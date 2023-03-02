Indian Air Force Agniveer Salary 2023: PayScale, Allowances, Benefits, Training Details

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Salary 2023: Online applications are invited by the Indian Air Force for the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2023 under Agnipath Scheme. The online application form for IAF Agniveer 2023 is scheduled to open from 17th March 2023 onwards for unmarried Indian male and female candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for joining the IAF as an Agniveer Vayu for 4 years.

The online Written Test for Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu 2023 is scheduled to be held from 20th May 2023 onwards. In this article, we shall look at Agniveer Vayu Pay Scale, Allowances, Benefits, and Training Details.

Indian Air Force Agniveer 2023 Calendar

Events Dates Online Registration Start Date 17th March 2023 Online Registration End Date 31st March 2023 Written Examination 20th May 2023 Onwards

Indian Air Force Agniveer 2023 Enrolment

Agniveer Vayu will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force under Air Force Act 1950, for a period of 4 years. Agniveer Vayu would form a distinct rank in the Indian Air Force, different from any other existing ranks. The Indian Air Force is not obliged to retain Agniveer Vayu beyond the engagement period of four years.

On completion of four years of service, based on the organization’s requirements and policies promulgated by the Indian Air Force, Agniveer Vayu will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the regular cadre of the Indian Air Force as Airmen. These applications will be considered in a centralized manner based on objective criteria, including performance during their four-year engagement period and up to 25% of each specific batch of Agniveer Vayu will be enrolled in a regular cadre of IAF.

Agniveer Skill Certificate

At the end of the engagement period, a detailed Skill-Set certificate will be provided to Agniveer Vayu, highlighting the skills and level of competency acquired by the personnel during their engagement period.

Not Entitled to the ESM Status

Personnel enrolled under this Scheme will not be eligible for Ex-Servicemen status after their discharge from the Service on completion of four years engagement period.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

Indian Air Force Agniveer Pay Scale

Agniveer Vayu enrolled under this Scheme will be paid an Agniveer package of Rs. 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment.

Agniveer Vayu will be given one time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package comprising their monthly contribution along with a matching contribution by the Government on completion of their engagement period, as indicated below:

Year Customised Package (Monthly) In Hand (70%) Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund (30%) Contribution to Corpus fund by GoI All Figures in Rs. (Monthly Contribution) 1st Year 30000 21000 9000 9000 2nd Year 33000 23100 9900 9900 3rd Year 36500 25550 10950 10950 4th Year 40000 28000 12000 12000 All Figures in Rs. (Monthly Contribution) Total Contribution in Agniveers Corpus Fund after four years Rs. 5.02 lakh Rs. 5.02 lakh Exit after 4 year Rs. 10.04 Lakhs as Seve Nidhi Package (absolute amount excluding interest)

NOTE:

(i) Agniveers will not be required to contribute to any Provident Fund of the Government.

(ii) There shall be no entitlement to gratuity and any kind of pensionary benefits in the case of Agniveers.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Allowances

In addition to the fixed Agniveer Package, Agniveer Vayu shall be offered Risk and Hardship allowances (as applicable in IAF), and Dress and Travel allowances will be paid. Perks such as ration, clothing, accommodation, and Leave Travel Concession (LTC) shall also be provided as per the existing rules.

Leaves

Grant of leave will be subject to the exigencies of the Indian Air Force. The following leave is applicable for Agniveer Vayu during their engagement period.

Annual Leave: 30 days per year

Sick Leave: Based on medical advice

Medical and CSD Facilities

For the duration of their engagement period in the Indian Air Force, Agniveer Vayu will be entitled to a medical facility at Service Hospitals as well as CSD provisions.

Insurance, Death and Disability Compensation

Agniveer Vayu will be provided non-contributory Life Insurance cover of Rs. 48 Lakhs for the duration of their engagement period as Agniveer Vayu in the Indian Air Force. Agniveer Vayu will not be governed by provisions contained in the Pension Regulations/Rules for Indian Air Force.

For Compensation for Death, Categorization of Death, Compensation for Disability, Payment on Disability/Death Click Here

Indian Air Force Agniveer Training

On being enrolled, Agniveer Vayu will be imparted military training based on Indian Air Force requirements. The training period for Agniveer Vayu shall be 22 weeks.

For Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2023, Click Here.