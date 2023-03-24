ICSE Hindi Specimen Paper 2023 Class 10: CISCE Hindi Sample Paper, Download PDF

Hindi Specimen Paper Class 10 ICSE: This article will discuss the latest sample/specimen paper for ICSE Class 10 Hindi. You can download the sample paper in pdf format. Read the complete article for other important resources for your upcoming ICSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2023.

ICSE Hindi Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 10: You must be aware that this is the critical time for Class 10 ICSE students appearing for their board exams. Every year the examination is conducted by Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). It is one of the parameters to check how much knowledge ICSE Class 10 students have absorbed through their curriculum. After getting enough marks CISCE approves the promotion of the student to the next standard. This year the ICSE 2022-23 examination started on the 27th of February 2023 and still continuing. Do you know what will be the paper pattern? What will be the Mark distribution? If not then read this article for all the clarity you need before sitting for your upcoming ICSE Class 10 Hindi Exam.

The specimen or sample papers are released by CISCE for both ISC and ICSE students a few days before the examination. The motto behind this is to let the students know the pattern of the question paper, the distribution of marks per section or per question and to give an idea of the level of difficulty. As per experts, students who solve the ICSE sample papers tend to get good marks in their exams. Thus, take the benefit given to you and solve the sample paper provided below. Students can download the sample pdf as well.

ICSE 2023 Examination Specimen Question Paper (Hindi)

Before starting with the sample paper it is better you first understand the general guidelines that will help you to tackle the paper effectively.

General Guidelines:

The paper will of maximum 80 marks.

The time allocated for ICSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2023 is 3 Hours.

Students will not be allowed to write on the question paper but have to use the separate paper provided to write their solutions.

The first 15 minutes of the exam are supposed to be utilized to read the question paper.

The paper will have 2 sections, A and B.

Questions in Section A are compulsory.

Attempt any 4 questions from Section B.

SECTION A

(Attempt all questions from this Section.)

Question 1

Write a short composition in Hindi of approximately 250 words on any one of the

following topics:

निम्नलिखित विषयों में से किसी एक विषय पर हिन्दी में लगभग 250 शब्दों में संक्षिप्त लेख लिखिए: [15]

(i) जीवन में खेलकूद मनोरंजन प्रदान करने के साथ-साथ सुख समृद्धि भी देते हैं। विद्यार्थी जीवन इसकी उपयोगिता बहुत अधिक है। अपने किसी प्रिय खेल का वर्णन करें तथा यह खेल भविष्य में आपको कैसे लाभान्वित कर सकता है, निबंध में अपनी भविष्य की योजनाएं भी बताइए।

(ii) परोपकार की भावना लोक कल्याण से पूर्ण होती है। हमें भी परोपकार से भरा जीवन ही जीना चाहिए। विषय को स्पष्ट करते हुए अपने विचार लिखिए।

(iii) स्वच्छता अभियान में सरकारी तंत्र की अपेक्षा नागरिकों की जागरूकता अधिक प्रभावपूर्ण मानी जाती है जनता के सहयोग से ही देश स्वच्छ सुन्दर बन सकता है, आप इस कथन से कहाँ तक सहमत हैं ? स्पष्ट करें।

(iv) एक मौलिक कहानी लिखो, जिसके अंत में ये स्पष्ट हो “जाको राखे साइयाँ मार सके न कोय।"

(v) नीचे दिए गए चित्र को ध्यान से देखिए और चित्र को आधार बनाकर उसका परिचय देते लेख, घटना अथवा कहानी लिखिए, जिसका सीधा व स्पष्ट सम्बन्ध चित्र से होना चाहिये।

Question 2

Write a letter in Hindi in approximately 120 words on any one of the topics given below:

निम्नलिखित में से किसी एक विषय पर हिन्दी में लगभग 120 शब्दों में पत्र लिखिए: [7]

(i) आपका छोटा भाई अपना अधिकांश समय मोबाइल फोन के उपयोग में बिताता है। मोबाइल फोन के अधिक उपयोग से होने वाली हानियों का उल्लेख करते हुए उसे पत्र लिखिए।

(ii) आपके क्षेत्र में मलेरिया तथा डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ गया है। इसकी रोकथाम के लिए नगर निगम के अध्यक्ष को एक पत्र लिखिए।

Question 3

Read the passage given below and answer in Hindi the questions that follow, using your own words as far as possible:

निम्नलिखित गद्यांश को ध्यान से पढ़िए तथा उसके नीचे लिखे गए प्रश्नों के उत्तर हिन्दी में लिखिए। उत्तर यथासंभव आपके अपने शब्दों में होने चाहिए:

सन्त कबीर ने स्थान-स्थान पर जाकर पर्याप्त भ्रमण किया था घुमक्कड़ होने के कारण ही उनकी भाषा में अरबी, फारसी, भोजपुरी, मगही, पंजाबी, राजस्थानी आदि अनेक भाषाओं के शब्द आ गये हैं। उनकी 1 बोलचाल की अनपढ़ भाषा विविध आंचलिक शब्दों, उक्तियों तथा अपभ्रंश शब्दों से युक्त है इसलिए आचार्य रामचन्द्र शुक्ल इसे सधुक्कड़ी भाषा कहकर पुकारते हैं। वैसे उनकी भाषा किसी प्रकार की हो, परन्तु उन्हें भाषा पर पूर्ण अधिकार था। वे जानते थे कि किस भाव को व्यक्त करने के लिए कौन-सा शब्द उपयुक्त होगा। यहीं कारण है कि भाषा चुपचाप उसी भाव को प्रकट करने लगती है। इसी ओर संकेत करते हुए आचार्य हजारी प्रसाद द्विवेदी ने लिखा है- "भाषा पर कबीर का जबरदस्त अधिकार था। वे वाणी के डिक्टेटर थे जिस बात को उन्होंने जिस रूप में प्रकट करना चाहा, उसे उसी रूप में भाषा से करवा दिया है - बन आया है तो सीधे-सीधे नहीं तो दविश देकर, भाषा कबीर के सामने कुछ लाचार सी नजर आती है। उसमें मानो हिम्मत नहीं है कि इस लापरवाह फक्कड़ को इन्कार कर सके जैसी ताकत कबीर की भाषा में है, वैसी बहुत कम लेखकों में पायी जाती है। इस प्रकार बोलचाल की चलताऊ तथा विविध भाषाओं के शब्दों से युक्त तथा व्याकरण के बन्धनों से मुक्त भाषा के माध्यम से कबीर ने गम्भीर विषय का अत्यन्त सरल रूप प्रस्तुत किया है। आचार्य हजारी प्रसाद द्विवेदी का कथन सत्य ही है सच पूछा जाए तो आज तक हिन्दी में ऐसा जबदस्त व्यंग्य लेखक पैदा ही नहीं हुआ उसकी साफ चोट करने वाली भाषा, बिना कहे भी सब कुछ कह देने वाली शैली अत्यन्त सही, किन्तु अत्यन्त तेज प्रकाशन अनन्य असाधारण है।

(i) कबीर का स्वभाव कैसा था और उसके कारण उन्हें क्या कहा जाता था ? [2]

(ii) कबीर की भाषा में कौन सी विशेषताएं पायी जाती हैं ? [2]

(iii) आचार्य शुक्ल ने कबीर की भाषा के विषय में क्या कहा है ? [2]

(iv) आचार्य हजारी प्रसाद द्विवेदी जी ने कबीर की भाषा के सम्बन्ध में क्या कहा है ? [2]

(v) कबीर की भाषा को मुक्त भाषा क्यों कहा गया है ? [2]

