AFCAT Result 2020 (1) Out @afcat.cdac.in: Get Direct Link to Check Result, AFSB Interview Dates, Cutoff

AFCAT Result 2020 (1) Out @afcat.cdac.in: Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the results of AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam at its official website afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who appeared in the AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam held on 22nd and 23rd February 2020 can check their result now. Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted Air Force Common Aptitude Test (AFCAT) for 249 vacancies under Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical & Non-Technical Posts.

How to check AFCAT 2020 (1) Result, Select your AFSB Interview Date and Venue?

Step-1: Go to the official website of AFCAT, i.e., afcat.cdac.in

Step-2: Go to the ‘Candidate Login’ tab and click on the link AFCAT 01/2020-Cycle

Step-3: A new page will open where the candidates need to fill details like Email ID, password and Captcha Code.

Step-4: Check your result and download a print copy for future use.

Step-5: Candidates need to select the DATE and VENUE for AFSB Testing from 18th March 2020 (10:00AM) to 23rd March 2020 (10:00 AM). After this date the venue will be allotted randomly to the candidates who fail to choose their date and venue.

Click here to know the AFCAT 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

AFCAT 2020 (1) Official Cut-off Marks

AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam consisted of the AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT). AFCAT Online Exam was conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam was conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

AFCAT 2020 (1)Official Cut-off Marks AFCAT (Out of 300 Marks) 153 EKT (Out of 150 Marks) 40

AFCAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria

AFCAT (1) 2020 Phase-2: Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview

Candidates who have obtained the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB) by Indian Air Force. Candidates who have applied for NCC Special Entry and Meteorology Branch will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres. The AFSB centres are at Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB) and Varanasi (4 AFSB). Candidates who opt for flying branch can only opt for Dehradun, Mysore and Varanasi. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam are required to choose AFSB date and venue by themselves on the website https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in or https://afcat.cdac.in in order to generate call- up letter for AFSB interview.