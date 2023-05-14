ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2023 Rechecking Starts Today, Apply till May 21, Check Supplementary Exam Date Updates Here

CISCE Board has declared the ISC class 12th and ICSE 10th results today, May 14, 2023. Students who are not satisfied with their marks or failed the CISCE board exam can apply for rechecking or supplementary exams by registering at cisce.org,. Check details here

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) has announced the result of ICSE class 10th, ISC class 12th today, May 14. 2023. Students can check their CISCE class 10th, 12th results online at cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To check the result, students need to enter their required credentials such as index number, UID and captcha code in the login window.

This year, around 2.5 lakh students have appeared for the ICSE 10th, ISC 12th exams. The highest percent for ISC 12th result is 99.75%. A total of 5 students have obtained Rank 1 position in ISC Class 12 Result 2023. Out of these 5 students, 3 are girls.

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Rechecking 2023

Students who are dissatisfied with the result and are unable to clear the ICSE 10th, ISC 12th board exams can apply for revaluation or can appear for compartment exams for the academic session 2023 by registering through the official portal i.e. cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

According to the official notification released, the individual candidates can apply for the rechecking of their results using the apply for recheck button available on the official website i.e. cisce.org. To apply for the rechecking of the marksheets, candidates are required to make the payment of prescribed fee per subject. They can check the fee details in the table given below:

Particular Amount ICSE class 10th rechecking fee per subject Rs 1,000 ISC class 12th rechecking fee per subject Rs 1,000

How to Apply for ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Rechecking 2023?

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can go through the steps given below to know how to apply for ICSE 10th, ISC 12th re-checking.

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Step 2: Now, click on the apply for recheck button available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the required login credentials to proceed further

Step 4: The ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Rechecking form will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Now, enter all the required details as required

Step 6: Submit the rechecking application fee through online payment and then click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 7: Download and print a hard copy of it for future use

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Supplementary Exam 2023

Students who failed in one or more subjects can appear for the supplementary exams. The complete schedule related to the supply exam will be released soon by the examination authority.

How to apply for ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Supplementary Exam 2023?

Students applying for the ISC class 12th supplementary exams can follow the steps mentioned below to know the ISC board supplementary application process:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ISC board - cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Step 2: Check for the ISC supplementary application form links available

Step 3: Register yourself by filling out the required login credentials

Step 4: Fill out all the details in the ISC class 12th supplementary application form 2023

Step 5: Upload all the valid documents as mentioned in the given format and then make the payment of the application fee

Step 6: Cross-check the entire supplementary application form 2023 and then click on submit button to proceed

Step 7: Download the supply form and print a hard copy of it for future reference

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check the ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2023 highlights in the table mentioned below:

Overview Specifications Board name Council for the Indian School Certification Examination Exam name ISC 12th Board exam and ICSE 10th Board exam Mode of the examination Offline Official websites to check the ISC Class 12th results cisce.org

results.cisce.org CISCE, ISC Result 2023 May 2023 ISC class 12th Exam Dates 2023 February 13 to March 31, 2023 ICSE class 10th Exam Dates 2023 February 27 to March 29, 2023 Rechecking Dates of ICSE 10th/ISC 12th Result 2023 May 14 to May 21, 2023 ISC 12th supplementary exam dates 2023 To be announced Result Status Online

