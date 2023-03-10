ICSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key 2023 and Question Papers, Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key 2023: The Class 10 Mathematics annual examination of the ICSE Board was held today, March 10, 2023. Maths is an important exam in ICSE Class 10, and students have a lot to discuss after the paper. Check the expert-reviewed ICSE Class 10 Maths question paper and answer key in PDF format here.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Board is a prominent school board in India and is known for its expansive and advanced curriculum. The CISCE conducts the secondary and higher secondary board exams annually. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examination for the 10th standard began on February 27 and will continue till March 29. The ICSE Class 10 Maths exam was held today, March 10, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM. Numerous students sat for the exam and went through different experiences. Some found the ICSE mathematics question paper easy, while others said it was even more difficult than anticipated.

A long-withstanding tradition among students is immediately discussing the question paper after an exam ends. It’s not a recommended exercise as it can reveal errors in your answers and ruin your mood and motivation for the next exam. However, discussing the answer key can also reveal errors in the question paper itself, be it a wrong spelling or an impossible calculation. You’ll need to dispute the wrong question, but for that, you need the answer key. Check here the ICSE Class 10 Maths answer key 2023.

Related:

ICSE Class 10 Maths Paper 2023

The ICSE Board class 10 Maths paper carried 80 marks and a duration of two and a half hours.

The questions were wide-ranging and varied between MCQs, short answer and long-answer types.

15 minutes of reading time was allotted to students for reading the question paper. No extra sheet for rough work was provided in the exam.

The ICSE Class 10th Maths exam consisted of two sections: A & B.

All questions from Section A were compulsory, while students were allowed to pick any four questions of their choice from Section B.

Both sections' weightage was 40 marks.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023 Answer Key

The CISCE hasn’t released the official 2023 class 10 Maths question paper or answer key yet, nor is the board expected to. However, you can view and download the question paper and check the expert-reviewed ICSE Class 10 Maths paper answer key in the following section.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Paper 2023 Answer Key

Section A

Question 1

(i)

Answer: (a) 1, -2

(ii) If x-2 is a factor of x3 - kx - 12, then the value of k is:

(a) 3

(b) 2

(c) -2

(d) -3

Answer: (c) -2

(iii) In the given diagram RT is a tangent touching the circle at S. If ∠PST = 30o and ∠SPQ = 60o then ∠PSQ is equal to

(a) 40o

(b) 30o

(c) 60o

(d) 90o

Answer: (d) 90o

(iv) A letter is chosen at random from all the letters of the English alphabets. The probability that the letter chosen is a vowel, is:

(a) 4/26

(b) 5/26

(c) 21/26

(d)5/24

Answer: (b) 5/26

(v) If 3 is a root of the quadratic equation x2 - px + 3 = 0, then p is equal to:

(a) 4

(b) 3

(c) 5

(d) 2

Answer: (a) 4

(vi) In the given figure ∠BAP = ∠DCP = 70o, PC = 6cm and CA = 4 cm then PD:DB is

(a) 5 : 3

(b) 3 : 5

(c) 3 : 2

(d) 2 : 3

Answer: (c) 3 : 2

(vii) The printed price of an article is Rs 3080. If the rate of GST is 10% then the GST charged is:

(a) Rs 154

(b) Rs 308

(c) Rs 30.80

(d) Rs 15.40

Answer: (b) Rs 308

(viii) (1 + sinA) (1 - sinA) is equal to:

(a) cosec2A

(b) sin2A

(c) sec2A

(d) cos2A

Answer: (d) cos2A

(ix) The coordinates of the vertices of ΔABC are respectively (-4, -2), (6, 2) and (4, 6). The centroid of G of ΔABC is:

(a) (2, 2)

(b) (2, 3)

(c) (3, 3)

(d) (0, -1)

Answer: (a) (2, 2)

(x) The nth term of an Arithmetic Progression (A.P.) is 2n + 5. The 10th term is:

(a) 7

(b) 15

(c) 25

(d) 45

Answer: (c) 25

(xi) The mean proportional between 4 and 9 is:

(a) 4

(b) 6

(c) 9

(d) 36

Answer: (b) 6

(xii) Which of the following cannot be determined graphically for a grouped frequency distribution?

(a) Median

(b) Mode

(c) Quartile

(d) Mean

Answer: (d) Mean

(xiii) Volume of a cylinder of height 3 cm is 48. Radius of the cylinder is:

(a) 48 cm

(b) 16 cm

(c) 4 cm

(d) 24 cm

Answer: (c) 4 cm

(xiv) Naveen deposits Rs 800 every month in a recurring deposit account for 6 months. If he receives Rs 4884 at the time of maturity, then the interest he earns is:

(a) Rs 84

(b) Rs 42

(c) Rs 24

(d) Rs 284

Answer: (a) Rs 84

(xv) The solution set for the inequation 2x + 4 ≤ 14, x ∈ W is:

(a) {1, 2, 3, 4, 5}

(b) {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5}

(c) {1, 2, 3, 4}

(d) {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}

Answer: (b) {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5}

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results will be announced (tentatively) in May or June 2023. The compartment exams will commence following the results.

You will be able to view your ICSE Class 10 Results by visiting the links given below:

CISCE Board Result 2023

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023

2023 ICSE Maths Exam Resources

Check Important Study Resources for ICSE Class 10 Exams 2023