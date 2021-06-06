ICMR Recruitment 2021 for Project Scientist and other Posts@main.icmr.nic.in, Check Application Process

ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited online application for the posts of Project Scientist, Consultant Scientific and other under various TB projects under Division of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases (ECD) (Unit-Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Tribal Health), ICMR Office, New Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 15th/16th June 2021.

Candidates applying for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification should note that they will have to appear for virtual interview under the selection process for these posts. Candidates will be required to login on 15th June 2021 9.00am onwards on the link provided on ICMR website.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including M.Sc (Statistics/Bio-statistics)/ M.Tech(Data Science /Computer Science /MCA (Data Science/ Computer Science)/Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Notification Details for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Advertisement No. 2/2021

Date: 01/06/2021

Important Date:

Date of walk-in-interview: 15th/16th June2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Project Scientist (Support)-V (Bio-Statistician/Data Scientist)-01

Project Scientist (Support)-II (Clinical Services)-02

Consultant Scientific (Project Coordinator)-01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Scientist (Support)-V (Bio-Statistician/Data Scientist)-First class degree in M.Sc (Statistics/Bio-statistics)/ M.Tech (Data Science /Computer Science /MCA (Data Science/ Computer Science) from recognized institution

Four years experience in the relevant field (Biostatistics and Data Analysis/Data Management).

Candidate holding PhD degree in above mentioned subjects with 1 year experience in Biostatistics or Second class M. Sc in (Statistics/Bio-statistics) and PhD in the above mentioned discipline/M-tech (Data Scientist/ Computer Science)/with PhD (Statistics/Bio Statistics/ Computer Science).

Four years experience in the relevant field (biostatistics and data analysis/data management).

Project Scientist (Support)-II (Clinical Services)-Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) after MBBS with one year experience OR

Postgraduate diploma in medical subjects after MBBS with two years’ experience OR

MBBS degree with 4 years experience preferably in clinical research/trial after MBBS Degree

Consultant Scientific (Project Coordinator)-Professional with M.D. or Ph. D. (Medical Pharmacology/Medical Microbiology/Public health/Life Sciences) in relevant subject from recognized Institution and published papers OR

Retired Government employees with requisite educational qualification Ph.D in Life Sciences with 20 years of experience in clinical research/clinical trial drawing pay in pay band of Rs.15,600/-39100+grade pay of Rs.6600/-at the time of retirement and having 15 years of relevant experience in clinical Research

ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their CV in advance with passport size photograph by email at tbconsortium.hq@icmr.gov.in during 10th June to 15th June 2021 till 10.00 A.M. only. Check the notification link for details in this regards.