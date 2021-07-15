ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 for Consultant, Scientist and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT) Jobs Notification: ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT), Chennai has invited applications for the 15 posts of Consultant, Project Technical Officer, Scientist C for the project of ICMR titled “National survey for statewise prevalence of microbiologically confirmed Pulmonary Tuberculosis in India”. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/written test scheduled on 19/20 July 2021.
Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Professionals with MD or PhD
in relevant subject/MBBS degree/Post Graduate Diploma/Degree in Science /Arts with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT) Jobs Notification.
Notification Details for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021:
Advt. No. NIIRNCD/Rectt. File/2019-001
Important Date for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Date of walk-in-interview: 19/20 July 2021
Vacancy Details for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Consultant (SurveyCo-ordinator) (Medical)-01
Scientist C (Medical)-01
Consultant HR-01
Consultant (Data Manager)-01
Project Technical Officer (Bio- Statistics)-01
Senior Project Assistant (UDC)-06
Driver-cum-Mechanic-04
Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Consultant (Survey Co-ordinator) (Medical)-Professionals with MD or PhD in relevant subject Epidemiology/Community Medicine/ Public Health/Social and preventive Medicine/Chest
Medicine) and published papers Or Retired Government employee with requisite educational
qualification drawing pay in the Pay Band Rs.15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs.6600/- at the time of retirement and having adequate working experience in the required domain/field.
Scientist C (Medical)-MBBS degree with 4 years’ experience in the relevant field. Or
Post Graduate Diploma in medical subjects after MBBS with 2 years’ experience in the relevant field Or Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) after MBBS with one year experience in the relevant field
Consultant HR-Retired Government employees with Bachelor degree in any discipline drawing pay in thePay Band Rs.9300-34800 +Grade Pay of Rs.5400/-(VICPC) and above at time of retirement and having at least 10 years work experience in the administration, finance and accounts matters. Or Bachelor’s Degree in Science /Artssubject from a recognized University with MBA(HR) and at least 5 years of experience after graduation in managingadministrative and accounts related work from a reputed Institution
Consultant (Data Manager)-Master’s degree in Computer Application/ Information Technology/ Computer Science from a recognized institution. Or B.E/B.Tech in Computer Engineering/ Computer Science/ Computer Technology/Information Technology from a recognized institution/ university with 2 years’ experience in relevant areas of programming or information system in Government, autonomous, PSU, etc., recognized organizations.
Project Technical Officer (Bio- Statistics)-Graduate in Statistics/Applied Statistics/ Bio – Statistics from a recognized University with 5 Years work experience from recognized Institutions. Or
Master’s degree in Statistics/Applied Statistics /Bio-Statistics from recognized University
Senior Project Assistant (UDC)-12th Pass or equivalent from a recognized board with 5 years’experience of administrative work or Graduate in any discipline with 2 years’ experience of administration work and A speed test of not less than 8000 Key Depressions per hour(KDPH) on computer.
Driver-cum-Mechanic-Matric/S.S.C or equivalent froma recognized board with valid driving license issued by RTO of any State and authorized to drive Light Motor Vehicle (Goods & Passenger) and Two wheeler with/without gear and two years experience in recognized organization/Institute.
Preference will be given to those who have license other thanabove to drive Heavy MotorVehicle
(Goods & passenger) and Three Wheelers (Auto Rickshaw)
ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 Notification
How to Apply for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates will have to bring filled application form in the prescribed format available on the official website http://www.nirt.res.in along with all certificates /testimonials in original for verification with one set of self-attested copies while attending test/Interview scheduled on 19/20 July 2021 in accordance with the posts.
