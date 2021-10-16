IIRS ISRO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Various JRF Posts @recruitment.iirs.gov.in,Check Eligibility

Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun, under ISRO has released notification for recruitment to the 16 posts of Junior Research Fellow in the Employment News (16-22 October)2021. Check details here.

IIRS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun, under ISRO has released notification in the Employment News (16-22 October)2021 for recruitment to the 16 posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in various projects. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 22 October 2021 onwards.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including M.Sc./M.Tech./B.E. / B.Tech. /Post Graduate Diploma with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for IIRS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

Selection for IIRS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification will be done on the basis of the performance on candidates in walk-in-interview. You can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for IIRS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Advt. No. : IIRsm&GA/GA/RECTT/JRF/34

Important Date for IIRS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Schedule for walk-in interview:

S. No. Post code- Date of interview

JRF-66, JRF-68, JRF-70, JRF-71: 22 October 202l

JRF-67: 25-26 October

JRF-69 & JRF-74: 27 October 2021

JRF-72 & JRE-73: 28 October 202 I

JRF-76 & JRF-75: 29 October 2021

Vacancy Details for IIRS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Post Code: Number of Posts

JRF 66-01

JRF 67-04

JRF 68-01

JRF 69-02

JET 70-01

JRE 71-01

JRF 72-01

JRF 73-01

JRF 74-01

JRF 75-01

JRF 76-02

Eligibility Criteria for IIRS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

JRF 66-M.Sc. in Forestry/ Ecology/ Bot y/ Environmental Science/ Wildlife Science/ Biodiversity & Conservation or M.Sc. / M.Tech. in Remote Sensing & GIS or equivalent subject with dissertation in Forestry / Ecology.

JRF 67-M.E. / M.Tech. in Remote Sensing & GIS/ Geo-informatics/ Geomatics/Electronics and Communication En 9./ Electronics & Electrical Engg./Computer Science/ Computer Science Engg., or equivalent subject. M.Sc. in Physics / Computer Science/ Agriculture (any branch), or equivalent or B.E. / B.Tech. in Electronics & Communication Engg./ Computer Science/

Computer Science Engg./ Electronics Electrical Engg./ Agriculture Engg./ Civil Engg./ Water Resources Engg./ Geoinformatics/ Remote Sensing_& GIS, or equivalent subject

JRF 68-M.Sc. in Forestry/ Ecology/ Environment Management/ Environmental Science/Botany or equivalent subject or

ME/MTech in Remote Sensing and GIS /Environmental Engineering or equivalent subject with dissertation in Forestry/ Ecology/ Environmental Science.

JRF 69-M.Sc. / M.Tech. in Physics/ Atmospheric Science/ Meteorology/ Environmental Science/ Mathematics/ Remote Sensing and GIS or equivalent subject. Candidate must ave studied Physics and Mathematics at graduation level.

Check the notification link for details of the Educational Quantification of the posts.

IIRS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for IIRS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Candidates will have to fill the Interview Application form and bring it on the date of walk-in interview scheduled from 22-29 October 2021 (in accordance with the various posts) with the self-attested copies of all their educational qualification mark sheets/ degree certificates etc as mentioned in the notification.