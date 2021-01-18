IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2020-21 Out @ibps.in, Download CRP IBPS IX Officer Scale 1 Mains Call Letter

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2020-21: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) has released the admit card of mains online exam scheduled on 30 January 2020 for the post of Group A - Officer Scale 1 (PO) 1, under the CRP RRB IX . Candidates, who have qualified in IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam, can download RRB PO Mains Admit Card, from IBPS website - ibps.in. IBPS RRB PO Score Card Link is also given below.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download IBPS RRB Officer Mains Admit Card, through the link below:

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card Download Link

The candidates should carry their admit card along with a photocopy of the candidate’s photo identity (bearing exactly the same name as it appears on the call letter) such as PAN Card/ Passport/Permanent Driving License/ Voter’s Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof issued by a Gazzetted Officer/ People’s Representative along with a photograph / Identity Card issued by a recognised college/ university/ Aadhar /E-Aadhar card with a photograph/ Employee ID should be submitted to the invigilator for verification.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Pattern:

There will be objective-type questions on:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Reasoning 40 50 2 Hours Computer Knowledge 40 20 General Awareness 40 40 English Language or Hindi Language 40 40 Quantitative Aptitude 40 50 Total 200 200

There will be negative marking of 1/4 of the marks for each wrong answer.

The medium of test will be English and language as applicable to the state (under which application is registered). The questions will appear in English and the selected language as applicable to the state.

The candidates can check the list of regional language and practice the sample test through the PDF link given below:

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Sample Paper

How to Download IBOS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of IBPS RRB - Click on the link - ‘Click here to download Your Online Main Exam Call letter for CRP-RRB-IX-Officer Scale I’ given on the homepage Login into your account using your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’ Download BPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021

IBPS RRB PO Interview

Candidates who would qualify in the online mains exam shall be called for interview. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies in each state shall be called for interview, subject to availability. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview.