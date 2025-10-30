IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 Released at ibps.in, Download SO Mains Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 for candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination. The IBPS SO Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 2025. The admit card is an important document that contains the candidates’ details as well as examination centre details.
Candidates must carry the IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Eligible candidates can download their admit card by logging in with their registration number and password.
IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT
IBPS released the Specialist Officer Mains Admit Card 2025 on October 30, 2025 at ibps.in. The admit card is the mandatory document that every candidate must download and carry to the examination centre. The mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 2025. Candidates can now download the IBPS SO Mains Admit Card from ibps.in by logging in with their respective registration number and password. It contains the details of reporting time, shift timings, examination centre time, etc.
IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 Link Active
The IBPS SO Mains Exam Admit Card 2025 is now active at ibps.in. The admit card determines the eligibility of candidates in the examination. Without an admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter into the examination centre. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025.
|
IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025
IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025: Overview
The IBPS SO Mains Admit Card gets released for the November 9, 2025 exam. The admit card Candidates who were declared successful in IBPS SO Prelims Result can download it from ibps.in. Check the table below for IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Post
|
Specialist Officer (SO) CRP SPL-XV
|
Total Vacancies
|
1007
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
October 30, 2025
|
Exam Date
|
November 9, 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims
Mains
Interview
|
Official Website
|
ibps.in
How to Download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025
Candidates can download the IBPS SO Admit Card by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow steps listed below. Candidates can use their registration number and date of birth/password to download the hall ticket. Check the step-by-step process below
- Visit the official IBPS website: www.ibps.in
- On the homepage click on the “CRP SPL-XV” section.
- Now select “CRP Specialist Officer XV
- Click on the link for “IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2025”.
- Enter your registration number and date of birth/password.
- Solve the captcha and click “Login”.
- Download and print at least two copies of your admit card
