ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 for Consultant, Scientist and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT) Jobs Notification: ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT), Chennai has invited applications for the 15 posts of Consultant, Project Technical Officer, Scientist C for the project of ICMR titled “National survey for statewise prevalence of microbiologically confirmed Pulmonary Tuberculosis in India”. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/written test scheduled on 19/20 July 2021.



Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Professionals with MD or PhD

in relevant subject/MBBS degree/Post Graduate Diploma/Degree in Science /Arts with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT) Jobs Notification.

Notification Details for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021:

Advt. No. NIIRNCD/Rectt. File/2019-001

Important Date for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 19/20 July 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Consultant (SurveyCo-ordinator) (Medical)-01

Scientist C (Medical)-01

Consultant HR-01

Consultant (Data Manager)-01

Project Technical Officer (Bio- Statistics)-01

Senior Project Assistant (UDC)-06

Driver-cum-Mechanic-04



Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Consultant (Survey Co-ordinator) (Medical)-Professionals with MD or PhD in relevant subject Epidemiology/Community Medicine/ Public Health/Social and preventive Medicine/Chest

Medicine) and published papers Or Retired Government employee with requisite educational

qualification drawing pay in the Pay Band Rs.15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs.6600/- at the time of retirement and having adequate working experience in the required domain/field.

Scientist C (Medical)-MBBS degree with 4 years’ experience in the relevant field. Or

Post Graduate Diploma in medical subjects after MBBS with 2 years’ experience in the relevant field Or Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) after MBBS with one year experience in the relevant field

Consultant HR-Retired Government employees with Bachelor degree in any discipline drawing pay in thePay Band Rs.9300-34800 +Grade Pay of Rs.5400/-(VICPC) and above at time of retirement and having at least 10 years work experience in the administration, finance and accounts matters. Or Bachelor’s Degree in Science /Artssubject from a recognized University with MBA(HR) and at least 5 years of experience after graduation in managingadministrative and accounts related work from a reputed Institution

Consultant (Data Manager)-Master’s degree in Computer Application/ Information Technology/ Computer Science from a recognized institution. Or B.E/B.Tech in Computer Engineering/ Computer Science/ Computer Technology/Information Technology from a recognized institution/ university with 2 years’ experience in relevant areas of programming or information system in Government, autonomous, PSU, etc., recognized organizations.

Project Technical Officer (Bio- Statistics)-Graduate in Statistics/Applied Statistics/ Bio – Statistics from a recognized University with 5 Years work experience from recognized Institutions. Or

Master’s degree in Statistics/Applied Statistics /Bio-Statistics from recognized University

Senior Project Assistant (UDC)-12th Pass or equivalent from a recognized board with 5 years’experience of administrative work or Graduate in any discipline with 2 years’ experience of administration work and A speed test of not less than 8000 Key Depressions per hour(KDPH) on computer.

Driver-cum-Mechanic-Matric/S.S.C or equivalent froma recognized board with valid driving license issued by RTO of any State and authorized to drive Light Motor Vehicle (Goods & Passenger) and Two wheeler with/without gear and two years experience in recognized organization/Institute.

Preference will be given to those who have license other thanabove to drive Heavy MotorVehicle

(Goods & passenger) and Three Wheelers (Auto Rickshaw)

ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 Notification

How to Apply for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates will have to bring filled application form in the prescribed format available on the official website http://www.nirt.res.in along with all certificates /testimonials in original for verification with one set of self-attested copies while attending test/Interview scheduled on 19/20 July 2021 in accordance with the posts.