India Post GDS Salary 2020 Dak Sevak/BPM/ABPM: Check Salary-in-Hand, Job Profile & Pay Scale

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 has been announced for postal circles in Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand @ appost.in/gdsonline. India Post has announced 3262 Vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Rajasthan circle and a total of 4166 vacancies in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh MP and Uttarakhand circles. The India Post GDS Registration and Application process is ongoing on the official website. Eligible candidates can apply online form now. The Gramin Dak Sevaks are paid salary on the basis of working hours served by them. Here in this article, we have shared below the India Post GDS Salary Structure and pay scale. Candidates who look forward to know the salary offered to Dak Sevaks after 7th pay commission should go through the details provided below.

The India Post GDS Recruitment is carried out to recruit Dak Sevak, Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM). The job profile and salary structure of BPM, ABPM and Dak Sevaks is totally different. The Dak Sevaks are not offered salary on monthly or yearly basis. They are offered salary on the basis of 'Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA)', that is, the number of working hours served by them.

India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria & Selection Process

Let's first have a look at the number of vacancies notified by each postal circle of GDS below:

Postal Circle Vacancy Rajasthan 3262 Madhya Pradesh 2834 Uttarakhand 724 Haryana 608

India Post GDS Salary 2020

The Gramin Dak Sevaks are offered salaries in the form of Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA). Minimum TRCA or salary payable to these three categories of GDS after 7th Pay Commission are:

Post Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours (Level 1) Minimum TRCA for 5 hours (Level 2) Branch Postmaster (BPM) Rs 12,000 Rs 14,500 Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) Rs 10,000 Rs 12,000 Dak Sevak Rs 10,000 Rs 12,000

-Maximum salary enjoyed by BPM for 4 hours service could be Rs 29,380 and for 5 Hours could be Rs 35,480.

- Maximum salary enjoyed by ABPM & Dak Sevak for 4 hours service could be Rs 24,470 and for 5 Hours could be Rs 29,480.

India Post GDS Job Profile

Branch Postmaster (BPM) Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) Dak Sevak Team leader of Branch Post Office Managing day-to-day affairs of Post Office & India Posts Payments Bank (IPPB) including mail conveyance and mail delivery Ensure smooth counter operations Overall management of postal facilities Maintenance of records Upkeep of Mobile/laptop/equipment Marketing of Postal & IPPB and overall responsibility of smooth and timely functioning of Post Office including. Assisted by Assistant Branch Post Master Sale of stamps, stationery, conveyance Delivery of mail at doorstep Deposits & payments under IPPB Assisting Branch Postmasters through Smart phone Marketing, organizing melas & business procurement ABPMs may also perform duty of BPMs when required Sale of stamps, stationery, conveyance Delivery of mail at doorstep Deposits & payments under IPPB Marketing, organizing melas & business procurement ABPMs may also perform duty of BPMs when required Duty assigned by BPM/ABPM Assist Post Masters/Sub Postmasters Handling work related to Railway Mail Services (RMS) -closing/opening of bags, transport of bags & others Note: Work done for India Posts Payments Bank (IPPB) will not be counted for Salary calculation in TRCA as it is paid in the form of incentives

Incentives, Allowances & Perks for Gramin Dak Sevak after 7th Pay Commission