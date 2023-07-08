ICMR Answer Key 2023 for JRF Exam, Direct Link to Response Sheet, Result Date

ICMR PGIMER JRF Answer Key 2023: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and PGIMER has released the answer key on its official website-main.icmr.nic.in. Check process to raise objection.

ICMR PGIMER JRF Answer Key 2023: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) completed its written exam on July 8, 2023. The written exam was conducted in online mode at 21 test cities across the country.

All those students who were looking for ICMR JRF Answer Key 2023 will be able to download the same from the official website of ICMR and PGIMER. The Answer keys will be made available for the Life Sciences and Social Sciences section on the official website – main.icmr.nic.in.

It is expected that ICMR and PGIMER will upload the official answer key on its official website soon after completion of the exam.

You can download the ICMR PGIMER JRF Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download ICMR PGIMER JRF Answer Key 2023 ?

Go to the official website PGIMER OR ICMR Website

On the home page click on the answer Keys of ICMR JRF exam (Life Sciences and Social Sciences) held on 08 July 2023.

You will get the pdf of the ICMR JRF Exam Question papers and Answer Keys

Click on the answer key download link.

Download and save it for future reference.

Candidates should note that if they find any discrepancies or have doubts regarding the answer key of the question papers, they can contact the concerned agency for correction or suitable remedy in this regard. You can contact the concerned person for details in this regard.

You can raise your objections after paying the fee per question as mentioned on the short notification. You will have to submit proof of payment of a fee after following the guidelines mentioned on the short notice.