Income Tax Department Hiring for MTS, Tax Assistant and Income Tax Inspector Posts @incometaxindia.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Income Tax Department has released the job notification for recruitment of the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Inspector of Income Tax and Tax Assistant Check details here.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Department has released the job notification for recruitment of the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Inspector of Income Tax and Tax Assistant through sports quota. A total of 28 positions are vacant for which interested and eligible candidates can apply or or before 30 September 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree from a recognized University or equivalent can apply for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021. Appointment will be made of a sportsperson considered meritorious with reference to the criteria given on the notification.

Candidates willing to apply for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Important Date for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 September 2021

Vacancy Details for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Inspector of Income Tax-03

Tax Assistant-13

Multi-Tasking Staff-12

Eligibility Criteria for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Inspector of Income Tax-Degree from a recognized University or equivalent

Tax Assistant-Degree from a recognized University or equivalent

Having Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour

Multi-Tasking Staff-10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

Sports Eligibility:

Appointment will be made of a sportsperson considered meritorious with reference to the criteria given on the notification.

Age Limit for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Inspector of Income Tax-: 18 to 30 years

Tax Assistant-18 to 27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff-18 to 27 years

Relaxation as per govt. norms. Check notification for details in this regards.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Application duly signed and completed in all respect, should be sent to the office as mentioned in the notification by 30 September 2021 by Registered post only. (08 October 2021 for candidates domiciled in North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala).