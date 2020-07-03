ICFAI IBSAT 2020 MBA Exam - List of Participating Institutes

There are more than fifteen colleges who accept IBSAT exam score. Among all the MBA colleges accepting IBSAT Score, nine are the ICFAI campuses spread across India. Most of colleges accepting IBSAT Exam score are affiliated to various ICFAI Universities and offer MBA Programmes. All the colleges update their curriculum as per the prevailing industry needs. Some of the top colleges accepting IBSAT score include IBS Gurgaon, IBS Hyderabad, IBS Pune, and GIBS Bangalore.

IBSAT Participating Institutes - List of top MBA Colleges

The list of IBS (ICFAI) Institutes accepting IBSAT exam score is as follows:

IBS (ICFAI B-school), Hyderabad

IBS (ICFAI B-School) Pune

IBS (ICFAI B-School) Mumbai

IBS (ICFAI B-School) Kolkata

IBS (ICFAI B-School) Jaipur

IBS (ICFAI B-School) Gurgaon

IBS (ICFAI B-School) Dehradun

IBS (ICFAI B-School) Bengaluru

IBS (ICFAI B-School) Ahmedabad

The list of Non-ICFAI Institutes accepting IBSAT Score is as follows:

VYASA Business School, Bangalore

Vanguard Business School, Bangalore

JK Business School, Gurgaon

GIBS Business School Bangalore

FMS- Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad

Adarsh Institute of Management and Information Technology (AIMIT) Bangalore

