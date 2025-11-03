ICAI CA Qualifying Marks 2025: Check CA Final, Foundation, Intermediate Passing Percentage

ICAI CA Qualifying Marks: ICAI CA September 2025 Result is expected to be announced today, i.e., November 03, for Foundation, Intermediate and Final Levels. As the CA Result is about to be released, it’s important for candidates to understand exactly what minimum marks (qualifying marks) they must secure to pass at each level- Foundation, Intermediate and Final- under ICAI. Those who obtain more than or equivalent to the ICAI CA qualifying marks will only be declared successful and will be awarded a certificate. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the minimum qualifying marks along with the official notification at its official website- icai.nic.in. Read on for complete information on ICAI CA Cut off and other details on this page.

ICAI CA Result Passing Percentage

The term qualifying marks refers to the minimum marks a candidate must achieve in each paper (or group) in order to be considered as passed. These minimums are set by ICAI to maintain standards and are consistent across the three levels (Foundation, Intermediate, Final).