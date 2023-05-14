ISC 12th Toppers List 2023: 5 Students Obtain Rank 1, Check ISC Class 12th Toppers Name, Pass Percentage here

ISC 12th Toppers List 2023: The board has released the class 12th result today. Along with the result, ISC 12th toppers list is also released. Check names and ranks here

ISC 12th Toppers List 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result. Along with the announcement of ISC 12th result, the authorities also released the merit list and other result statistics. The ISC 12 marksheet and the consolidated result sheet is available at cisce.org. 

A total of 98,505 students appeared in the ISC 12th exams 2023, of which 96.93% were declared pass. 98.01% of girls and 95.96% of boys passed in the ISC results 2023. Out of which, 51,781 are boys and 46,724 are girls. A total of 5 students have secured the Rank 1 position in ISC Class 12 Result 2023. Out of these 5 students, 3 are girls.

ICSE / ISC Results 2023

ISC 12th Toppers List 2023 

ISC Class 12 Result 2023: Toppers List
Toppers Name Score
Riyaa Agarwal 99.75 per cent
Ipshita Bhattacharyya 99.75 per cent
Mohd Aryaan Tariq 99.75 per cent
Subham Kumar Agarwal 99.75 per cent
Manya Gupta 99.75 per cent

ISC 12 Region-Wise Pass Percentage 2023

Region

Pass Percentage

North

96.51%

East

96.63%

West

98.34%

South

99.20%

ISC Class 12 Result 2023 Statistics 

The overall pass percentage is 96.93%. Check table below for complete details: 

Overview 

Number of students

Number of students appeared

98,505

Boys pass percentage

95.96%

Girls pass percentage

98.01%

Overall pass percentage

96.93%

ISC 12th Toppers List 2022 - First Rankers

Students can check last year's toppers who secured rank 1

Rank

Topper name

Marks

1

Anandita Misra

399

1

Upasana Nandi

399

1

Harini Rammohan

399

1

Namya Ashok Nichani

399

1

Karthik Prakash

399

1

Ananya Agarwal

399

1

Aakash Srivastava

399

1

Aditya Vishnu Jhiwania

399

1

Faheem Ahmed

399

1

Simran Singh

399

1

Akshat Agarwal

399

1

Prabkirat Singh

399

1

Md Arsh Mustafa

399

1

Pratiti Majumder

399

1

Apurva Kashish

399

1

Prithwija Mandal

399

1

Nikhil Kumar Prasad

399

1

Abhisek Biswas

399

Total number of students who appeared in ISC Class 12th 2022

Particulars

Stats for India and Abroad

Stats for Delhi/NCR

Students who Appeared

94011

2811

No. of Boys Appeared

50459

1418

No. of Girls Appeared

43552

1393

ISC Result Statistics 2022

Last year the ISC board exam was held in two semesters, however, the 2nd sem ISC result was considered final. Students can check the ISC result statistics information for 2022 here in the table provided below: 

Overview

Statistics 

Total Schools

1228

Total students

96,940

Total boys

51,142

Total girls

45,798

Overall pass percentage

99.38%

Girls pass percentage

99.52%

Boys pass percentage

99.26%

ISC Result Statistics 

In the table they can the number of students who appeared, overall pass percentage, girl’s pass percentage and boy’s pass percentage. Check details here: 

Years

No. of Students Appeared

Overall Pass %

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

2022

96,940

99.38%

99.26%

99.52%

2021

94011

99.76

99.86

99.66

2020

88,409

96.84 (85,611 passed)

-

-

2019

86,713

97

98

95

2018

80,880

96

98

95

2017

72,096

96.47

98

95

2016

72,069

96.28

97

94

2015

71,141

95

96.58

94

