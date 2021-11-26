Important MCQs (With Answers) For CBSE Class 12 English Core (Term 1): CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

Check important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 English Core (Term 1) board exam 2021-22. As per CBSE date sheet, CBSE 12th English board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is scheduled for 3rd December (Friday). The board has recently published a CBSE Sample Paper for this subject along with additional multiple choice questions for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2021-22. Answers of all the questions are also available here. With these resources, one can easily enhance their preparation level.

I. Why be a teacher? The short answer is easy

● to witness the diversity of growth in young people and their joy in learning

● to encourage lifelong learning — both for yourself and for others

● to experience the challenge of devising and doing interesting, exciting activities for the young

There is more to be said about the value of teaching. Consider, for instance, the “young people” referred to above. In one class, they could be six years olds; in another, they could be sixteen or even older. They could be rich, poor or somewhere in between. There are all sorts of possibilities. But whoever the particular students are, they will have potential as human beings — possibly not yet realised — that can contribute to society. A teacher’s job — in fact, a teacher’s privilege — is to help particular “young people” to realise their potential.

II. As a teacher, you will be able to lay the groundwork for lifelong learning. You will often work with students long enough to convey a crucial message: there is much in life to learn — more than any one teacher or school can provide in a lifetime.

Whatever you teach, its immensity can be a source of curiosity, wonder and excitement. Learning, when properly understood, is never-ending, though it often focuses on short-term, immediate concerns. As a teacher, you will have an advantage not shared by every member of society, the excuse not only to teach valuable knowledge and skills, but to point students beyond what they will be able to learn from you.

III. Whatever you teach, you will be able to feel the satisfaction of designing and orchestrating complex activities that communicate new ideas and skills effectively. The challenge is attractive to many teachers, because that is where they exercise judgment and “artistry” freely and frequently. Teaching will need you to know how to explain ideas clearly, to present new materials in a sensible sequence and at an appropriate pace, to point out connections between their new learning and their prior experiences.

IV. The complexity of classroom life guarantees that teaching never needs to get boring. Something new and exciting is bound to occur when you least expect it. A student shows an insight that you never expected to see — or fails to show one that you were sure he had. After teaching a particular learning objective several times, you realise that you understand it differently than the first time you taught it. The job never stays the same; it evolves continually. As long as you keep teaching, you will have a job with novelty.

(431 words)

Question 1. Which of these BEST describes the organisation of the passage?

A. comparing and contrasting information from different sources

B. bringing in personal accounts of different people to make a point

C. introducing certain points and explaining them in subsequent paragraphs

D. reminiscing about events that happened in the past to support the details given

Answer: C

Question 2. What are the authors MOST LIKELY referring to when they say 'short-term,

immediate concerns'?

Learning, when properly understood, is never-ending, even though it often focuses on

short-term, immediate concerns. (paragraph 2)

A. the excessive focus on quick memorisation of facts

B. the need to create lesson plans to cater to different grade levels

C. the emphasis on learning concepts with a clear understanding of them

D. the need to have meticulous plans to help students develop self-learning habits

Answer: A

Question 3. What is the meaning of 'orchestrating' in the above line?

...you will be able to feel the satisfaction of designing and orchestrating complex

activities... (paragraph 3)

A. analysing and evaluating something beforehand

B. planning and organising something carefully

C. explaining the difficulty in doing something

D. introducing something spontaneously

Answer: B

Question 4. By instilling lifelong learning in children, teachers can ensure that students

__________.

A. share innovative ideas with the teachers in class

B. understand the importance of schools and colleges

C. respect their teachers for their roles in shaping their future

D. build confidence to acquire skills and adapt to different challenges in life

Answer: D

Question 5. Which of these conveys the meaning of 'artistry' as used in the above line?

...because that is where they exercise judgment and “artistry” the most freely and

frequently. (paragraph 3)

A. the ability to follow something exceptionally

B. the ability to create something new and valuable

C. the ability to appreciate something wholeheartedly

D. the ability to criticise something in a constructive manner

Answer: B

Question 6. Which of these options supports the above statement?

A teacher’s job — in fact, a teacher’s privilege — is to help particular “young people” to

realise their potential. (paragraph 1)

A. As a teacher, you will have an advantage not shared by every member of

society... (paragraph 2)

B. Teaching will need you to know how to explain ideas clearly, to present new

materials in a sensible sequence... (paragraph 3)

C. After teaching a particular learning objective several times, you realise that

you understand it differently...(paragraph 4)

D. The job never stays the same; it evolves continually. (paragraph 4)

Answer: A

Question 7. Which of these can be a suitable summary of the passage?

A. The passage uses empty facts to glorify the teachers and their role in society.

B. The passage introduces teachers to different ways of creating engaging

activities.

C. The passage describes the role of a teacher in developing the foundational

skills of a child.

D. The passage compares the role of teachers with those of other professions in

nation-building.

Answer: C

Question 8. Select the option that correctly explains the relationship between (1) and (2).

(1) Learners come from all walks of life and display great diversity in classrooms.

(2) The role of a teacher is extremely challenging as it requires them to cater to the different needs of each child.

A. (2) furthers the meaning of (1).

B. (1) is the opposite of (2).

C. (1) is the cause of (2).

D. (2) negates (1).

Answer: C

Question 9. According to the details given in the passage, select the option that highlights the MANDATORY qualities that a teacher must have.

i) creative

ii) quick-thinker

iii) avid reader

iv) emotionally mature

v) believes in a strict routine

vi) should be well-versed in various languages

A. i), ii) and iv)

B. i), iii) and v)

C. ii), iv) and v)

D. iv), v) and vi)

Answer: A

Question 10. Which of these is a VALID conclusion according to the given line?

Something new and exciting is bound to occur just when you least expect it. (paragraph 4)

A. Teachers should surprise the students in the class.

B. Teachers should share sensitive information in the class.

C. Teachers should allow students to share new findings with everyone.

D. Teachers should look out for different learning opportunities for themselves.

Answer: D

