India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 OUT: Download State-Wise PDF Here

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 has been released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Get Direct Link to Download State-Wise PDF Here.

India Post 2nd Merit List 2023 Download: India Post has released the 2nd Merit List for the selection of the candidates for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. The merit list is available on the official website of India Post i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 can download India Post Result through the official website.

India Post 2nd Merit List - Click Here

How to Download India Post GDS Merit List 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of India Post

Step 2: Click on ‘Shortlisted Candidates’ Tab given at the left corner

Step 3: Select the state for which you have applied

Step 4: Download India Post GDS PDF

Step 5: Check details of shortlisted candidates