ISC 12th Toppers List 2023: 5 Students Obtain Rank 1, Check ISC Class 12th Toppers Name, Pass Percentage here

ISC 12th Toppers List 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result. Along with the announcement of ISC 12th result, the authorities also released the merit list and other result statistics. The ISC 12 marksheet and the consolidated result sheet is available at cisce.org.
A total of 98,505 students appeared in the ISC 12th exams 2023, of which 96.93% were declared pass. 98.01% of girls and 95.96% of boys passed in the ISC results 2023. Out of which, 51,781 are boys and 46,724 are girls. A total of 5 students have secured the Rank 1 position in ISC Class 12 Result 2023. Out of these 5 students, 3 are girls.
|
ICSE / ISC Results 2023
Check - DigiLocker ICSE, ISC Result 2023
ISC 12th Toppers List 2023
|ISC Class 12 Result 2023: Toppers List
|Toppers Name
|Score
|Riyaa Agarwal
|99.75 per cent
|Ipshita Bhattacharyya
|99.75 per cent
|Mohd Aryaan Tariq
|99.75 per cent
|Subham Kumar Agarwal
|99.75 per cent
|Manya Gupta
|99.75 per cent
ISC 12 Region-Wise Pass Percentage 2023
|
Region
|
Pass Percentage
|
North
|
96.51%
|
East
|
96.63%
|
West
|
98.34%
|
South
|
99.20%
ISC Class 12 Result 2023 Statistics
The overall pass percentage is 96.93%. Check table below for complete details:
|
Overview
|
Number of students
|
Number of students appeared
|
98,505
|
Boys pass percentage
|
95.96%
|
Girls pass percentage
|
98.01%
|
Overall pass percentage
|
96.93%
ISC 12th Toppers List 2022 - First Rankers
Students can check last year's toppers who secured rank 1
|
Rank
|
Topper name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Anandita Misra
|
399
|
1
|
Upasana Nandi
|
399
|
1
|
Harini Rammohan
|
399
|
1
|
Namya Ashok Nichani
|
399
|
1
|
Karthik Prakash
|
399
|
1
|
Ananya Agarwal
|
399
|
1
|
Aakash Srivastava
|
399
|
1
|
Aditya Vishnu Jhiwania
|
399
|
1
|
Faheem Ahmed
|
399
|
1
|
Simran Singh
|
399
|
1
|
Akshat Agarwal
|
399
|
1
|
Prabkirat Singh
|
399
|
1
|
Md Arsh Mustafa
|
399
|
1
|
Pratiti Majumder
|
399
|
1
|
Apurva Kashish
|
399
|
1
|
Prithwija Mandal
|
399
|
1
|
Nikhil Kumar Prasad
|
399
|
1
|
Abhisek Biswas
|
399
Total number of students who appeared in ISC Class 12th 2022
|
Particulars
|
Stats for India and Abroad
|
Stats for Delhi/NCR
|
Students who Appeared
|
94011
|
2811
|
No. of Boys Appeared
|
50459
|
1418
|
No. of Girls Appeared
|
43552
|
1393
ISC Result Statistics 2022
Last year the ISC board exam was held in two semesters, however, the 2nd sem ISC result was considered final. Students can check the ISC result statistics information for 2022 here in the table provided below:
|
Overview
|
Statistics
|
Total Schools
|
1228
|
Total students
|
96,940
|
Total boys
|
51,142
|
Total girls
|
45,798
|
Overall pass percentage
|
99.38%
|
Girls pass percentage
|
99.52%
|
Boys pass percentage
|
99.26%
ISC Result Statistics
In the table they can the number of students who appeared, overall pass percentage, girl’s pass percentage and boy’s pass percentage. Check details here:
|
Years
|
No. of Students Appeared
|
Overall Pass %
|
Girls Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
2022
|
96,940
|
99.38%
|
99.26%
|
99.52%
|
2021
|
94011
|
99.76
|
99.86
|
99.66
|
2020
|
88,409
|
96.84 (85,611 passed)
|
-
|
-
|
2019
|
86,713
|
97
|
98
|
95
|
2018
|
80,880
|
96
|
98
|
95
|
2017
|
72,096
|
96.47
|
98
|
95
|
2016
|
72,069
|
96.28
|
97
|
94
|
2015
|
71,141
|
95
|
96.58
|
94