA
|
59.91
|
Assam
|
63.13
|
50.69
|
57.91
|
59.50
|
69.72
|
Bihar
|
58.22
|
54.94
|
64.13
|
63.63
|
79.69
|
Chhattisgarh
|
53.97
|
NA
|
NA
|
57.57
|
74.16
|
Gujarat
|
62.72
|
52.10
|
64.19
|
57.13
|
82.44
|
Haryana
|
69.19
|
NA
|
72.35
|
63.32
|
74
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
62
|
52.13
|
62.28
|
77.72
|
81.19
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
63.38
|
50.25
|
63.72
|
62.75
|
73.91
|
Jharkhand
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Karnataka
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Kerala
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
61.16
|
55
|
66.28
|
61.16
|
75.69
|
Maharashtra
|
72
|
54.03
|
72
|
60.28
|
73.50
|
Manipur
|
NA
|
48.47
|
62.28
|
NA
|
65.63
|
Meghalaya
|
NA
|
48.66
|
53.66
|
NA
|
63.63
|
Mizoram
|
NA
|
44.63
|
NA
|
NA
|
53.22
|
Nagaland
|
NA
|
55.35
|
NA
|
NA
|
56.97
|
Odisha
|
54.75
|
55.16
|
62.82
|
59.41
|
72.47
|
Puducherry
|
57.38
|
NA
|
60.13
|
NA
|
66.22
|
Punjab
|
63.78
|
NA
|
65.97
|
62.47
|
74.32
|
Rajasthan
|
65.60
|
68.66
|
62.44
|
60.78
|
79.60
|
Tamil Nadu
|
64.91
|
55.19
|
75.47
|
61.72
|
74.97
|
Telangana
|
70.85
|
64.25
|
75.78
|
64.78
|
70.94
|
Tripura
|
52.75
|
53.41
|
NA
|
53.41
|
66.16
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
60.66
|
53.28
|
64.25
|
61.75
|
76.07
|
Uttarakhand
|
52.19
|
NA
|
63.38
|
NA
|
73.53
|
West Bengal
|
65.63
|
48.16
|
65.97
|
64.63
|
77.32
What Next After IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022?
For Office Assistant (Multipurpose), the provisional allotment will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the Online Main Examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.
Depending on the vacancies as per the business needs of the Regional Rural Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Regional Rural Banks keeping in view the merit cum preference (state wise for Office Assistant (Multipurpose)).
