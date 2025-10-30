CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026
Focus
Quick Links

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 Released at ibps.in, Download SO Mains Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 30, 2025, 17:39 IST

The IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 was released on October 30, 2025 for the exam scheduled on November 9. Candidates who cleared the prelims can download it from ibps.in using their registration credentials. The admit card contains details such as exam centre, shift timing, and important instructions for exam day.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025
IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 for candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination. The IBPS SO Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 2025. The admit card is an important document that contains the candidates’ details as well as examination centre details.
Candidates must carry the IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Eligible candidates can download their admit card by logging in with their registration number and password.

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT

IBPS released the Specialist Officer Mains Admit Card 2025 on October 30, 2025 at ibps.in. The admit card is the mandatory document that every candidate must download and carry to the examination centre. The mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 2025. Candidates can now download the IBPS SO Mains Admit Card from ibps.in by logging in with their respective registration number and password. It contains the details of reporting time, shift timings, examination centre time, etc.

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 Link Active

The IBPS SO Mains Exam Admit Card 2025 is now active at ibps.in. The admit card determines the eligibility of candidates in the examination. Without an admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter into the examination centre. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025.

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025

PDF Download 

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025: Overview

The IBPS SO Mains Admit Card gets released for the November 9, 2025 exam. The admit card Candidates who were declared successful in IBPS SO Prelims Result can download it from ibps.in. Check the table below for IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post

Specialist Officer (SO) CRP SPL-XV

Total Vacancies

1007

Admit Card Release Date

October 30, 2025

Exam Date

November 9, 2025

Mode of Exam

Online

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Interview

Official Website

ibps.in

How to Download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025

Candidates can download the IBPS SO Admit Card by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow steps listed below. Candidates can use their registration number and date of birth/password to download the hall ticket. Check the step-by-step process below

  • Visit the official IBPS website: www.ibps.in
  • On the homepage click on the “CRP SPL-XV” section.
  • Now select “CRP Specialist Officer XV
  • Click on the link for “IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025”.
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth/password.
  • Solve the captcha and click “Login”.
  • Download and print at least two copies of your admit card

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News