ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to conduct the Class 10 board exam 2024 in February-March 2024, in a traditional pen-and-paper format following the latest 2023-24 syllabus and specimen paper. In the dynamic 21st century, the Council ensures to update its curriculum regularly to enable students to stay up-to-date in society, for higher studies and the job market as well. Students must know the updated exam pattern and marking criteria in order to excel. Understanding the division of marks for each unit, mark allocation for the different types of questions and the question paper structure is crucial for effective preparation. Knowledge of topic weightage helps manage study time efficiently. This article discusses the ICSE board exam 2024 Class 10 marking scheme, providing insights on mark distribution, chapter-wise weightage and question paper format of all subjects to help students prepare thoroughly and score well in the exam.
ICSE Class 10 Exam 2024 Overview
|
Specifics
|
Details
|
Board
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Official Website
|
www.cisce.org
|
Exam
|
Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE)
|
Class
|
10
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline, Pen-Paper Mode
|
Medium
|
English
ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2023-24
|
GROUP I:(Compulsory)
|
ICSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024
ICSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024
ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024
|
GROUP II:(Any two/three of the following subjects)
|
ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024
ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024
ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024
ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024
|
GROUP III:(Any one of the following subjects)
|
ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024
ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024
ICSE Class 10 Grading System 2024
This grading system was followed by CISCE for class 10th in 2022-23 and as of now, there has been no announcement regarding any changes for 2024.
|
A1
|
90-100%
|
A2
|
80-89%
|
B1
|
70-79%
|
B2
|
60-69%
|
C1
|
50-59%
|
C2
|
40-49%
|
E
|
Below 33%
ICSE Class 10 2024: Group-wise Subject Categories
|
Group
|
Subjects
|
Assessment Composition
|
GROUP I: (Compulsory)
|
1. English
2. Second Language(one/two)
3. History, Civics and Geography
|
80% exam + 20% internal assessment
|
GROUP II: (Any two/three of the following subjects)
|
4. Mathematics
5. Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)
6. Economics
7. Commercial Studies
8. A Modern Foreign Language
9. A Classical Language
10. Environmental Science
|
80% exam + 20% internal assessment
|
GROUP III: (Any one of the following subjects)
|
11. Computer Applications
12. Economic Applications
13. Commercial Applications
14. Art
15. Performing Arts
16. Home Science
17. Cookery
18. Fashion Designing
19. Physical Education
20. Yoga
21. Technical Drawing Applications
22. Environmental Applications
23. A Modern Foreign Language
24. Mass Media & Communication
25. Hospitality Management
26. Beauty & Wellness: Skin & Beauty
27. Beauty & Wellness: Hair Styling
|
50% external exam + 50% internal exam