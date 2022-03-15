ICG Yantrik/Navik Admit Card 2022: Exam Date for CGPET GD/DB Released, Details Here

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has announced the exam date and time for the post of Navik and Yantrik at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The admit card shall be available 72 to 48 hours before the exam. Check Details Here.

ICG Yantrik/Navik Admit Card 2022: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has announced the exam date and time (CGPET Date and Time) for the post of Navik(General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), Yantrik (Mechanical), Yantrik (Electrical), Yantrik (Electronics), on 15 March 2022. Candidates who applied for ICG Recruitment 2022 for 02/2022 Batch can check their ICG Yantrik Exam Date and ICG Navik Exam Date by login into their account using email ID and Password on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in or joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/cgept. It is to be noted that, ICG Admit Card 2022 shall be available 72 to 48 hours before the date of exam. The same would also be mailed on the registered E-mail ID of the candidate.

We have provided ICG Login Link for the candidates below:

ICG Website reads, “Exam Date and name of Exam City for ICG 02/2022 is available in your login. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 72 to 48 hrs prior to the date of exam".

Things to carry at ICG Yantrik Exam Centre

Print out of Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2022 (black & white

not allowed). Original 10th marksheet Valid original Photo ID as submitted in application/ mentioned in E-admit card. 2 passport size colour photograph with similar facial features as uploaded in the online application

How to Download ICG Yantrik/Navik Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Coast Guard - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in and click on 'Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT)'

Step 2: A new page will be opened - https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/cgept

Step 3: Go to the link flashing on the page - 'Exam Date and name of Exam City for ICG 02/2022 is available in your login. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 72 to 48 hrs prior to the date of exam. [Click here]'

Step 4: Enter your details

Step 5: Check Indian Coast Guard Exam Date and download ICG Admit Card, when released

ICG Exam Pattern

Candidates on the basis of their performance of ICG Stage 1 i.e. Computer Based Online Examination will be called for ICG Stage-II. A merit list will be prepared and e-admit card will be issued as per the vacancies available and ratio decided by ICG.

A total of 322 vacancies shall be filled by the Indian Coast Guard for Yantrik and Navik Posts.