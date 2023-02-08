Indian Army HQ 22 Recruitment 2023 for 10th Passed: 135 Vacancies for MTS, and Group C Posts

Indian Army HQ 22 Recruitment 2023: Indian Army is looking for MTS, Mess Waiter, Barber, Washer Man, Masalchi and CookCheck Eligibility, Selection Process, Exam Details, and Application Form Details.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Indian Army, HQ 22 Movement Group Control, is going to fill vacancies for various Group C Posts including MTS (Safaiwala), MTS (Messenger), Mess Waiter, Barber, Washer Man, Masalchi and Cook. Indian Army HQ 22 Notification will be released in the employment newspaper. Candidates who are interested in Indian Army HQ Recruitment would be able to apply once the notification is available.

The minimum qualification required to apply for Indian Army Group Group C Recruitment is the 10th. Candidates who will be selected through this recruitment will be paid Rs 18000/- to Rs 63200/-. The candidates can check the other details related to this recruitment in the article below:

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2023 Overview

Organization Name Indian Army Post Name MTS (Safaiwala), MTS (Messenger), Mess Waiter, Barber, Washer Man, Masalchi and Cook Number of Vacancies 135 Last Date of Application 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement Notification Date Soon Application Mode Offline Official Website indianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2023 Notification

Indian Army Group C Notification will be available in the employment newspaper. The candidates would be able to check the details related to the HQ 22 Recruitment 2023 in the notification

Indian Army Group C 2023 Vacancies Details

There are a total of 135 vacancies announced for Indian Army Group C 2023. The candidates can check post-wise vacancy details in the table below

Post Name Number of Vacancies MTS (Safaiwala) 28 (UR-13

OBC-08

SC-04

EWS-02

ESM-01) MTS (Messenger) UR - 3 Mess Wait 22 (UR-10

OBC-07

SC-05) Barber 9 (UR-05

OBC-02

SC-02) ) 11 (UR-05

OBC-03

SC-03) Masalchi 11 (UR-07

OBC-02

SC-02) Cook 51 (UR-20

OBC-08

SC-08

EWS-08

ESM-01

ST-06)

Indian Army Group C Salary 2023

MTS, Mess Waiter, Barber, Washer Man, Masalchi - Rs 18000/- to Rs 56900/-

Cook - Rs 19900/- Rs 63200/-

Indian Army Group C Eligibility Criteria 2023

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be 10th class passed.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit - 18 years

Maximum Age Limit - 25 years

Indian Army Group C Selection Process 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of a written test and, a practical/ trade test

Indian Army Group C Exam 2023

A written test will be held which will have questions of the level of Class 10th. Questions included will be of General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Mathematics and English. The format of the Question paper shall be objective i.e. Multiple-choice question (MCQ) only. Candidates appearing for the written test would also be subjected to practical

How to Apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2023

The candidates shall be required to apply offline for the post. They should fill out the application in the prescribed format in the English language only and send it accompanied by requisite documents as by post to Group Commander, HQ 22 Movement Control Group, PIN-900328, c/o 99 APO on or before the last date. The application should be given in an envelope endorsed with ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF__________’, “Category _________”.