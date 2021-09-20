Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Income Tax Department Hiring for MTS, Tax Assistant and Income Tax Inspector Posts @incometaxindia.gov.in, Check Eligibility

 Income Tax Department has released the job notification for recruitment of the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Inspector of Income Tax and Tax Assistant  Check details here.

Created On: Sep 20, 2021 10:28 IST
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Department has released the job notification for recruitment of the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Inspector of Income Tax and Tax Assistant through sports quota. A total of 28 positions are vacant for which interested and eligible candidates can apply or or before 30 September 2021. 

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree from a recognized University or equivalent can apply for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021. Appointment will be made of a sportsperson considered meritorious with reference to the criteria given on the notification. 

Candidates willing to apply for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.


Important Date for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 September 2021

Vacancy Details for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Inspector of Income Tax-03
Tax Assistant-13
Multi-Tasking Staff-12 

Eligibility Criteria for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification 
Inspector of Income Tax-Degree from a recognized University or equivalent 
Tax Assistant-Degree from a recognized University or equivalent
Having Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour 
Multi-Tasking Staff-10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

Sports Eligibility:
Appointment will be made of a sportsperson considered meritorious with reference to the  criteria given on the notification. 

Age Limit for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Inspector of Income Tax-: 18 to 30 years 
Tax Assistant-18 to 27 years 
Multi-Tasking Staff-18 to 27 years 
Relaxation as per govt. norms. Check notification for details in this regards. 

 Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

 

How to Apply for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Application duly signed and completed in all respect, should be sent to the office as mentioned in the notification by 30 September 2021 by Registered post only. (08 October 2021 for candidates domiciled in North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala).

FAQ

What is the process to apply for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021?

Application duly signed and completed in all respect, should be sent to the office as mentioned in the notification by 30 September 2021 by Registered post only.

What are the numbers of Vacancy in Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021?

Vacancy Details for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Inspector of Income Tax-03 Tax Assistant-13 Multi-Tasking Staff-12

What are the Important Dates for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021?

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 September 2021. (08 October 2021 for candidates domiciled in North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala).

What is the Eligibility Criteria for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021?

Educational Qualification Inspector of Income Tax-Degree from a recognized University or equivalent Tax Assistant-Degree from a recognized University or equivalent Having Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour Multi-Tasking Staff-10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university. Sports Eligibility: Appointment will be made of a sportsperson considered meritorious with reference to the criteria given on the notification.

What are the Jobs in Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021?

The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Department has released the job notification for recruitment of the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Inspector of Income Tax and Tax Assistant through sports quota.

Take Free Online Income Tax Department 2021 Mock Test

Start Now

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationIncome Tax Department Hiring for MTS, Tax Assistant and Income Tax Inspector Posts @incometaxmumbai.gov.in, Check Eligibility
Notification Date20 Sep, 2021
Last Date of Submission30 Sep, 2021
CityBhubaneshwar
StateOrissa
CountryIndia
Education Qual Secondary, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next