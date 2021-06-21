Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IFFCO Apprentice Notification 2021 Released for 28 Vacancies, Apply @iffco.in

IFFCO Apprentice Notification 2021 Released for 28 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jun 21, 2021 14:11 IST
IFFCO Apprentice 2021
IFFCO Apprentice 2021

IFFCO Apprentice Notification 2021: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), Aonla Unit has released a notification for Apprenticeship Training Program for the year 2021-2022 from Diploma pass-out candidates. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 July 2021.

Important Date:

  • Last date for submission of application: 31 July 2021

IFFCO Apprentice Notification 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Mechanical Engineering/ Mechanical (Prod) / Mechanical (Auto): 6 Posts
  • Electrical Engineering - 4 Posts
  • Electronics Engineering - 3 Posts
  • Civil Engineering - 2 Posts
  • Instrumentation and Control Engineering- 2 Posts
  • Chemical Engineering / Chemicals Technology (Fertiliser) - 6 Posts
  • Secretarial Practice/ Modern Office Management and Secretarial Practice - 5 Posts

IFFCO Apprentice Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Minimum 60% in Diploma examination for General Category & OBC. 55% for SC/ST candidates.

IFFCO Apprentice Age Limit - 18 to 27 years (Age Relaxation in maximum age for Schedule Caste & Schedule Tribe 5 Year, Other Backward Category 3 Years Dependent of deceased employee of IFFCO 3 Years)

IFFCO Apprentice Selection Criteria
Selection will be through online computer-based test and Interview. The shortlisted candidates will be called for a written test/interview through their mail ID.

Download IFFCO Apprentice Notification 2021 PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for IFFCO Apprentice 2021
The candidate must have a valid mobile number and e-mail ID before Registering / Enrolling for an Apprenticeship online on www.mhrdnats.gov.in. The candidate has to enrol himself/herself on www.mhrdnats.gov.in and get himself verified from the respective Regional Boards. After verification, the student will receive a 16 Digit Enrolment Number. The candidates who are having the 16 Digit Enrolment Number may proceed to apply online through the Google Form Link.

Interested Candidate is required to register on BOAT’s national web portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in. Only those candidates who have registered themselves and received the 16-digit enrollment number and whose application has been received on or before the last date will be considered.

 

Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationIFFCO Apprentice Notification 2021 Released for 28 Vacancies, Apply @iffco.in
Notification DateJun 21, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJul 31, 2021
CityBareilly
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Indian farmers fertilizer cooperative limited
Education Qual Diploma Holder
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

1 + 0 =
Post

Comments