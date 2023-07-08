ICMR Answer Key 2023 for JRF Exam, Direct Link to Response Sheet, Result Date

ICMR PGIMER JRF Answer Key 2023: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and PGIMER has released the answer key on its official website-main.icmr.nic.in. Check process to raise objection.

ICMR PGIMER JRF Answer Key 2023 for JRF
ICMR PGIMER JRF Answer Key 2023 for JRF

ICMR PGIMER JRF Answer Key 2023:  Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) completed its written exam on July 8, 2023. The written exam was conducted in online mode at 21 test cities across the country. 

All those students who were looking for ICMR JRF Answer Key 2023 will be able to download the same from the official website of ICMR and PGIMER. The Answer keys will be made available for the Life Sciences and Social Sciences section on the official website – main.icmr.nic.in.

It is expected that ICMR and PGIMER will upload the official answer key on its official website soon after completion of the exam.  

You can download the ICMR PGIMER JRF Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

Career Counseling

Steps to Download ICMR PGIMER JRF Answer Key 2023 ?

  • Go to the official website PGIMER OR ICMR Website
  • On the home page click on the answer Keys of ICMR JRF exam (Life Sciences and Social Sciences) held on 08 July 2023.
  • You will get the pdf of the ICMR JRF Exam Question papers and Answer Keys 
  • Click on the answer key download link.
  • Download and save it for future reference. 

Candidates should note that if they find any discrepancies or have doubts regarding the answer key of the question papers,  they can contact the concerned agency for correction or suitable remedy in this regard. You can contact the concerned person for details in this regard. 

You can raise your objections after paying the fee per question as mentioned on the short notification. You will have to submit proof of payment of a fee after following the guidelines mentioned on the short notice.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next