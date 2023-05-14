ISC 12th Toppers List 2023: 5 Students Obtain Rank 1, Check ISC Class 12th Toppers Name, Pass Percentage here

ISC 12th Toppers List 2023: The board has released the class 12th result today. Along with the result, ISC 12th toppers list is also released. Check names and ranks here

ISC 12th Toppers List 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result. Along with the announcement of ISC 12th result, the authorities also released the merit list and other result statistics. The ISC 12 marksheet and the consolidated result sheet is available at cisce.org.

A total of 98,505 students appeared in the ISC 12th exams 2023, of which 96.93% were declared pass. 98.01% of girls and 95.96% of boys passed in the ISC results 2023. Out of which, 51,781 are boys and 46,724 are girls. A total of 5 students have secured the Rank 1 position in ISC Class 12 Result 2023. Out of these 5 students, 3 are girls.

ISC 12th Toppers List 2023

ISC Class 12 Result 2023: Toppers List Toppers Name Score Riyaa Agarwal 99.75 per cent Ipshita Bhattacharyya 99.75 per cent Mohd Aryaan Tariq 99.75 per cent Subham Kumar Agarwal 99.75 per cent Manya Gupta 99.75 per cent

ISC 12 Region-Wise Pass Percentage 2023

Region Pass Percentage North 96.51% East 96.63% West 98.34% South 99.20%

ISC Class 12 Result 2023 Statistics

The overall pass percentage is 96.93%. Check table below for complete details:

Overview Number of students Number of students appeared 98,505 Boys pass percentage 95.96% Girls pass percentage 98.01% Overall pass percentage 96.93%

ISC 12th Toppers List 2022 - First Rankers

Students can check last year's toppers who secured rank 1

Rank Topper name Marks 1 Anandita Misra 399 1 Upasana Nandi 399 1 Harini Rammohan 399 1 Namya Ashok Nichani 399 1 Karthik Prakash 399 1 Ananya Agarwal 399 1 Aakash Srivastava 399 1 Aditya Vishnu Jhiwania 399 1 Faheem Ahmed 399 1 Simran Singh 399 1 Akshat Agarwal 399 1 Prabkirat Singh 399 1 Md Arsh Mustafa 399 1 Pratiti Majumder 399 1 Apurva Kashish 399 1 Prithwija Mandal 399 1 Nikhil Kumar Prasad 399 1 Abhisek Biswas 399

Total number of students who appeared in ISC Class 12th 2022

Particulars Stats for India and Abroad Stats for Delhi/NCR Students who Appeared 94011 2811 No. of Boys Appeared 50459 1418 No. of Girls Appeared 43552 1393

ISC Result Statistics 2022

Last year the ISC board exam was held in two semesters, however, the 2nd sem ISC result was considered final. Students can check the ISC result statistics information for 2022 here in the table provided below:

Overview Statistics Total Schools 1228 Total students 96,940 Total boys 51,142 Total girls 45,798 Overall pass percentage 99.38% Girls pass percentage 99.52% Boys pass percentage 99.26%

ISC Result Statistics

In the table they can the number of students who appeared, overall pass percentage, girl’s pass percentage and boy’s pass percentage. Check details here: