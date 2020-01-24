Indian Navy Admit Card 2020 for SSR and AA Released @joinindiannavy.gov.in, Download Indian Navy Sailor Admit Card

Indian Navy Admit Card 2020 for SSR and AA: Indian Navy has released the admit card for Sailor Exam 2020 for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA) today i.e. on 24 January 2020. As per the official website, Indian Navy AA Admit Card and Indian Navy SSR Admit Card Links are available from 24 January to 04 February 2020.

All candidates can who have applied for the posts can download Indian Navy SSR and AA Admit Card 2020 from Indian Navy official website for SSR and AA joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Admit Card Download Link for SSR and AA

Indian Navy Admit Card Download Link is available below. Candidate will be required to login in the link by using their E-mail ID and Password.

Candidates can check Indian Navy AA Exam Date and Indian Navy SSR Admit Card Date along with time and venue on their Indian Navy Admit Card 2020.

Also, Indian Navy Website States, Indian Navy MR Admit Card Link will be activated on 28 January till 07 February 2020.

Indian AA and SSR will have 100 questions carrying 01 mark on English, Science, Mathematics and General Knowledge. The standard of the question paper will be that of 10+2 and framed in common bilingual (Hindi & English) exam. The duration of the Indian AA and SSR exam is 60 minutes

Indian Navy MR exam is an online test with a total of 50 questions, each carrying 01 mark. The MCQ based test will have two sections i.e. Science& Mathematics and General Knowledge to be complete in 30 minutes. The level of the test will be of 10th Class.

Indian Navy Sailor Computer Based Exam will be conducted for the enrollment of candidates as sailors against 2200 posts for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), 500 for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and 400 for Matric Recruit (MR).

Indian Navy SSR and AR will be announced tentatively after 30 days.Qualified candidates in the exam will be called for Physical Fitness Test (PFT) followed by Medical Examination