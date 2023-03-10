ICSE Class 10 Maths Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

ICSE Class 10 Maths Paper Analysis 2023: ICSE Maths Board exams for the 2022-23 session were conducted today from 11 AM to 1.30 PM. Check the reaction of students, and exam paper review by students and subject experts and also download the question paper in PDF.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations Official website Cisce.org Class 10 Exam ICSE Subject Maths

Date March 10, 2023 Time 11 AM to 1.30 PM Difficulty level Moderate

ICSE Class 10 Maths Paper Review 2023

The ICSE Class 10 Maths exam was moderate, according to the students. There were some tricky and lengthy questions that made the overall paper a bit challenging. On the contrary, according to the subject experts, the paper was set at a moderate level to cater to the capacities of all types of students, neither being very difficult nor very easy. Students who practiced diligently and solved the specimen papers fared much better in the exam than others.

The first 15 MCQ questions were especially easy and students were confident of their answers. Section B and particularly the long answer questions proved difficult for students but overall, the 2023 ICSE Maths paper was unexpectedly moderate in difficulty level.

Type of Questions asked in ICSE Maths Board Exam 2023

The ICSE Class 10 Maths exam 2023 carried 80 marks.

Extra 15 minutes was given to go through the question paper before the exam.

Time given to write was 2.5 hours.

The paper had two sections: A & B, of 40 marks each.

All questions were compulsory in section A and any four questions had to be attempted in section B.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2023

ICSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key 2023

You can refer to the authentic ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Answer Key for the 2023 Examination here

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in May 2023.

