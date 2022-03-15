ICG AC Admit Card 2022: Check Your CGCAT 01/23 Exam Date and Time @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the CGCAT exam date and time at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Candidates can download ICG AC Admit Card 72 to 48 hours before the date of the exam.

ICG AC Admit Card 2022: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the Stage 1 CGCAT exam date, time and the name of the allocated Exam City to be held for the post of Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer) for General Duty, Commercial Pilot Licence (Cpl-Ssa) And Technical (Engineering & Electrical/Electronics) under 01/2023 Batch. Those who have applied for ICG AC Recruitment 2022 can check their exam date by login into the ICG web portal (joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/ w.e.f. 14 March 2022 at 5 PM

ICG AC Admit Card will be made available for download through the Candidate's login 72 to 48 hours before the date of the exam. The same would also be mailed on the registered email ID of the candidate

What to Carry At Exam Centre

At the time of exam, the candidate must bring following mandatory documents failing which your candidature will be cancelled:

Original 10th class marksheet / Birth Certificate

Valid original Photo identity proof as submitted in application/ mentioned in E-admit card.

01 Coloured back-to-back printout of e-admit card (black & white not allowed).

02 in no. passport size colour photograph with similar facial features as uploaded in the online application.

How to Download ICG AC Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of ICG - https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/ Click on ‘Join ICG as Officers (CGCAT)’ A link is flashing on the page - ‘Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 72 to 48hrs prior to the date of exam. [Click here]’ Click on the link Login using your email ID and Password Download Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2022

ICG AC Stage-I is a Computer Based Examination conducted to be conducted at various centers all over India.The screening test will be conducted in MCQ pattern with maximum marks of 400 consisting of 100 questions with four marks for each correct answer and one negative marking for each incorrect answer. The duration of the exam will be of two hours and the medium of the test paper will be English.

Based on the performance in the Stage-I, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Stage-II(PSB)which will be conducted for a day at Noida, Mumbai/Goa, Chennai and Kolkata centres