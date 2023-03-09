ICSE Class 10 Maths Important Topics: ICSE Class 10 board exam 2023 is ongoing and the next exam is of Mathematics. Check here the important topics from the subject to score well in ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Important Topics for Board Exam 2023: Before appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Maths board exam 2023, which is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow, check the list of important topics given in this article. Covering the vast syllabus can be tough especially if students are not referring to the right resources. In this article, we have provided a list of important topics from each unit of ICSE Class 10 Maths. Use this as a checklist to ensure that you have covered all essential topics to be studied in the exam.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Important Topics Units Important Topics Commercial Mathematics GST-Computation of tax in problems involving discounts, list price, profit, loss, basic/cost price.

State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) and Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST)

Banking-Recurring Deposit, Accounts, Calculation of interest and maturity value. Algebra Linear inequations,

Quadratic Equations in one variable,

Ratio and Proportion,

Factorizations of polynomials,

Matrices,

A rithmetic Progression and

Coordinate Geometry. Geometry Similarity, conditions of similarity.

Circles- Angle properties and circumscribing and inscribing a circle in a triangle and a regular hexagon. Mensuration Area and volume of solids- Cylinder, Cone and Sphere. .Trigonometry Proof of simple algebraic trigonometric expressions.

Heights and distances. Statistics Statistics- basic concepts, Mean, Median, Mode. Histogram and Ogive. Probability Random experiments, Sample space, Events, the definition of probability, and Simple problems on single events.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2023

ICSE Class 10 Maths board exam paper for 80 marks.

You will have 2½ hours time with 15 minutes extra time for reading the questions.

The Exam Timing is 11:00 AM to 01:30 PM.

There will be two sections: A & B, 40 marks each.

