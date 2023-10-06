Explainer

ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Paper Pattern 2024: ICSE Class 10 board exam 2024 will start in a few months and to help candidatesin their preparation journey, here are ICSE Class 10th marking scheme and subject-wise board exam 2024 question paper pattern with question bank, important questions, study tips, etc.

Get here the detailed ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern with marking scheme

ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to conduct the Class 10 board exam 2024 in February-March 2024, in a traditional pen-and-paper format following the latest 2023-24 syllabus and specimen paper. In the dynamic 21st century, the Council ensures to update its curriculum regularly to enable students to stay up-to-date in society, for higher studies and the job market as well. Students must know the updated exam pattern and marking criteria in order to excel. Understanding the division of marks for each unit, mark allocation for the different types of questions and the question paper structure is crucial for effective preparation. Knowledge of topic weightage helps manage study time efficiently. This article discusses the ICSE board exam 2024 Class 10 marking scheme, providing insights on mark distribution, chapter-wise weightage and question paper format of all subjects to help students prepare thoroughly and score well in the exam.

ICSE Class 10 Exam 2024 Overview

Specifics

Details

Board

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) 

Official Website

www.cisce.org

Exam

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE)

Class 

10

Exam Mode

Offline, Pen-Paper Mode

Medium

English

ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2023-24

GROUP I:

(Compulsory)

ICSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024

ICSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024

GROUP II:

(Any two/three of the following subjects)

ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024

ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024

GROUP III:

(Any one of the following subjects)

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024

ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024

ICSE Class 10 Grading System 2024

This grading system was followed by CISCE for class 10th in 2022-23 and as of now, there has been no announcement regarding any changes for 2024.

A1

90-100%

A2

80-89%

B1

70-79%

B2

60-69%

C1

50-59%

C2

40-49%

E

Below 33%

ICSE Class 10 2024: Group-wise Subject Categories

Group

Subjects

Assessment Composition

GROUP I: (Compulsory)

1. English 

2. Second Language(one/two)

3. History, Civics and Geography

80% exam + 20% internal assessment

GROUP II: (Any two/three of the following subjects)

4. Mathematics 

5. Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)

6. Economics

7. Commercial Studies

8. A Modern Foreign Language

9. A Classical Language 

10. Environmental Science

80% exam + 20% internal assessment

GROUP III: (Any one of the following subjects)

11. Computer Applications

12. Economic Applications

13. Commercial Applications

14. Art 

15. Performing Arts

16. Home Science

17. Cookery

18. Fashion Designing

19. Physical Education

20. Yoga

21. Technical Drawing Applications

22. Environmental Applications

23. A Modern Foreign Language

24. Mass Media & Communication 

25. Hospitality Management

26. Beauty & Wellness: Skin & Beauty

27. Beauty & Wellness: Hair Styling

50% external exam + 50% internal exam

