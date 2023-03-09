ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Tomorrow: Time Management Tips and Important Topics

ICSE Class 10 Maths Time Management Tips: Maths board exam for Class 10th board exam students in ICSE Board is scheduled to be conducted on 10th March, Friday from 11 am. Check this article to learn time management tips and important topics to score 90+ marks in ICSE Class 10 Maths board exam 2023.

Time Management Tips and Important Topics for ICSE Class 10 Maths: Many students believe that Mathematics is challenging due to its long papers and tricky questions. Nevertheless, with a combination of diligent effort and clever tactics, cracking the ICSE Class 10 Maths exam can be a breeze. The exam is set to take place on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm. In this article, students can learn valuable time management techniques and essential topics to boost their scores.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2023

ICSE Class 10 Maths board exam will be conducted for 80 marks with 2½ hours time given to attempt the paper.

The Exam Timing for the paper will be from 11:00 AM to 01:30 PM.

In addition to the time indicated in the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the questions.

The ICSE Class 10th Maths exam will have two sections: A & B with 40 marks each.

All questions will be compulsory in section A and any four questions should be attempted in section B.

All working, including rough works, must be clearly shown, and must be done on the same sheet as the rest of the answer.

Omission of essential working will result in loss of marks.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Preparation: Time Management Tips

It is best to start from Section B so that you are able to spend time, patiently on 10-mark questions. 15-20 minutes is the optimum time duration to solve each question in this section. You should try to spend not more than 70 minutes in section B.

Next, you should start with Section A which has MCQ questions, carrying 1 mark each. You should try to get this done in 20 minutes. More than 25 minutes should not be spent here.

Spend the remaining time checking all your answers once more.

Important Topics for ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023

First check the list of chapters:

ICSE Class 10 Maths Chapters S. NO. UNIT 1. Commercial Mathematics 2. Algebra 3. Geometry 4. Mensuration 5. Trigonometry 6. Statistics 7. Probability

Now, check the important topics from each chapter and unit. Do not miss any of these if you want to score good marks in the ICSE Class 10 Maths exam tomorrow.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Important Topics Units Important Topics Commercial Mathematics GST-Computation of tax in problems involving discounts, list price, profit, loss, basic/cost price. State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) and Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) Banking-Recurring Deposit Accounts Calculating interest and maturity value. Algebra Linear inequations, Quadratic Equations in one variable, Ratio and Proportion, Factorizations of polynomials, Matrices, Arithmetic Progression and Coordinate Geometry. To check the complete list of important questions, visit ICSE Class 10 Maths Important Questions for Board Exam 2023.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Preparation Tips and Strategy

These exam preparation tips will help you in the last-minute preparation.

Tip 1: Review the entire ICSE Class 10 Maths syllabus to ensure that no crucial topics are overlooked.

Tip 2: Check the ICSE Class 10 Maths Sample Question Paper to prepare for what lies ahead.

Tip 3: Solve the previous year's Class 10 Maths question papers to become familiar with the exam format and frequently asked topics.