ICSE Class 9 English Language Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download PDF for Free

Getting ready for your ICSE Class 9 English Language half-yearly exams means having the best study resources. This practice paper for 2025 is made to be just like the real test, so you can get used to how it's set up, what kinds of questions there are, and how much time you have. Using this will help you not only remember what you've learned in the English Language but also figure out smart ways to take the exam. Practicing with this paper is more than just reviewing; it's a great way to check yourself and get ready. By trying the questions, you can find out which topics or ideas you need to focus on more, helping you make your study plan even better. Plus, the detailed answer key that comes with the PDF will show you exactly how points are given, so you'll know what good answers look like and feel more confident about doing well.

Check| ICSE Class 9 Half Yearly Sample Papers 2025 All Subjects ICSE Class 9 English Language Half Yearly Sample Paper for 2025 Q1. Write a composition (300-350 words) on any one of the following: "Working women make better mothers than women who stay at home." Express your views either for or against the statement. Write an original short story entitled "The Gift.” It is very important for young people to spend time quietly or alone for a short while every day. If you were given an hour to spend on your own, how will you spend it? What will you learn from the experience? Describe an area in your city or hometown which is famous for its street food. Give details of the familiar sights, sounds, smell and taste you would experience on this street. Study the picture given below. Write a story or a description or an account of what the picture suggests to you. Your composition may be directly about the subject of the picture or may take suggestions from it but there must be some clear connection between the picture and the composition.

Q2. Select any one of the following: (i) Write a letter to the Principal of your school complaining about the school canteen. Offer suggestions for the improvement of service. (ii) You have been given a small sum of money to buy a gift for a friend. What gift would you choose and why would you choose it? Write a letter to your friend telling him/her about the gift and how it will benefit him/her. Q3. a) Write an email to a senior teacher of your school requesting her to conduct remedial classes for the students of class X. b) Your school is organizing remedial classes for students of class X. Write a Notice asking the students to register their names. Q4. Reading the following passage carefully and answer the questions that follow: They pass me every day on their way to school. Boys and girls from the surrounding villages and the outskirts of the hill station. There are no school buses plying for these children so they walk. For many of them, it’s a very long walk to school. Ranbir, who is ten, has to climb the mountain from his village, four miles distant and two thousand feet below the town level. He comes in all weathers, wearing the same pair of cheap shoes until they have almost fallen apart.

Ranbir is a cheerful soul. He waves to me whenever he sees me at my window. Sometimes he brings me cucumbers from his father's field. I pay him for the cucumbers; he uses the money for books or for small things needed at home. Many of the children are like Ranbir-poor, but slightly better off than what their parents were at the same age. They cannot attend the expensive residential and private schools that abound here but must go to the government-aided schools with only basic facilities. None of their parents managed to go to school. They spent their lives working in the fields or delivering milk in the hill station. The lucky ones got into the army. Perhaps, Ranbir will do something different when he grows up. He has yet to see a train but he sees planes flying over the mountains almost every day. How far can a plane fly?" he asks "All over the world," I tell him." Thousands of miles in a day. You can go almost anywhere."

I'll go round the world one day," he vows. I’ll buy a plane and go everywhere! And may be he will. He has a determined chin and a defiant look in his eyes. In India, up to a few years ago very few girls in the hills or in the villages went to school. They helped at home until they were old enough to get married. But there are now just as many girls as there are boys going to school. Bindra is an extrovert and confident 14-year-old who chatters away as she hurries down the road with her companions. Her father is a forest guard and knows me quite well; I meet him on my walks through the deodar woods behind Landour. And I had grown used to seeing Bindra almost every day. When she did not appear for a week, I asked her brother if anything was wrong. "Oh, nothing," he says, "she is helping my mother cut grass".

Soon the monsoon will end and the grass will dry up. So, we cut it now and store it for the cows in winter." "And why are not you cutting grass too?" Oh I have a cricket match today, "he says and hurries away to join his team mates. Unlike his sister, he puts pleasure before work! Cricket, once the game of the Elite, has become the game of the masses. On any holiday in any part of this vast country, groups of boys can be seen making their way to the nearest field or open patch of land with bat, ball and other cricket gears that they can cobble together. Watching some of them play; I am amazed at the quality of talent, at the fitness with which they bat or bowl. Some of the local teams are as good, if not better, than any from the private schools, where there are better facilities. But boys from these poor or lower middle-class families will never get the exposure that is necessary to bring them to the attention of those who select state or national teams. They will never get near enough to the men of influence and power. They must continue to play for the love of the game or watch their more fortunate heroes' exploits on television.

