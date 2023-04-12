India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 OUT: Download State-Wise PDF Here

India Post 2nd Merit List 2023 Download: India Post has released the 2nd Merit List for the selection of the candidates for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. The merit list is available on the official website of India Post i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 can download India Post Result through the official website.
India Post 2nd Merit List - Click Here
How to Download India Post GDS Merit List 2023 ?
Step 1: Visit the website of India Post
Step 2: Click on ‘Shortlisted Candidates’ Tab given at the left corner
Step 3: Select the state for which you have applied
Step 4: Download India Post GDS PDF
Step 5: Check details of shortlisted candidates