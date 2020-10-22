Indian Navy SSR AA MR 2020 PFT Admit Card Released @joinindiannavy.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

Indian Navy SSR AA MR 2020 PFT Admit Card: Indian Navy has uploaded Indian Navy SSR AA MR 2020 PFT Admit Card on its website.i.e.joinindiannavy.gov.in. All candidates who have successfully qualified in INET can download their admit card through the official website.i.e.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy SSR AA MR 2020 PFT Admit Cards have been uploaded at the official website. To download Indian Navy SSR AA MR 2020 PFT Admit Card, the candidates are required to login with their email id and password. The candidates are required to take a printout of the admit card and carry it with their requisite documents on the day of Physical Fitness Test. The link for download Indian Navy SSR AA MR 2020 PFT Admit Card is given below.

The dates of the exam and venue are mentioned on the admit cards. Candidates are advised to download the admit cards followed by the instructions given below.

How and Where to Download Indian Navy SSR AA MR 2020 PFT Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.joiindiannavy.gov.in. Click on Candidates Login available on the homepage. Enter Correspondence State, Enter Captcha Code and Click on submit button. It will redirect you to the login button. Then, Enter Email Address, Password, Captcha Code and click on submit button. The Indian NavySSR AA MR 2020 PFT Admit Card will be displayed. Candidates can download Indian NavySSR AA MR 2020 PFT Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Indian Navy SSR AA MR 2020 PFT Admit Card

Official Website

Indian Navy SSR AA MR 2020 PFT Details

PFT will consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) and 10 Push-ups. Candidates undergoing PFT will do so at their own risk. The results of the Written Test are generally declared on the same day. Those who qualify Written Test are permitted to undergo PFT and only those who qualify PFT undergo Medical Examination.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2020 for SSR/AA for August Batch 2020 and MR for October Batch 2020

Indian Navy Sailor Computer Based Exam was held for the recruitment of sailors against 2200 posts of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and 500 for Artificer Apprentice (AA) for August batch 2020. Approximately, 400 vacancies will be recruited for MR October Batch 2020 for the post of Steward and other posts.