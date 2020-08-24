Indian Army B.Sc Nursing Admit Card 2020 to release soon @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check Military Service 2020 Exam Date & Details Here

Indian Army Admit Card 2020: Indian Army is going to release soon the Military Nursing Service Admit Card (Indian Army B.Sc. Nursing Exam 2020) on its website. All candidates who applied for Indian Army BSC Nursing Course 2020 are advised to keep a track on the official website of Indian Army.i.e.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

According to the latest update released on Indian Army Website, The Indian Army BSC Nursing Exam 2020 Admit Card to be released by 4th week of August 2020. According to which, we can expect the Indian Army BSC Nursing Exam 2020 Admit Card this week. All candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the Official Website of Indian Army as the admit card can be released anytime @joindianarmy.nic.in.

The online exam for selection of the candidates for B.Sc. Nursing Course 2020 will be held on 11 September 2020 for 220 seats. The selection of the candidates to be done via a written test followed by the Interview Round. The written test will have questions from Physics, Chemistry, General Intelligence, Biology and General English. The written test will be of 90 minutes.

The final selection of the candidate will be based on combined merit of online exam and interview, subject to the medical fitness of the candidate, choice and vacancy in college.

How to Download Indian Army B.Sc. Nursing Admit Card 2020?

Visit to the official website of Indian Army.i.e.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Click on Indian Army B.Sc. Nursing Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage. Enter the credentials such as roll number/registration number, captcha code and click on submit button. Download Indian Army B.Sc. Nursing Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

About the Exam: Indian Army B.Sc Nursing Exam to be held only for female candidates for admission to 4 years B.Sc. (Nursing) Course commencing in 2020 at Colleges of Nursing of Armed Forces Medical Services.The selected candidates shall execute an Agreement/Bond to serve in the Military Nursing Service. On successful completion of nursing training (4years), the candidates will be granted Permanent/Short Service Commission in the Military Nursing Service.