ICSE Class 10 Maths: Important Topics for Board Exam 2023

ICSE Class 10 Maths Important Topics: ICSE Class 10 board exam 2023 is ongoing and the next exam is of Mathematics. Check here the important topics from the subject to score well in ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023. 

Important Topics for ICSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2023
ICSE Class 10 Maths Important Topics for Board Exam 2023: Before appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Maths board exam 2023, which is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow, check the list of important topics given in this article. Covering the vast syllabus can be tough especially if students are not referring to the right resources. In this article, we have provided a list of important topics from each unit of ICSE Class 10 Maths. Use this as a checklist to ensure that you have covered all essential topics to be studied in the exam. 

ICSE Class 10 Maths Important Topics

Units

Important Topics

Commercial Mathematics
  • GST-Computation of tax in problems involving discounts, list price,  profit,  loss, basic/cost price. 
  • State Goods and Service  Tax  (SGST)  and  Central  Goods and  Service   Tax   (CGST)
  • Banking-Recurring  Deposit,  Accounts, Calculation of interest and maturity value.

Algebra
  • Linear inequations,
  • Quadratic Equations in one variable,
  • Ratio and Proportion,
  • Factorizations of polynomials,
  • Matrices,
  • Arithmetic Progression and
  • Coordinate Geometry.

Geometry
  • Similarity, conditions of similarity.
  • Circles- Angle properties and circumscribing and inscribing a circle in a triangle and a regular hexagon.

Mensuration
  • Area and volume of solids- Cylinder, Cone and Sphere.

.Trigonometry
  • Proof of simple algebraic trigonometric expressions.
  • Heights and distances.

Statistics
  • Statistics- basic concepts, Mean, Median, Mode. Histogram and Ogive.

Probability
  • Random experiments, Sample   space, Events, the definition of probability, and Simple problems on single events.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Tomorrow: Time Management Tips

ICSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2023

  • ICSE Class 10 Maths board exam paper for 80 marks.
  • You will have hours time with 15 minutes extra time for reading the questions.
  • The Exam Timing is 11:00 AM to 01:30 PM. 
  • There will be two sections: A & B, 40 marks each.

Other Important links for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022-23 Preparation

ICSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 Maths Specimen Paper and Marking Scheme PDF 2023

ICSE Class 10 Maths Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF for 2023

ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023

ICSE Class 10 Date sheet 2023

