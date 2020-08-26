Indian Air Force Introduced MY IAF App: Get Information on How to Join Indian Air force, IAF Job & Recruitment 2020 News

Indian Air Force Introduced MY IAF App: Indian Air Force has launched ‘MY IAF’ App for the Air Force aspirants to get the latest information, news and updates on IAF Jobs & Recruitment. Candidates who are aspiring to become part of the Indian Air Force can use this app to join IAF in different categories like Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical) Branch, and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch. On 24th August 2020, CAS ACM RKS Bhadauria launched a mobile application 'My IAF' at Air HQs (VB) on 24 Aug as part of Digital India initiative.

App developed in association with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) provides career-related information & details for joining #IAF.

‘MY IAF’ App Launched by Indian Air Force

‘My IAF’ is an Official Indian Air Force Mobile App for easy accessibility to IAF information, activities. APP will be helpful to aspiring candidates to fulfill their dreams to be an Air Warrior & serve the nation.

The app is available in Google play store, is linked to IAF social media platforms and also provides glimpses into the history and stories of valour in the IAF.

How to use ‘MY IAF’ App?

The app is available in Google Play Store, is linked to IAF social media platforms and also provides glimpses into the history and stories of valour in the IAF. APP showcases various IAF activities through Glimpses, Videos, Quiz and also captures information to analyse the interests of people in Indian Air Force services.

APP will act as a strong medium between candidates & IAF. The user-friendly format of the app serves as a single digital platform interfacing the users with the details of the selection procedure, training curriculum, pay & perks, etc for both officers & airmen in IAF.

AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam on 19th & 20th September 2020

AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam will be conducted in online mode by Indian Air Force on 19th & 20th September 2020 for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The AFCAT 2020 Selection process consists of three phases – Online Exam/ EKT for Technical Candidates, AFSB Interview and Final Selection after Medical Test.

The AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be held in online mode consisting of objective type questions. AFCAT Online Exam will be conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam will be conducted by the Air Force.

Exam Subject No. of Questions/ Marks Duration AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates) General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 100/300 2 Hours Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics 50/150 45 Minutes

Note:

Both the AFCAT Online and EKT Exam will be conducted in English Medium only. Each question will consist of 3 marks both in AFCAT Online and EKT Exam 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Questions will be based on the metric system of Weights & Measures wherever applicable. Air Force has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of the examination.

Indian Air Force (IAF) will select only those candidates who will secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in written examination and AFSB test as fixed by the IAF.