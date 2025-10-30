IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 Released at ibps.in, Download SO Mains Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 for candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination. The IBPS SO Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 2025. The admit card is an important document that contains the candidates’ details as well as examination centre details.

Candidates must carry the IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Eligible candidates can download their admit card by logging in with their registration number and password.

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT

IBPS released the Specialist Officer Mains Admit Card 2025 on October 30, 2025 at ibps.in. The admit card is the mandatory document that every candidate must download and carry to the examination centre. The mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 2025. Candidates can now download the IBPS SO Mains Admit Card from ibps.in by logging in with their respective registration number and password. It contains the details of reporting time, shift timings, examination centre time, etc.