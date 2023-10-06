ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Paper Pattern 2024: ICSE Class 10 board exam 2024 will start in a few months and to help candidatesin their preparation journey, here are ICSE Class 10th marking scheme and subject-wise board exam 2024 question paper pattern with question bank, important questions, study tips, etc.

ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to conduct the Class 10 board exam 2024 in February-March 2024, in a traditional pen-and-paper format following the latest 2023-24 syllabus and specimen paper. In the dynamic 21st century, the Council ensures to update its curriculum regularly to enable students to stay up-to-date in society, for higher studies and the job market as well. Students must know the updated exam pattern and marking criteria in order to excel. Understanding the division of marks for each unit, mark allocation for the different types of questions and the question paper structure is crucial for effective preparation. Knowledge of topic weightage helps manage study time efficiently. This article discusses the ICSE board exam 2024 Class 10 marking scheme, providing insights on mark distribution, chapter-wise weightage and question paper format of all subjects to help students prepare thoroughly and score well in the exam.

ICSE Class 10 Exam 2024 Overview

Specifics Details Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official Website www.cisce.org Exam Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) Class 10 Exam Mode Offline, Pen-Paper Mode Medium English

ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2023-24

ICSE Class 10 Grading System 2024

This grading system was followed by CISCE for class 10th in 2022-23 and as of now, there has been no announcement regarding any changes for 2024.

A1 90-100% A2 80-89% B1 70-79% B2 60-69% C1 50-59% C2 40-49% E Below 33%

ICSE Class 10 2024: Group-wise Subject Categories

Group Subjects Assessment Composition GROUP I: (Compulsory) 1. English 2. Second Language(one/two) 3. History, Civics and Geography 80% exam + 20% internal assessment GROUP II: (Any two/three of the following subjects) 4. Mathematics 5. Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) 6. Economics 7. Commercial Studies 8. A Modern Foreign Language 9. A Classical Language 10. Environmental Science 80% exam + 20% internal assessment GROUP III: (Any one of the following subjects) 11. Computer Applications 12. Economic Applications 13. Commercial Applications 14. Art 15. Performing Arts 16. Home Science 17. Cookery 18. Fashion Designing 19. Physical Education 20. Yoga 21. Technical Drawing Applications 22. Environmental Applications 23. A Modern Foreign Language 24. Mass Media & Communication 25. Hospitality Management 26. Beauty & Wellness: Skin & Beauty 27. Beauty & Wellness: Hair Styling 50% external exam + 50% internal exam