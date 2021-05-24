ICSIL Delhi Recruitment 2021 for 111 Safaiwala, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts, Apply Online @icsil.in

ICSIL Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification: Intelligent Communication Systems India Ltd. (ICSIL), Delhi has published notificationS for the post of Nursing Officer/Staff Nurse, Technician Grade 2 (OT Technician), Technician Grade 2 (Radiographer Technician, Technician Grade 2 (Lab Technician), Driver, Manager (Claim), IT Assistant, Photographer, Pharmacist, Laboratory Attendant, Ward Boy, Safaiwala, Supervisor and Data Entry Operator on contract basis.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Intelligent Communication Systems India Ltd. Recruitment 2021 through online mode from 27 May and 28 May 2021.

Important Dates

Start of online submission of Applications: 27 May 2021 from 12 Noon

Closing date for Online Registration of Application: 28 May 2021 till 12 Noon

ICSIL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 111

Nursing Officer/Staff Nurse - 50

Technician Grade 2 (OT Technician) - 12

Technician Grade 2 (Radiographer Technician - 06

Technician Grade 2 (Lab Technician) - 08

Driver - 03

Manager (Claim) - 11

IT Assistant - 11

Photographer - 02

Pharmacist - 01

Laboratory Attendant - 01

Ward Boy - 01

Safaiwala - 01

Supervisor - 01

Data Entry Operator (DEO) - 03

Eligibility Criteria for ICSIL Safaiwala, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Nursing Officer/Staff Nurse - Diploma General Nursing and Midwifery Or “A” Grade Certificate in Nursing from a

recognized institution under Nursing Council of India. Registered Nurse under Nursing Council of India and post qualification experience of at least 5 years from a NABH accredited Hospital of minimum 200 beds/ worked either on regular/contract/outsource basis in any National Health Scheme/hospital under Health and Family Welfare

GNCTD/ in any super specialty autonomous hospital/organization such as ONGC/HLL/BHEL etc. Or equivalent as Nursing Officer. OR Bachelor in Nursing Sciences or post basic Nursing course recognized institution under the Nursing Council of India. Registered Nurse under Nursing Council of India and post qualification experience of at least 2 years from a NABH accredited Hospital of minimum 200 beds /worked either on regular/contract/outsource basis in any National Health Scheme/hospital under Health and Family Welfare GNCTD in any super specialty autonomous hospital/organization such as ONGC/HLL/BHEL etc. Or equivalent as Nursing Officer.

institution/Board. Operation Room Assistant Course/CSSD Course/Perfusionist Course from a

recognized institution. 05 Years experience OR B. Sc. From recognized university.02 years experience in a relevant field

at least 2 years as radiographer.

Driver - Driving License of Light with two years of unblemished in the line. Knowledge of Motor Mechanism.

Mechanism.

Ward Boy - Middle School pass or equivalent and 1 year experience

Safaiwala - Ability to read & write Hindi or any regional language and 1 year experience

Data Entry Operator (DEO) - Graduate with proficiency in computer & 3 months computer course

For other posts and more details on eligibility check detailed notification

How to Apply ICSIL Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply through online ICSIL official website www.icsil.in (under Career section) within a window time slot between 12:00 PM on 27 May 2021and 28 May 2021 12 PM.

ICSIL Notification and Online Application Link