ICFAI IBSAT 2020 MBA Exam - List of Participating Institutes

There are more than fifteen colleges who accept IBSAT exam score. Among all the MBA colleges accepting IBSAT Score, nine are the ICFAI campuses spread across India. Most of colleges accepting IBSAT Exam score are affiliated to various ICFAI Universities and offer MBA Programmes. All the colleges update their curriculum as per the prevailing industry needs. Some of the top colleges accepting IBSAT score include IBS Gurgaon, IBS Hyderabad, IBS Pune, and GIBS Bangalore.
IBSAT Participating Institutes - List of top MBA Colleges
The list of IBS (ICFAI) Institutes accepting IBSAT exam score is as follows:
- IBS (ICFAI B-school), Hyderabad
- IBS (ICFAI B-School) Pune
- IBS (ICFAI B-School) Mumbai
- IBS (ICFAI B-School) Kolkata
- IBS (ICFAI B-School) Jaipur
- IBS (ICFAI B-School) Gurgaon
- IBS (ICFAI B-School) Dehradun
- IBS (ICFAI B-School) Bengaluru
- IBS (ICFAI B-School) Ahmedabad
Also Read: NIRF 2020 Ranking: IIM-A tops the list released by MHRD
The list of Non-ICFAI Institutes accepting IBSAT Score is as follows:
- VYASA Business School, Bangalore
- Vanguard Business School, Bangalore
- JK Business School, Gurgaon
- GIBS Business School Bangalore
- FMS- Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad
- Adarsh Institute of Management and Information Technology (AIMIT) Bangalore
For more information about the IBSAT Exam, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com