IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Important Tips: How to Prepare English Language, Check Mock Test Link Here

IBPS SO 2022 Preliminary Exam will be held on 24th December and 31st December 2022 for recruitment of 710 vacancies in the Specialist Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts.

IBPS SO Preparation Tips 2022: The IBPS SO preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on 24th December and 31st December 2022 for the recruitment of 710 vacancies in the Specialist Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts. Candidates applying for the posts including Law Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Marketing Officer, IT Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer will be required to successfully qualify the IBPS SO Prelims 2022 to be shortlisted for the IBPS SO Mains 2022.

In this article, candidates can check the Important Topics, Tips & Tricks to Prepare English Language and IBPS SO Free Mock Test link here.

IBPS SO 2022 Calendar

IBPS SO Events Important Dates IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date 1st November 2022 IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date 21st November 2022 Payment of Application Fees 1st November to 21st November 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date December 2022 (Tentative) IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022 24th December and 31st December 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 January 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date January 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022 29th January 2023 IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 February 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 February 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO interview 2022 February/March 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022 April 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern

Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes General Awareness 50 50 40 minutes English Language 50 25 40 minutes Total 150 125 120 minutes

IT Officer Scale I, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 minutes English Language 50 25 40 minutes Total 150 125 120 minutes

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Analysis: Topics Asked in English Language

Topics No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension (2 RC set in shift 1 on a report on Indonesia and Immunity; 2 RC set in shift 2 based on American Exchange Commission, Archaeologists in Iraq) 18-20 Easy-Moderate Cloze Test (Artificial Intelligence) 5 Easy-Moderate Phrase Replacement 5 Easy-Moderate Word Swap 5 Easy-Moderate Error Detection 5 Easy Fillers 5 Easy Para Jumble 5 Easy-Moderate Match the following 4 Easy-Moderate Vocabulary 3 Easy Starter 2 Easy Connectors 2 Easy

How to prepare English Language for IBPS SO Prelims 2022?

1. Check syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, cut-offs

It is crucial to go through the entire syllabus, important topics, marking scheme, exam pattern, etc to make any necessary changes in your study plan. This also helps in sticking to the syllabus. There will be 50 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 25 marks in the English Language section for all posts.

2. Solve previous years’ papers, mock tests

Practicing previous years’ question papers gives an indepth understanding of the type of questions asked and difficulty levels throughout the different editions of the exam. If one keeps a timer to solve the question papers, it can help in gauging the real-time performance. Check out our IBPS SO Mock Test series. Candidates should also take up at least 5 practice sets per day apart from the question papers and mock tests.

3. Study editorials in newspapers and magazines

Strong hold of English Grammar and Vocabulary is the key to acing English Language section in IBPS SO Prelims exam. Take up newspapers such as The Hindu, The Economic Times, etc to read editorials related to banking, money, economy, etc. This activity will strengthen your reading skills, analyzing subjects quick, learn new words, phrases, etc. Remember that maximum number of questions come from Reading Comprehension.

4. Check Important Topics for English Language – Must Prepare

Topics Topics Reading Comprehension Cloze Test Error Detection Spell Correction Phrase Replacement Para Jumble

5. Attempt only what you know, negative marking applicable

There will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks allotted to a question for marking wrong answers. Candidates should note that the IBPS SO Prelims is a qualifying exam hence one should attempt what they are 100 percent sure of. One need not attempt all questions or do guesswork.

Wish you the best!

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022