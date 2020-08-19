IBPS Various Posts Admit Card 2020 out @ibps.in, Check Direct Link Here

IBPS Various Posts Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released admit cards for recruitment to the various posts including Analyst Programmer, IT Administrator and Programming Assistant. Candidates who applied for IBPS Recruitment 2020 can download their admit card through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

IBPS Various Posts Admit Card 2020 Download Link will be activated from 19 August 2020 to 4 September 2020. Candidates can download the IBPS Various Posts Admit Card 2020 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on IBPS Various Posts Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Enter Registration Number/ Roll Number, Password, Captcha Code and click on the login button. The IBPS Various Posts Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download IBPS Various Posts Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

IBPS Various Posts Admit Card 2020

Candidates can check the exam date and venue on the admit card. Candidates are required to carry IBPS Various Posts Admit Card 2020 along with the identity card on the allotted date. Candidates can directly download IBPS Various Posts Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.

All candidates appearing in the IBPS Exam 2020 are advised to follow the social distancing norms 2020. All candidates need to wear a mask and carry a personal hand sanitizer on the day of examination.

IBPS Various Posts Recruitment 2020 Highlights:

Online Applications: 10 to 30 June 2020

IBPS Various Posts Admit Card Download: 19 August to 4 September 2020

Exam Date: Available on Admit Card

