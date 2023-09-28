India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 Date: State-wise Result PDF at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS 2nd merit list 2023: The India Post GDS 2nd Merit list is soon to be out. Earlier the application was ongoing between 3-23 August 2023. According to credible sources, the merit list will be out by the end of September 2023 on the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The selection process of the India Post GDS will be done on the basis of merit list, document verification and secondary and higher education marks.

India Post GDS 2nd merit list 2023: The Indian Postal Department will publish the second merit list for applicants who submitted applications for Gramin Dak Sevak 30001 jobs between 3 August and 23 August 2023.

The second India Post GDS merit list will be available on their official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates whose names have been shortlisted in the GDS result PDF have been asked to participate in the document verification step. The India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 is expected to be announced soon, probably by the end September 2023.

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023

On September 6, 2023, India Post released a PDF detailing Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) results. This document contains information about people who qualified the GDS selection procedure. People from all over India applied, and they're all waiting for the India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 PDF. This list is essential for the job application process and will convey who got selected.

Below is given an overview of the India Post GDS 2nd merit list 2023:

Post name Gramin Dak Sevak(GDS) Conducting Body India Post Total vacancy 30041 Date of application 03 to 23 August 2023 2nd Merit List End of September 2023 Selection Process Secondary and Higher-Secondary results Merit List Document verification Official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below, when it will be activated. Download the official list of: India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 PDF through the link given below:

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 PDF Download PDF(Inactive)

When will India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 Release?

Although the date for the release of the India Post GDS 2nd Result 2023 as merit list has not been officially announced, our reliable sources have confirmed that the officials may release it by the end of September 2023. The first list has already been released; for the remaining vacancies, the second list will be available soon at: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in or you can click on the above link to download the India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 PDF.

How to Download India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023?

The first merit list for India Post GDS is already out and you can check it on the official website. Here is a simplified step to download the India Post GDS 2nd merit list:

Go to the official India Post GDS website:indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Look for a link that says 'GDS II Merit List' on your left-hand side and tap on it

Now that you have a list of all the India Post circles, tap on the one you want to enter

Download the merit list and check if you are selected or not

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 Cut-off

Although the cut-off marks of India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 depends on the states you are from and the varies accordingly, here is a list of average cutoff below that might be helpful for candidates: