IIM Ahmedabad Admission Criteria & Process (2020-22): Shortlist announced

After the announcement of CAT 2019 result, IIM Ahmedabad has announced the shortlist for PGP 2020-22 batch. Candidates from diverse backgrounds planning to appear in the MBA entrance exam have a good chance this year to make it to the premier MBA institute of India. With CAT score as low as 80 percentile, aspirants can now expect a call from IIM A from this year.

IIM-A Admission

IIM Ahmedabad has shortlisted 1243 candidates for the further rounds of screening. It is time that the candidates start preparing for the GD/PI/WAT rounds. Find out all about the IIM-A admission process here:

How to Check the Admission Status

The next step after CAT result for the candidates is, to check the admission status. To know your admission status, aspirants can follow these steps:

Aspirants can visit the official website of IIM Ahmedabad i.e. www.iima.ac.in, to find if they are shortlisted for the further rounds

You can also visit this link to find out the 'Admission Status': https://pgpadm.iima.ac.in/2020/result/

Provide your CAT Registration no. along with Email ID and Enter 'Go'

Read on to find out other important aspects of the PGP admission process followed at IIM Ahmedabad:

IIM Ahmedabad: Programmes Offered

The institute offers post-graduate degree in two major specialisations and one programme is run for the executives planning to pursue the PGDM degree. Here are the details about the various programme run by the institute:

Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGP)

The two-year full-time Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), which is rated as one of the toughest MBA programme in the world is the flagship programme of IIMA. The programme pedagogy includes summer training with Institute's corporate partners for a period of eight to nine weeks. After the completion of the summer training, candidates are required to choose elective courses which are offered in the second year of the programme. The elective courses consists of in-class courses (often with project components) offered by different areas, courses of independent study, exchange programmes, and intensive field courses, totalling 19 – 22 credits (380-440 sessions) over three Terms. Each of the Terms consists of 09 to 12 weeks' duration.

Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agri-business Management (PGP-FABM)

The second unique specialisation offered at IIM Ahmedabad is in the domain of Agriculture, which is considered as the backbone of Indian economy. The Food and Agri-business Management specialisations is a two-year full-time residential programme that covers, apart from agriculture, allied areas such as food processing, commodities and rural development sector, and rural infrastructure. This course has been ranked Number 1 in the world since three consecutive years by Eduniversal, Paris, France, including for the year 2017-18

Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX)

The third programme, which is run for the working professionals, is PGPX. It is a one-year, full-time, residential programme. Each year, the PGPX programme participants are hand-picked by the faculty of IIM Ahmedabad to ensure a rich, diverse, and well-balanced in-class learning experience for all participants.

IIM Ahmedabad: PGP (2020-22) Eligibility Criteria

For admission in IIM-A, a candidate must fulfill the following conditions mentioned below:

The bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification obtained by the candidate must entail a minimum of three years of education after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent. Candidates appearing for the final year bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed the degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply. Candidate should have completed education with 10+2+3/4 years format to be eligible to apply for the IIM-A’s PGP course.

IIM Ahmedabad: Admission Process

IIMs follow a step-wise admission screening approach to shortlist candidates for admission. The selection process comprises of a written exam (CAT) and the GWPI (Group discussion / written ability test / Personal Interview) round. At most of the IIMs a shortlist of candidates is prepared after the first stage taking into account the performance in the written exam, academic background, work experience etc.

Here are various steps which an IIM-A aspirant will undergo before making it to the PGP course:

Step 1: The candidate must have appeared and scored the minimum required percentile in CAT 2019

Step 2: Candidates are shortlisted for GWPI from among the candidates who have a valid CAT-2019 score and who satisfy the eligibility criteria for the programme

Step 3: After the AWT & PI round, admission offers are made by IIMA to successful candidates. The final selection is based on a diverse set of attributes which includes performance in CAT, performance in GWPI, academic performance, co-curricular and extra-curricular achievements, work experience among others

Step 4: Final Admission Offer will be made to the candidates in the last week of April 2020 on the basis of Final Composite Score (FCS) which awards 50% weight to PI score, 10% weight to AWT score and 40% weight to CAT score & Academics

IIM Ahmedabad: Admission Shortlisting Criteria

As per the recent shortlisting criteria announced by IIM Ahmedabad, number of candidates across different categories tht will be considered for subsequent stages are:

Category CAT Exam General 587 EWS 30 Non-OBC/Transgender 312 SC 174 ST 102 PwD 38 Total 1243

Candidates meeting the following shortlisting criteria will be shortlisted by IIM Ahmedabad:

In the 1st stage of shortlisting, IIM Ahmedabad Admission Criteria awards 65% weight to CAT 2019 score and 30% weight to Academic Profile and 5% weightage to Work Experience. This indicates that the performance in the CAT MBA entrance exam holds great significance in the shortlisting process. If the candidate does not score minimum prescribed percentile in CAT 2019, he/she will not be considered for shortlisting for final selection stage.

For Bachelor’s degree weightage, the top rating of 10 (Rating score C) varies for different streams. The academic streams are categorised from AC-1 to AC-7. The medicine branch is defined as AC-1 and needs more than 70% marks to get highest rating of 10.

To read more about the shortlisting criteria visit the offiical website: IIM Ahmedabad Shortlisting Criteria

IIM Ahmedabad: Admission Cut-off

The candidates must clear the minimum percentiles given in the table below to be considered for subsequent stages -

Category VRC %ile DILR %ile QA %ile Overall %ile General 70 70 70 80 NC-OBC or Transgender 65 65 65 75 SC 60 60 60 70 ST 50 50 50 60 PwD (All categories except ST) 60 60 60 70 PwD (ST) 50 50 50 60

Application Rating is the sum of rating scores (A, B, C) based on percentages obtained in 10th standard, 12th standard and bachelor's.

IIM Ahmedabad: Final Admission Selection Criteria

All the shortlisted candidates are eligible to participate in Final selection round for admission to IIM Ahmedabad. IIM Ahmedabad selection criteria after final admission round award weights to various components such as Personal Interview (PI); Academic Writing Test (AWT) and CAT 2019 Score and Academics. The details of the components that carry weight in the final admission at IIM Ahmedabad and the weights that they carry depending upon the candidate’s performance is mentioned as under:

Component Weights Personal Interview(PI) 50% WAT 10% CAT 2019 Scores 25% Academic Background 15%

IIM Ahmedabad: Programme Fees

Candidates willing to seek admission in the IIM Ahmedabad are required to pay total programme fees of Rs.23,00,000/- (inclusive of tuition fees of Rs. 16,99,000/-) for admission to the PGP programme. The total programme fees for the 2019-2021 batch may increase further by 5 to 7% after making adjustment for inflations.

For more information on MBA admissions, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com

Also Read

IIM Calcutta: Admission Cut-off and Process

IIM Bangalore Admission cut-off for PGP (2019-21) batch