1. Answer the following questions briefly in your own words: (a) In what way is her brother different from Bindra? (b) In what way are the children better off than their parents? (c) What is Ranbir's ambition? (d) How has the fate of girls changed? (e) Why is the narrator amazed? 2. For each word given below choose the correct meaning as used in the passage provided. defiant (a) negligent (b) disobedient (c) challenging (d) defeated elite (a) an influential group (b) below average public (c) poor people of a society (d) backbenchers 3. Which word in the passage is the opposite of ‘reclusive’? (a) cheerful (b) defiant (c) extrovert (d) confident 4. In not more than 50 words relate what difficulties do the children face in their daily lives. How does the author feel about it? Q5. (i) Fill in each of the number blanks with the correct form of the word given in the brackets:

Salvatore was a boy of fifteen with a pleasant face, a laughing mouth and care-free eyes. He__(1)__(be) full of grace. He was in and out of the sea all the time____(2)__(swim) with the clumsy, effortless stroke common to the fishermen, Scrambling up the jagged rocks on his hard feet, except on Sundays, he never __(3)___(wear) shoes. He___(4)__(will) throw himself into the deep water with a scream of delight. His father__(5)__(be) a fisherman who___(6)___(own) a little vineyard and Salvatore __(7)__ (act) as nursemaid to his two younger brothers. He shouted to them to come inshore when they____(8)___(venture) out too far and made them dress when it was time to climb the hot, vine clad hill for the frugal midday meal. (ii) Fill in each blank with an appropriate word: The cake was consumed_____a fat boy. The strike was called_____as the manager agreed to their proposal. I am planning ____resign regardless of the consequences. I am tired _____slogging. So far we have never had any problem _____the vendor. The elderly security man was_____duty when the theft took place. Joan cleared the table_____ dinner. My father stopped for a moment______ take a deep breath.

(iii) Join the following sentences to make one complete sentence without using and, but or so. Choose the correct option. 1.Rima likes playing with dolls. She likes playing with trucks. (a) Rima likes playing with dolls, with trucks. (b) Rima likes dolls as well as playing with trucks. (c) Rima likes playing with dolls as well as trucks. (d) Rima likes both playing with dolls and trucks. 2.He gave IELTS examination. He is now waiting for the results. (a) After giving IELTS examination, he is waiting for the results. (b) After giving IELTS examination, he has been waiting for the results. (c) He is waiting for the result after he will give IELTS examination. (d) He will give IELTS examination and wait for the result. 3.The children reached in time. They escaped punishment. (a) Having reached on time, the children escaped punishment.

(b) The children escaped punishment when they reached in time. (c) Having reached in time, the children escaped punishment. (d) Having reached in time the children escaped punishment. 4.Sonia played well. She did not win the match. (a) Sonia did not win the match after she played well. (b) Sonia played well, she did not win the match. (c) After playing well, Sonia did not win the match. (d) Although Sonia played well, she did not win the match. (iv) Re-write the following sentences according to the instructions given after each. Make other changes that may be necessary, but do not change the meaning of each sentence. Choose the correct option. 1. "We have had no rain, since January", Ramu said. (Begin: Ramu said that they............) (a) Ramu said that they have had no rain since January. (b) Ramu said that they had no rain since January.

(c) Ramu said that they had had no rain since January. (d) Ramu said that they had have no rain since January. 2. Not many people read for pleasure these days. (Begin: Few........) (a) Few people read from pleasure these days. (b) Few people read these days for pleasure. (c) Few people read out of pleasure these days. (d) Few people read for pleasure these days. 3. Since her childhood, Meera has been good in Mathematics. (End: childhood) (a) Meera has been good at Mathematics since her childhood. (b) Meera was good at Mathematics since her childhood (c) Meera had been good at Mathematics since her childhood. (d) Meera has been good in at Mathematics from her childhood. 4. It is dangerous as well as illegal to drive a motorcycle without a helmet. (Begin: It is not ........) (a) It is not only dangerous but illegal to drive a motorcycle without a helmet also.

(b) It is only not dangerous but also illegal to drive a motorcycle without a helmet. (c) It is not only dangerous also but illegal to drive a motorcycle without a helmet. (d) It is not only dangerous but also illegal to drive a motorcycle without a helmet. 5.He was so tired that he could not stand. (Use: 'too') (a) He was too tired so he could not stand. (b) He was too tired that he could not stand. (c) He was too tired to stand. (d) He was too tired for standing. 6.Every one of them was an experienced mountaineer. (Begin: There was no ....) (a)There was no one who was an inexperienced mountaineer among them. (b)There was no one who was not an inexperienced mountaineer among them. (c)There was no inexperienced mountaineer among them. (d)There was no one who was an experienced mountaineer among them.