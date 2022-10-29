IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Jr. Technician & Others @igmkolkata.spmcil.com, Check Eligibility

IGM Kolkata has invited online application for the 19 Jr. Technician posts on its official website. Check IGM Kolkata recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: India Govt. Mint, Kolkata has publication for the recruitment of Jr. Technician & Other in the Employment News (29 October-04 November) 2022.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of online examination which will be of objective type. Total marks of the online examination will be 125. There will be no negative marking for wrong answer for online examination. The duration of the examination is 120 minutes.

A total of 19 vacancies are to be recruited under IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022 Job Notification recruitment process. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Date IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 29 November 2022

Vacancy Details IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Jr. Technician Turner(CNC Operator)-03

Jr. Technician (Machinist)-02

Jr. Technician (Furnaceman)-01

Jr. Technician (Welder)-01

Jr. Technician (Mechanical)-02

Jr. Technician (Electronics)-01

Lab Assistant-04

Sub-Station Operator-03

Eligibility Criteria IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Jr. Technician Turner(CNC Operator)-Full time ITI Certificate in Turner Trade recognized from NCVT/SCVT

Jr. Technician (Machinist)-Full time ITI Certificate in Machinist/(Grinder) Trade recognized from NCVT/SCVT

Candidates are advised to go through the notification link for details of the posts.

How To Apply IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Visit the official website of India Govt. Mint, Kolkata -igmkolkata.spmcil.com Go to the Career section available on the home page of the official website. Click on the link Recruitment of 19 Industrial Posts of IGMK on IGM, Kolkata available on the home page. The IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF will be displayed in a new window. Download IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF and save the same for future reference.

Click For IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022 Job Notification-PDF

You will have to visit to the official website of India Government Mint, Kolkata website https://igmkolkata.spmcil.com and click on the option "Apply Online" which will open a new screen. Now you will have to register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id.