Indian Army/Navy/Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Indian Defence Forces signed an agreement with Indian PSBs to curate salary packages for the Agniveers. Know the details related to the upcoming registration.

Indian Army Navy Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Timeline of Major Developments: Indian Defence Forces have signed a memorandum with eleven Public Sector banks in a bid to offer smooth banking facilities to them Agniveer. The MoUs were signed by the senior officials of the banks with Lt General V Sreehari, DG (Manpower Planning and Personnel Services) in a ceremony presided over by Lt General C Bansi Ponappa, the Adjutant General of the Indian Army. These eleven banks will provide all the financial services to the Agniveers during and after their retirement from the defense forces.

Know How to Become an Agniveer in Indian Army/Navy/Air Force

Top Banks to Offer Banking Facilities to Agniveers Schemes

The Indian government has recently signed agreements with top Public sector banks citing the salary package for the Agniveers. The banks have also been asked to offer soft loans to them after their service period as Agniveer is over.

The government has earlier notified that the Agniveers will be eligible to avail loans from PSBs for their entrepreneurial venture after completion of their service. Check out the names of the top banks that will provide services to them in the section below.

IDFC First Bank

IDBI Bank

Bandhan Bank

ICICI Bank

HDFC Bank

Bank of Baroda

Yes Bank

State Bank of India

Punjab National Bank

Axis Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Indian Army Agnipath

Colonel B S Bisht, Recruitment Director recently said that recruitment for the posts of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Clerk, Storekeeper (Technical), Agniveer (Technical), and Agniveer Tradesman will be held soon. The force is planning eligibility criteria as per which those who are sons of serving or retired officers or are Sainik Veer Naris shall be eligible to avail relaxation.

These candidates will be eligible to get relaxation in chest, height, and weight along. Additionally, they will also be eligible to receive 20% bonus marks for passing the examination, winners of the Khelo India Youth Games & All India School Games Federation.

The Indian Army has commenced recruitment rallies across various states pan India. The Indian Agniveer rally will be held from October 15 to 31, 2022 across J&K, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana. Additionally, other states like the Northeast region, Gujarat and Haryana, etc will have an Agniveer recruitment rally from October 25 to November 11, 2022. With them, the youth from six districts Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, and Chandigarh will participate in these rallies.

Indian Navy Agnipath

Indian Navy is all set to enroll women sailors under the Agnipath recruitment. The force is keen to make it gender-neutral thus making female cadets join the ships. As of now, the top authorities have not yet zeroed in on the final number. However, it is expected that out of 3000 Naval Agniveers around 10 to 20% will be female cadets.

The first batch of Indian Navy Agniveer is going to commence their first training in INS Chilka. As of now, only 30 women sailors are sailing on the warship. Nevertheless, the force is all set to open doors for women in all trades.

Indian Air Force Agnipath

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari during the 90th IAF day celebrations announced the induction of air warriors into Indian Air Force is going to be challenging. However, these obstacles will not stop the force from recruiting as they will be able to the talent of Indian youth and harness it for the country’s betterment.

Speaking further, the Marshall said, the first batch of 3000 Agniveer Vayu shall commence their training in December 2022. With this, the force is also thinking to open doors for women Agniveer soon. The action plan and the complete structure are ready and the same shall be implemented after final approval from higher authorities.

The registration for the first batch of Agniveer Vayu was held in July 2022 and the force received 7.5 lakh applications. Now, the registration for the second batch is going to commence in the first week of November 2022. Also, the examination is going to be conducted in January 2023.

Agniveer Quota in CAPF

The government has earlier announced a 10% quota for Agniveers. As per this scheme, now, those who retire after completing their service in any of the defence forces under the Agnipath scheme will be entitled to get a job under CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) under the 10% quota.