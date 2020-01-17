IIM Bangalore PGP Admission (2020-22): Shortlist announced at iimb.ac.in

IIM Bangalore, a prestigious MBA Institute of India,has released the shortlist for admission to the PGP (2020-22) batch. Candidates can visit the official website to check if they have been shortlisted for the second round of the selection process. The candidates shortlisted after the CAT 2018 results, will have to appear for the WAT and PI round to recieve final call of admission from IIM-B.

In this article, read all about the selection process, shortlisting criteria and other important aspects from programme offered, eligibility criteria to explore about IIM-Bangalore. Find out all the details pertaining to the admissions at IIM Bangalore in this article:

Programmes Offered at IIM Bangalore

IIM-Bangalore offers four popular courses that are targeted at different set of candidates. Read on to find out about the MBA courses and specialisations offered by the MBA institute:

Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM)

PGPM at IIM Bangalore is a master’s level two-year, full-time residential MBA programme prepares the aspirants for the future leadership roles in their respective organisations. PGPM comprises of six trimesters and includes a summer internship project which is a great academic resource for the learners. IIMB holds an excellent placement record of getting 100 percent students placed before the completion of the course. Besides, PGP is one of the most highly placed programmes in global rankings.

Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM)

The PGPEM is a two-year, weekend programme designed for working mid-level and senior executives. Aspirants with minimum four years of work experience after graduation can apply for this course. The course was commenced in the year 1998 by IIM Bangalore. For working professionals, this programme offers an opportunity to continue with the job while pursuing academic interests. In case of any family or work related emergency, candidate can defer the program provided they complete it within time span of 5 years. IIMB’s Post Graduate and Executive Education Programmes is a widely recognised course and globally ranked by esteemed ranking agencies such as National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy & Management (PGPPM)

Launched in 2002 by IIMB, PGPPM is a one year, full-time programme that aims to improve efficiency and leadership skills among policy-makers and administrators while exposing them to managerial education. The programme includes two-week international immersion programme. Besides this, participants are also required to undergo a Rural Immersion to observe rural economy closely, and understand the economic and social structure of the country.

Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGPM)

Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) is an intensive one-year residential programme aimed at professionals with 5 to 12 years of work experience in a wide range of industries. The programme is designed to instil key management concepts and disciplines among the candidates pursuing MBA.

Programme-wise Eligibility Criteria

IIM Bangalore offers four programmes which are targeted both at working professionals and freshers. In this section we will talk about the eligibility criteria of the highlight PGPM course offered at the IIM Bangalore.

Candidate must hold a bachelor's degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA

In case of the candidate belonging to SC/ST/PwD category, the eligibility criterion is relaxed to 45% at least marks in graduation

The candidates should have appeared in CAT 2018 exam with valid CAT score

A candidate appearing for the final year bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed the degree requirements and are awaiting results is also eligible to apply

In addition to this, foreign aspirants should possess a valid GMAT/GRE score to apply in IIM Bangalore’s PGP.

IIM Ahmedabad Admission Criteria & Process (2019-21): Shortlist announced

IIM Bangalore PGP 2019-21: Admission Process

IIMB follows a two-phase selection process to grant admission to the aspirants in PGDM programme. As per the first step of the admission process, all eligible candidates who appear for CAT 2018 are called for written ability test (WAT) and personal interview (PI) round. In the PI round the panel at IM-B will evaluate each candidate on the basis of his/her academic background, quality of work experience and other personal traits. Candidates selected in the PI process are further required to appear in the Written Ability Test (WAT). In WAT round, a random topic is provided by IIMB to the candidate on whom he/she is expected to write as per the specified word limit. The topics chosen are based on issues hailing from current socio-political, economic and business affairs, though other topics such as sports. Aspirants need to be creative thinkers as well as expressive in their writing skills to excel in the WAT round. The time provided for the WAT will typically is approximately 30 minutes.

In the second stage, the performance of the candidate in each round will be evaluated on the basis of the selection criteria specified by the MBA institute. The scores of the WAT, interview and pre-PI scores (with appropriate weightages) will be used cumulatively in the second and final phase to select the candidates for the programme.

Successful candidates will be called for the final selection. They will be required to make the fee payment and admission is deemed to be complete only after the payment of the first instalment of the fees.

IIM Bangalore PGP 2019-21: Admission Cut-off

IIM Bangalore’s admission committee fixes admission cut-off criteria and weights at the commencement of each admission cycle to avoid any bias at the later stage.

If the candidate scores the marks in the CAT 2018 exam as per the PGP admission cut-off specified by the B-school, they will be called for the 1st phase of shortlisting at the respective PI/WAT center allocated by the institute. Following is the CAT cut offs score released by IIM-Bangalore:

Category Section-1 VARC Section-2 DILR Section-3 QUANT CAT 2018 Overall percentile General 85 80 80 90 NC-OBC 75 70 70 80 SC 70 65 65 75 ST 60 60 60 70 PWD 50 50 50 60

Candidates can visit this link to check the shortlisting status on the official website of IIM-B: http://hrm.iimb.ernet.in/iimb/PGp_2019/pGP_2019_cFi.htm

IIM Bangalore PGP 2019-21: Final Admission Selection Criteria

Candidates shortlisted in the first round i.e. CAT 2018 exam as per the admission cut-off list are eligible to participate in Final selection round for admission to IIM Bangalore. IIM Bangalore selection criteria after final admission round award 30% weight to Personal Interview(PI); 10% weight to Written Ability Test (WAT); 25% weight to CAT 2018 Score; 10% weight to Class 10 Marks; 5% weight to Class 12 marks; 10% weight to Bachelor’s degree marks and 10% weight to work experience.

Take a look at the Final Selection Criteria weights for admission to PGP Batch 2019-21:

Component Percentage weight on a scale of 100 WAT score 10 Personal Interview (PI) 30 CAT 2018 score 25 10th Class board marks 10 12th class board marks 5 Bachelors degree marks 10 Work experience 10

IIM Bangalore: Programme Fees

IIMs have been known for keeping a high fee for the academic courses being offered on the campus. Be it an executive programme or a residential MBA degree course, the course remains high. However, there are various public and private banks that are ready to extent financial support to the IIM aspirants. Here is the programme fee for the candidates:

PGP Programme Fee : Rs. 21,00,000/-p.a.

: Rs. 21,00,000/-p.a. EPGP Programme Fee: Rs. 27,88,110/- p.a. (inclusive of GST 18% on Tuition Fee)

IIM Kozhikode Admission (2019-21): Shortlist announced

About IIM Bangalore

IIM-Bangalore has been accredited by the EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) for period of five years in 2016. It is popular among the MBA aspirants for its Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) course. The MBA institute has announced the admission process, admission cut-off for the PGDM batch 2019-21.

Also Read

IIM Lucknow Admission (2019-21): Shortlist released