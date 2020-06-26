Study at Home
India Post GDS Salary 2020 Dak Sevak/BPM/ABPM: Check Salary-in-Hand, Job Profile & Pay Scale

India Post GDS Recruitment Salary 2020: India Post invites online application for Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment of 4166 Vacancies in MP, Haryana & Uttarakhand and 3262 Vacancies in Rajasthan. Check here GDS Salary-in-Hand, Pay Scale and job profile of Gramin Dak Sevak.

Jun 26, 2020 09:54 IST
India Post GDS Salary 2020
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 has been announced for postal circles in Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand @ appost.in/gdsonline. India Post has announced 3262 Vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Rajasthan circle and a total of 4166 vacancies in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh MP and Uttarakhand circles. The India Post GDS Registration and Application process is ongoing on the official website. Eligible candidates can apply online form now. The Gramin Dak Sevaks are paid salary on the basis of working hours served by them. Here in this article, we have shared below the India Post GDS Salary Structure and pay scale. Candidates who look forward to know the salary offered to Dak Sevaks after 7th pay commission should go through the details provided below.

The India Post GDS Recruitment is carried out to recruit Dak Sevak, Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM). The job profile and salary structure of BPM, ABPM and Dak Sevaks is totally different. The Dak Sevaks are not offered salary on monthly or yearly basis. They are offered salary on the basis of 'Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA)', that is, the number of working hours served by them.

India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria & Selection Process

Let's first have a look at the number of vacancies notified by each postal circle of GDS below:

Postal Circle

Vacancy

Rajasthan

3262

Madhya Pradesh

2834

Uttarakhand

724

Haryana

608

India Post GDS Salary 2020

The Gramin Dak Sevaks are offered salaries in the form of Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA). Minimum TRCA or salary payable to these three categories of GDS after 7th Pay Commission are:

Post

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours

(Level 1)

Minimum TRCA for 5 hours

(Level 2)

Branch Postmaster (BPM)

Rs 12,000

Rs 14,500

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

Rs 10,000

Rs 12,000

Dak Sevak

Rs 10,000

Rs 12,000

-Maximum salary enjoyed by BPM for 4 hours service could be Rs 29,380 and for 5 Hours  could be Rs 35,480.

- Maximum salary enjoyed by ABPM & Dak Sevak for 4 hours service could be Rs 24,470 and for 5 Hours  could be Rs 29,480.

India Post GDS Job Profile

Branch Postmaster (BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

Dak Sevak

Team leader of Branch Post Office Managing day-to-day affairs of Post Office & India Posts Payments Bank (IPPB) including mail conveyance and mail delivery

Ensure smooth counter operations

Overall management of postal facilities

Maintenance of records

Upkeep of Mobile/laptop/equipment

Marketing of Postal & IPPB

and overall responsibility of smooth and timely functioning of Post Office including.

Assisted by Assistant Branch Post Master

Sale of stamps, stationery, conveyance

Delivery of mail at doorstep

Deposits & payments under IPPB

Assisting Branch Postmasters through Smart phone

Marketing, organizing melas & business procurement

ABPMs may also perform duty of BPMs when required

Sale of stamps, stationery, conveyance

Delivery of mail at doorstep

Deposits & payments under IPPB

Marketing, organizing melas & business procurement

ABPMs may also perform duty of BPMs when required

Duty assigned by BPM/ABPM

Assist Post Masters/Sub Postmasters

Handling work related to Railway Mail Services (RMS) -closing/opening of bags, transport of bags & others

Note: Work done for India Posts Payments Bank (IPPB) will not be counted for Salary calculation in TRCA as it is paid in the form of incentives

Incentives, Allowances & Perks for Gramin Dak Sevak after 7th Pay Commission

  • Children education allowance of maximum Rs. 6000 per year
  • Stationery charges of Rs 25 per month
  • CMA of Rs 180
  • Office rent for Branch Postmaster of Rs 500 for standard office & Rs 200 for non-standard office
  • Voluntary Retirement option available after minimum 10 years service
  • Transfer Policy: One time transfer for Males & 2-times for Females

